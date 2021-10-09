Landon Taylor kicked a 28-yard field with less than two minutes remaining as the Clarkston Bantams edged East Valley 9-7 on Friday in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League football game on the Bantams’ homecoming night.
“Everything went wrong for us and we found a way to win,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. The Bantams failed to score a point in their first four red-zone trips.
Diezel Wilkinson of East Valley scored the only points of the first half with a 21- yard run. The Knights kept their 7-0 lead to the fourth quarter.
Clarkston (4-2, 4-0) finally broke out with an 86-yard touchdown pass from Carter Steinwand to Landon Taylor to cut the lead to one. Dueling penalties and a missed extra point kept the Bantams down one.
After Taylor’s field goal, East Valley drove into position for a 45-yard field goal try, but Alonzo Vargas’s kick missed the mark.
East Valley 0 7 0 0 — 7
Clarkston 0 0 0 9 — 9
East Valley — Diezel Wilkinson 21 run (Alonzo Vargas kick good)
Clarkston — Landon Taylor 86 pass from Carter Steinwand (kick failed)
Clarkston — Taylor 28 field goal
Pullman 45, Rogers 8
PULLMAN — Riley Pettitt threw four touchdown passes in a Pullman victory against Rogers in a Greater Spokane 2A League game.
Pettitt was 15-for-19 for 282 yards. Champ Powaukee had five receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaxson Patrick was 5-for-5 in extra points and hit a 36-yard field goal.
The Greyhound (2-4, 2-1) were stout defensively all night, giving up just 82 yards on the ground.
Rogers 8 0 0 0 — 8
Pullman 21 14 7 3 — 45
Pullman — Tanner Barbour 13 pass from Riley Pettitt (Jaxson Patrick kick)
Pullman — Henry Preece 1 run (Patrick kick)
Rogers — Anthony Dearfield 98 kick return (run good, name NA)
Pullman — Champ Powaukee 55 pass from Pettitt (Patrick kick)
Pullman — Terran Page 1 run (Patrick kick)
Pullman — Powaukee 26 pass from Pettitt (Patrick kick)
Pullman — Barbour 38 pass from Pettitt (Patrick kick)
Pullman — Patrick 36 field goal
Lakeland 59, Moscow 0
RATHDRUM — Lakeland put up 49 points in the first half to defeat Moscow in an Inland Empire 4A League game.
For Lakeland, John Cornish had 141 yards on the ground for three touchdowns, all in the first half.
Moscow (3-4, 0-1) had two turnovers returned for touchdowns in second quarter that saw Lakeland score 35 points.
Moscow 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lakeland 14 35 10 0 — 59
Lakeland — John Cornish 23 run (Owen Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Cornish 42 run (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Hutton Hegbloom 50 fumble return (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Devon Suko 52 run (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Richie Thomas 34 interception return (Forsman kick)
Lakleand — Alden Waddington 18 pass from Suko (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Cornish 47 run (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Thomas 11 pass from Suko (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Forsman 47 field goal
Potlatch 32, CV 18
KOOSKIA — Potlatch quarterback Tyson Tucker rushed for 135 yards and three short touchdowns as the Loggers rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to beat Clearwater Valley in a Whitepine League Division I game in steady light rain.
The Loggers (4-2, 3-2) responded to the Rams’ physical tactics by scoring twice each in the third and fourth quarters.
Potlatch 0 0 16 16—32
Clearwater Valley 0 6 0 12—18
CV — Ridge Shown 22 pass from Anthony Fabbi (run failed)
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 20 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 4 run (Howard run)
CV — Fabbi 1 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Tucker 4 run (Avery Palmer run)
Potlatch — Tucker 3 run (Wyatt Johnson pass from Tuckert)
CV — Shown 42 pass from Fabbi (run failed)
Lewis County 30, Deary 6
CRAIGMONT — Ty Hambly scored three times as Lewis County topped Deary in a Whitepine League Division II game versus Deary.
Hambly didn’t have to throw much, going 6-of-7 for 57 yards. He had 13 carries for 170 yards and three touchdowns.
He scored from 2 and 80 yards in the first quarter.
Deary 0 6 0 0 — 6
Lewis County 14 8 8 0 — 30
Lewis County — Ty Hambly 2 run (pass failed)
Lewis County — Hambly 80 run (Wyatt Webb pass from Hambly)
Deary — N/A 3 pass (run failed)
Lewis County — Hambly 40 run (Ryen Zenner pass from Hambly)
Lewis County — Gage Crow 5 run (TJ Fetters pass from Hambly)
Kendrick 54, Timberline 0
WEIPPE — Ty Koepp passed 9-for-16, 275 yards and four touchdowns as Kendrick whipped Timberline in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Jagger Hewett scored on half his four receptions for 121 yards, and Wyatt Fitzmorris rushed for 47 yards for the Tigers (5-1, 2-0).
Timberline tried to establish a power run game but Kendrick held the Spartans to 31 rushing yards.
Kendrick 20 6 14 14—54
Timberline 0 0 0 0—0
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 33 pass from Ty Koepp (Mason Anderson run)
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 44 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Kendrick — Hewett 48 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 13 pass form Koepp (pass failed)
Kendrick — Koepp 20 run (Hewett pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Anderson 14 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Hewett 30 interception return (Fitzmorris run)
Kendrick — Xavier Carpenter 2 run (pass failed)
Colfax 50, Kettle Falls 0
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Mason Gilchrist scored twice in the first quarter to spark Colfax to a Northeast 2B League win against Kettle Falls.
Trentin Ensley also tallied two touchdowns for Colfax (2-4, 3-4), who outrushed the host 306-7. All seven of its touchdowns came on the ground.
“Had to redeem ourselves after a poor showing at Liberty,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said.
Colfax 20 22 0 8—50
Kettle Falls 0 0 0 0—0
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 11 run (pass failed)
Colfax — Gilchrist 6 run (pass failed)
Colfax — Ryan Henning 44 yards (Trentin Ensley run)
Colfax — Ensley 6 run (Ensley run)
Colfax — Damian Demler 2 run (pass failed)
Colfax — Ensley 24 run (Wyatt Bodey run)
Colfax — Zachary Cooper 60 run (Cooper run)
Northwest Christian 19, Asotin 14
ASOTIN — A controversial late call cost the Asotin Panthers in a loss to Northwest Christian of Colbert, Washington, in a Northeast 2B league game.
With around two minutes to go and Asotin down five, Ty Galles plunged over the goal line, and one official thought he retained possession of the ball. But he was overruled by officials who called it a fumble recovered by Northwest Christian for a touchback.
Asotin (2-4, 2-4) had battled back from a 19-7 fourth-quarter deficit with a 1-yard Cam Knight run with six minutes to go.
Preston Overberg had seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Panthers.
Northwest Christian 7 6 6 0 — 19
Asotin 7 0 0 7 — 14
Asotin — Cam Knight 56 run (Cam Clovis kick)
NWC — Ryan Waters 19 pass from Mike Bauman (Zach Whitney kick)
NWC — Waters 42 pass from Bauman (kick blocked)
NWC — Waters 3 run (pass failed)
Asotin — Knight 1 run (Clovis kick)