LAPWAI — The Lapwai Wildcats stormed to a 29-1 opening-quarter lead en route to defeating visiting Potlatch 77-20 in Whitepine League Division I girls basketball play Saturday.

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks topped the stat sheets for Lapwai (15-1, 9-0) with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Lauren Gould (15 points), Skylin Parrish (12) and Jordyn McCormack-Marks (11) all had double-digit performances as well. For Potlatch (9-6, 5-5), Jordan Reynolds scored a team-high nine.

