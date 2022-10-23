The regular season in high school football in Idaho is done. The time for reminiscing is done, and it’s now time to look ahead.
Washington high schools still have one week remaining, and we’ll get to that.
The regular season in high school football in Idaho is done. The time for reminiscing is done, and it’s now time to look ahead.
Washington high schools still have one week remaining, and we’ll get to that.
Here’s what we learned after Week 9:
Lewiston gets a home date
The Bengals (7-2) ended a six-year skid against Coeur d’Alene with a 40-6 victory Friday at Bengal Field. It also was Lewiston’s third victory in the past 21 meetings against the Vikings.
With the win, the Bengals, the No. 2 seed out of the North region and who are making their second consecutive postseason appearance, will host No. 11 seed Middleton (6-3) at 7 p.m. this Friday in the Idaho Class 5A state playoffs.
Lewiston’s offense has to keep chugging along as the Vikings only allow 22 points per game. But if the game turns into a shootout, it probably benefits the Bengals. Lewiston has scored 28 or more points in every game this season, and its losses have come by 13 in the season opener to Layton (Utah) and by seven Oct. 7 at Post Falls.
Satisfying conclusion
Lapwai defeated Genesee 66-20 on Saturday to qualify for the Idaho Class 1A Division 1 state football tournament. The Wildcats (5-3) started their season 1-3 and suffered a laundry list of injuries. From there, they got healthy and reeled off four consecutive wins to end the regular season.
Lapwai will receive more clarity sometime this afternoon as to who, where and when it’ll be playing.
Nonetheless, it is the third Whitepine League Division I team to make the postseason, joining Kamiah (8-1) and Clearwater Valley (7-2).
Is Prairie still alive?
While the Whitepine League Division I was guaranteed three playoff berths, it looks like Prairie has a shot to grab one of three at-large bids.
The Pirates (4-4) got bit with the injury bug toward the end of the season, causing them to lose three straight. But after a big 48-20 decision against Logos on Friday, they still have a shot to get the call to the postseason. Prairie’s four league wins exceed every possible at-large team except Raft River out of the Snake River Conference.
Kendrick, Lewis County make it in 1A DII
There never was any doubt of Kendrick (8-0) getting into the Idaho Class 1A Division II playoffs. The Tigers have scored 372 unanswered points since allowing six to Washington school Wilbur-Creston-Keller on Sept. 9.
The second bid came down to the winner of Lewis County-Timberline game Friday at Highland of Craigmont. Despite losing one of their top players earlier in the season, quarterback Ty Hambly, the Eagles (6-2) got a pair of touchdowns from Wyatt Webb and beat the Spartans of Weippe 28-6.
While times, dates and locations won’t be set until later today, the matchups are. Kendrick will have a first-round bye and will face the Watersprings-Camas County winner.
Lewis County’s first-round opponent will be Garden Valley. The Eagles will have their hands full with the Wolverines, who average 56 points per game and have three shutouts.
Clarkston is all alone on top
Clarkston senior Landon Taylor returned a punt 74 yards for the go-ahead score as the Bantams beat Shadle Park 24-17 on Saturday to wrap up at least a share of the Class 2A Greater Spokane League title and book their ticket to the Washington state tournament.
Clarkston (6-2, 5-1) will play at nonleague foe Grandview this week, while Shadle Park (5-3, 4-1) takes on East Valley (1-6, 1-4) and West Valley (6-2, 4-1) hosts Pullman (4-3, 3-2). Crossover games take place Nov. 4-5, then the state tournament begins Nov. 11-12.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.