Swimming
Clarkston
Coach — Savannah Kaschmitter (eighth season)
Returning letterwinners — Abby Hall, sr.; Natalie Graham, sr.; Sarah Broemmeling, sr.; Jordyn Sawyer, sr.; Clara Grubb, jr.; Liza Higgins, sr.
Outlook — Kaschmitter is just looking forward to a somewhat normal year. The team has some speedsters and a couple of the freshman coming to the team look promising.
Pullman
Coach — Amy Ripley (third season)
Returning letterwinners — Emma Bryson, sr.; Melrose Gilbert, sr.; Sam Larson, sr.; Rea Leonard, sr.; Mya Reed, sr.; Madison Weber, sr.
Outlook — Ripley likes the depth of the team, thinking that with the new freshmen coming in that the team could have two or three competitive times in most of the events this year. With the short season last year, and some girls not competing at all, injuries already are starting to stack up and Ripley hopes that cutting down on the distance in practice can help the team survive the season.
Cross Country
Clarkston
Coach — Patrick Sobotta (second season)
Returning letterwinners — Mark Tadzhimatov, jr.; Caleb Daniel, jr.; Mia Bunce, jr.
Outlook — Low runner count is an issue for the Bantams this season. Clarkston has just six boys and four girls out for the team, and only one senior. With the low numbers does come close team camaraderie and support for each other. Staying healthy will be the biggest focus with the low numbers.
Pullman
Coach — Allix Potratz-Lee (third season)
Returning letterwinners — Leo Hoffman, soph.; Brendan Doumit, jr.; Abdur Islam, sr.; Jose (Raul) Najera, jr.; Ryan Clark, sr.; Michael Campbell, jr.; Hunter (Zane) Lloyd, sr.; Kieran Hampson, jr.; Nicole Jones, sr.; Madeline Jones, sr.; Elly Kunkel, sr.; Abigail Wacker, sr.
Outlook — The season was short last year but it was one of the most successful for the Greyhounds, and they hope to use that momentum going into this season. There are a few tough spots to fill as they lost a few kids who have moved or went to other sports, but they have around 70 athletes on the team.
Girls’ Soccer
Clarkston
Coach — Ryan Newhouse
Last year’s record — 7-4
Returning letterwinners — Luella Skinner, Claire Teasley, PJ Mosman, Chassidy Schneider, Erika Pickett, Joanna Schnatterle, Taryn Demers, Sadie Thummel, Payton Farnsworth, Zoe Ripley, Eloise Teasley, Sienna Newhouse, Ella Ogden.
Outlook — Newhouse thinks they have a lot of experience and are versatile. Integrating newcomers might be the challenge for the team.
Boys’ Soccer
Orofino
Coach — Jim Hill (second season)
Last year’s record — 0-4 overall and league
Returning letterwinners — Ruby Kessinger, sr., MF/D; Connor Potratz, jr., MF; Jase Anderson, jr., MF; Trevor Staneart, jr., GK; Rayce Miller, jr., D; Tatum Tilley, jr., D; Cameron Cunningham, jr., MF; Kaia Romero-McKinzie, jr., MF; Lindi Kessinger, soph., MF.
Outlook — The focus this season is on continuing to develop, get gender specific teams and have realistic team goals. All of the kids played in local Orofino Youth Soccer and VGBCLC valley soccer.