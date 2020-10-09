As we’re now just past the midway mark in the Idaho high school football season, the time felt right to round up local playoff prospects.
Class 5A
Lewiston will host Idaho powerhouse and top-ranked Coeur d’Alene at 7 p.m. today. The Vikings (4-0) have yet to be challenged in the slightest. They’ve blown out common opponents Lakeland, Post Falls and Lake City.
On the flip side, the Bengals (3-3) were handled by the Hawks, clipped by the Trojans and needed a 50-point outing to squeeze past the Timberwolves in a shootout.
So no, this shouldn’t be viewed as a must-win for the home team.
But it is the first of Lewiston’s Inland Empire League games, and if the Bengals drop it, they’ll be faced with back-to-back contests — vs. Lake City and Post Falls — they can’t afford to lose if they plan to qualify for the state tournament after missing it last year.
Lewiston is averaging about 30 points per game, and its defense has taken strides in the ground game as the season has progressed, but week-to-week inconsistency has been the story so far.
Coach Matt Pancheri recently said the goals will be to commit fewer penalties, stay on the field longer and play faster. He’s liked his team’s effort, and the promise its grind-it-out ground game has shown.
Of note regarding the latter was the absence of standout junior running back Cruz Hepburn, who sustained an unspecified injury Sept. 25 against Sandpoint and missed the 28-20 loss Oct. 2 to Moscow.
Class 4A
Speaking of the Bears, who started their season late because of concerns with the coronavirus, they have some reason for a rosy outlook as the IEL begins league play.
Moscow (2-0) toppled Lewiston in a back-and-forth affair at the Kibbie Dome, getting solid play from a white-hot defense and big offensive snaps when needed from standout quarterback Chad Redinger and University of Utah-bound tight end Jonah Elliss.
“Our defense is playing really well. Without some mishaps last week, we probably could’ve held them to one touchdown,” Moscow coach Phil Helbling said. “Offensively, we’re running the ball more efficiently. ... Having a dual threat back there (at quarterback), that makes us tough to defend.”
It bodes well the Bengals managed 4A IEL team Sandpoint with relative ease.
But with MaxPreps RPI rankings determining at-large State bids this year, Moscow can’t rely on one league win to qualify for the state tournament like in past seasons — especially if the Bears only play four games.
“So we’re looking at it like every year: Our goal is to win the league,” Helbling said. “We’ve done it two years in a row, and I know they’re still hungry.”
The visiting Hawks (3-2) also downed Lewiston, controlling the pace during a 39-24 victory Sept. 18. Expect it to be a fireworks-packed, midseason candidate for “area game of the year.”
“It’s exciting. Both teams have a lot of high-caliber athletes,” Helbling said.
Class 2A
Grangeville, hoping to continue its annual tradition of appearing in the state tournament, now will have to wait three weeks between games.
Tonight’s scheduled home contest against Central Idaho League rival St. Maries was postponed because of concerns with the coronavirus, Bulldogs coach Jeff Adams said.
The last time Grangeville saw the field was Sept. 25 in a 52-20 win against Kellogg. The Bulldogs (2-1) and league compatriot Orofino — which has played only once, also on Sept. 25, a 26-0 defeat of Priest River — are set to open their league schedules next week against each other. Both still need to face the Lumberjacks at some point.
“We could run out of weeks,” said Adams, who added it’s hard to know what to expect in the CIL when his team’s opponents have played a combined three games.
Grangeville, paced by a leadership-laden defense and disciplined offense that doesn’t cough it up, boasts wins against Post Falls’ JV team and Kellogg, with a 30-0 loss to McCall-Donnelly after a week practicing in the gym because of air quality issues.
“I think we’re getting closer,” Adams said of his team. “If we can find a way to play again, I think we’d be in really good shape.”
If all goes well, it’d look like another State trip for Adams’ group, led by senior running back Tori Ebert and a defensive front including standout ends Reece Wimer and Dane Lindsley.
Adams is unsure how a state tournament bracket would turn out for CIL teams if league play weren’t completed, or how teams with considerably few games would be seeded by the MaxPreps RPI system.
Class 1A-DI
Prairie, at the top of the state rankings, has looked unbeatable on both sides of the ball, even without injured running back Cole Martin, the classification’s reigning MVP and a Sports Illustrated All-American.
The Pirates (4-0, 3-0) have handily batted away all challengers behind a defense with no apparent weaknesses and an offense with a scary well-blended mix of speed and brawn.
The next two (possibly three) bids to State out of the WPL are anyone’s guess. Genesee, Kamiah and Clearwater Valley are right in the mix, with Lapwai just outside the bubble.
The high-scoring Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0), who are No. 4 in the latest poll, will travel tonight to face the balanced Kubs (4-1, 2-1) in a game featuring major playoff implications.
“We’ve had some pretty good competition at the top of this thing,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said of the WPL. “We’re all in the battle.
“They’re right above us in the standings. It’s a huge game.”
Genesee, which was on a hiatus for two weeks in September because of a coronavirus case on the coaching staff, will turn around to play CV on Monday, which edged past Potlatch on Wednesday after routing Lapwai.
“Getting back on track, it seems like they have that hunger,” Genesee coach Alex Schnebly said.
A Bulldog offense paced by starring Colton transplant quarterback Angus Jordan and lengthy receiving targets has been incendiary, but the defense has permitted 36 points per game. Kamiah leans on a three-headed rushing attack, and — before suffering a 72-6 loss at Prairie — was outscoring opponents 44-14 on average.
The Rams from Kooskia (3-2, 2-1) will have to battle toward the playoffs after seeing starting quarterback Anthony Fabbi go down with an injury against the Loggers, two days after they lost tailback Jesse Knox to a season-ending injury. Lapwai (1-2, 1-2), which hosts Prairie today after back-to-back league losses, probably can only afford one more WPL defeat to have a shot.
Class 1A-DII
At this point, it appears Kendrick (3-1, 1-0) is again the favorite to earn the first seed into State from the Whitepine League D-II ranks.
The third-ranked Tigers, riding stalwart play from breakout freshman quarterback Ty Koepp and a litany of game-breaking offensive talents, boast comfortable wins against D-I foes Troy and CV. They’ve become a State mainstay as of late.
They’ll play today against WPL D-II adversary Timberline (Weippe), which is somewhat in the midst of a resurgence after winning just two games between 2016-19.
The Spartans (2-2, 1-0), behind senior flex weapon Rylan Larson and a core of athletic skill players, rebounded from a rout sustained at Kamiah to top Deary 30-28 on Sept. 25 and move into second place in the league standings.
“That’s what makes this team unique, we have weapons all over the place,” coach Pat Christopherson said. “They’ve used every game as an opportunity to build. ... They decided to play for each other, and it’s completely changed the (program’s) outlook.”
Timberline came close to State twice in the 2010s after a rocky stretch. It’s been so long it’s hard to remember the last time the Spartans qualified, but they’re now in sniffing distance, and need to beat either Kendrick or Lewis County on Oct. 16.
Local angle
Lewiston defensive end/offensive tackle Alec Eckert was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, the organization announced Thursday.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder is rated a two-star college prospect by 247Sports.com, and was named a “Big Sky Conference target” in Blue-Grey Football’s Twitter announcement. Eckert’s best game so far this season came Sept. 11 at Post Falls, when he recorded four sacks and two forced fumbles.