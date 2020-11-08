MALTA, Idaho — Raft River shot out to a 32-point first-quarter lead, and rode a scary-good ground game to blaze past visiting Kamiah in a Class 1A Division I state quarterfinal round game.
The Trojans from Malta (8-1) compiled 374 yards and seven touchdowns rushing, averaging 12.5 yards per carry. Five Raft River ballcarriers had 40 or more yards apiece.
“They’re a big, physical team, and we just couldn’t stop their run today,” said Kamiah coach Nels Kludt, whose team finishes 7-3. “They kept pounding the ball. Their whole line is big, they’ve got good blocking tight ends. Defensively, that was the toughest part.”
The Kubs were led by senior quarterback Gabe Eades, who had 113 yards on eight carries, and passed for a score to Kolby Hix in the second quarter. Senior running back Landon Keen tallied 66 yards on 24 carries and ran for a first-quarter touchdown.
“We had some success running the ball ... we didn’t have much luck throwing until later,” Kludt said. “But it was kinda few and far in between.
“That’s an experienced, veteran team.”
Although Kamiah ran into a second-round “buzzsaw,” this season wasn’t short on accomplishments. The Kubs toppled bitter foe Lapwai twice — once to open State — beat upriver rival Clearwater Valley of Kooskia for the first time in four seasons, and snapped a five-year playoff drought.
“We achieved some goals — overachieved in some areas — and I couldn’t be happier with this group,” Kludt said. “I wouldn’t take anything back from this season, but (today) just shows we’ve gotta get bigger, faster and stronger to compete with the likes of (Raft River).”
Kamiah 6 8 0 0—14
Raft River 38 14 16 8—76
INDIVIDUAL KAMIAH STATISTICS
Rushing — Gabe Eades 8-113, Landon Keen 24-66, Colton Sams 3-8, Jesse Knox 9-(-9).
Passing — Eades 5-18-1—56.
Receiving — Kolby Hix 2-27, Keen 1-12, Brady Cox 1-(-1), Kendrick Wheeler 1-(-2).