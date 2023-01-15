LAPWAI — The Lapwai Wildcats stormed to a 29-1 opening-quarter lead en route to defeating visiting Potlatch 77-20 in Whitepine League Division I girls basketball play Saturday.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks topped the stat sheets for Lapwai (15-1, 9-0) with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Lauren Gould (15 points), Skylin Parrish (12) and Jordyn McCormack-Marks (11) all had double-digit performances as well. For Potlatch (9-6, 5-5), Jordan Reynolds scored a team-high nine.
“We’ve been talking about slow starts, and I’m just proud of them for coming out strong today,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said.
POTLATCH (9-6, 5-5)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 1 0-0 2, Jaylee Fry 2 0-0 5, Bailyn Anderson 0 2-4 2, Jordan Reynolds 4 1-2 9, Peyton Reynolds 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 3-6 20.
LAPWAI (15-1, 9-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 9 0-0 20, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-0 11, Amasone George 2 0-0 4, Skylin Parrish 5 0-0 12, Lauren Gould 6 2-4 15, Jayden Leighton 2 0-0 4, Taya Yearout 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 2 1-5 5, Madden Bisbee 3 0-0 6. Totals 33 3-9 77.
Potlatch 1 8 8 3—20
Lapwai 29 24 15 9—77
3-point goals — Fry, Jo. McCormack-Marks 3, Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Parrish 2, Gould.
Prairie 90, Logos 17
MOSCOW — Kristin Wemhoff registered 31 points, six assists and five steals for visiting Prairie of Cottonwood as the Pirates cruised to a Whitepine League Division I win against Logos of Moscow.
Nine players in all got on the board for Prairie (12-3, 7-1), with Lexi Schumacher adding another 18 points and Tara Schlader scoring 15, including 10 in the Pirates’ 25-1 first quarter. Kylie Schumacher made nine rebounds to go with her six points.
For the Knights (0-13, 0-10), Varomi Taylor scored a team-high six.
PRAIRIE (12-3, 7-1)
Lexi Schumacher 8 0-0 18, Kristin Wemhoff 14 2-2 31, Riley Enneking 2 0-1 4, Tara Schlader 7 1-4 15, Sydney Shears 0 2-2 2, Alli Geis 2 0-0 4, Kaylie Lockett 1 0-0 3, Hailey Hanson 3 0-0 7, Sage Elven 0 0-0 0, Kylie Schumacher 3 0-0 6. Totals 40 5-9 90.
LOGOS (0-13, 0-10)
Sara Casebolt 2 0-0 5, Cora Johnson 0 0-2 0, Katie Monjure 0 0-0 0, Varomi Taylor 2 2-3 6, Hailey Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 1 1-2 3, Grace VanderPloeg 0 3-4 3, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 6-11 17.
Prairie 25 27 27 11—90
Logos 1 5 5 6—17
3-point goals — Schumacher 2, Wemhoff, Lockett, Hanson, Casebolt.
JV — Prairie 44, Logos 26.
Colfax 71, Kettle Falls 24
COLFAX — The hosts put 10 different players on the board and remained unbeaten by routing Kettle Falls in an all-Bulldog Class 2B Bi-County League showdown.
Brynn McGaughy provided a team-high 23 points for Colfax (15-0, 11-0), which shot 50% from the field as a team.
KETTLE FALLS (3-11, 1-8)
Josie Beardslee 0 1-1 1, Macy Langrehr 0 0-0 0, Rienna Pfeffer 2 1-5 7, Rachel Johnson 2 0-0 5, LaVay Schurrum 1 0-0 2, Kate Goodman 0 0-0 0, Ella Johnson 3 3-5 9, Annaka Edwards 0 0-0 0, Hope Schurrum 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-11 24.
COLFAX (15-0, 11-0)
Jaisha Gibb 2 0-0 5, Makiah Zorb 1 0-0 2, Paige Claassen 4 0-0 8, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 3 0-0 8, Hailey Demler 4 2-3 11, Ashley Ring 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 2 0-0 4, Ava Swan 1 0-0 2, Brynn McGaughy 10 2-3 23, Harper Booth 2 2-2 6, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 6-10 71.
Kettle Falls 11 5 4 4—24
Colfax 20 19 21 11—71
3-point goals — Gilchrist 2, Gibb, Demler, McGaughy, Pfeffer, Johnson.
Genesee 51, Clearwater Valley 32
GENESEE — Three Bulldogs scored in double figures as they outplayed the Rams of Kooskia in every quarter of a Whitepine League Division I victory.
“I think a lot of people contributed,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “I thought we were fairly consistent. We didn’t have a big rush of points. I’ll give credit to CV, since they played with five girls the whole game. It was a good win for us.”
Kendra Meyer had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-7, 5-4). Chloe Grieser finished with 11. Audrey Barber tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Shada Edwards finished with 14 points and Trinity Yocum 12 for Clearwater Valley (6-10, 3-7).
CLEARWATER VALLEY (6-10, 3-7)
Taya Pfefferkorn 3 0-0 6, Shada Edwards 4 4-8 14, Seasha Reuben 0 0-0 0, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Trinity Yocum 5 2-2 12. Totals 12 6-10 32.
GENESEE (9-7, 5-4)
Riley Leseman 2 0-0 6, Monica Seubert 0 0-2 0, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 1-2 1, Audrey Barber 3 4-6 10, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 2 0-0 4, Chloe Grieser 4 0-2 11, Mia Scharnhorst 1 0-0 2, Kendra Meyer 6 1-2 17, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Banks 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-14 51.
Clearwater Valley 9 8 8 7—32
Genesee 14 14 13 10—51
3-point goals — Edwards 2, Meyer 4, Grieser 3, Leseman 2.
JV — Genesee 41, Lewiston C 38.
Kamiah 60, Troy 31
KAMIAH — Laney Landmark and Karlee Skinner each finished with a double-double as the Kubs dominated from start to finish in a Whitepine League Division I game against the Trojans.
“My first five were really good tonight,” Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said. “It was a good, rebound win for us after Lapwai.”
Landmark had 14 points and Karlee Skinner had 12 to lead the Kubs (10-4, 7-3). Alaura Hawley finished with 11 points for Troy (2-11, 1-8).
TROY (2-11, 1-8)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 2 1-3 5, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 1 0-1 2, Alaura Hawley 5 0-0 11, Laura House 1 0-1 2, Bethany Phillis 0 2-4 2, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 3 1-2 9, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-11 31.
KAMIAH (10-4, 7-3)
Emma Krogh 1 2-4 5, Laney Landmark 5 3-4 14, Reesa Loewen 2 2-2 6, Kelsey Hunt 3 0-0 6, Mariah Porter 1 1-2 4, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 5 0-0 12, Logan Landmark 4 0-2 9, Ashlyn Schoening 1 2-2 4, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-16 60.
Troy 11 7 7 6—31
Kamiah 15 15 17 13—60
3-point goals — Morgan 2, Hawley, K. Skinner 2, Krogh, La. Landmark, Porter, Lo. Landmark.
JV — Kamiah 28, Troy 6 (one half).
Grangeville 50, St. Maries 22
ST. MARIES — An 18-4 opening quarter put Grangeville in the driver’s seat en route to a Class 2A Central Idaho League win against the host Lumberjacks.
Abbie Frei (13 points), Caryss Barger (12) and Madalyn Green (11) headed things up for the Bulldogs (8-7, 2-0), while Stacie Mitchell scored a team-high six for St. Maries (6-7, 0-3).
GRANGEVILLE (8-7, 2-0)
Caryss Barger 3 5-6 12, Adri Anderson 1 0-0 2, Abbie Frei 5 0-0 13, Madalyn Green 4 3-7 11, Natalie Long 0 2-2 2, Mattie Thacker 3 1-2 7, Addisyn Vanderwall 0 0-0 0, Kinzley Adams 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 12-22 50.
ST. MARIES (6-7, 0-3)
Berkli McGreal 1 0-0 2, Taci Watkins 2 0-0 4, Stacie Mitchell 2 2-6 6, Brenna Elliott 1 0-0 3, Sami Sindt 0 1-3 1, Kayla Jansen 2 0-0 4, Danika Sloper 1 0-0 2, Jacklyn Linneneger 0 0-0 0, Stormi Lockridge 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-9 22.
Grangeville 18 15 9 8—50
St. Maries 4 7 4 7—22
3-point goals — Frei 3, Barger, Elliott.
Colton 69, Touchet 24
COLTON — Kyndra Stout hit seven 3-point goals and totaled a game-high 25 points while Grace Kuhle added another 22 to help the host Wildcats rout Touchet in a Southeast 1B League game.
“We played a real solid game,” said Colton coach Clark Vining, who praised the efforts of Kaydee Heitstuman and Ella Nollmeyer on the glass. “I thought we got in the flow of the game tonight and played real crisp.”
TOUCHET (1-9)
Vannessa Angles 0 0-0 0, Diana Rincon 4 1-2 11, Marielle Mendoza 1 3-4 5, Emily Hilbert 2 0-0 6, Mackenzie Forbes 1 0-0 2, C. Carlisle 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 3-6 24.
COLTON (11-1, 4-0)
Grace Kuhle 8 2-2 22, Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 2, Rori Weber 1 0-0 2, Kyndra Stout 8 2-4 25, Ella Nollmeyer 0 3-4 3, Kaydee Heitstuman 2 1-4 6, Clair Moehrle 1 0-0 3, Sidni Whitcomb 2 1-4 6. Totals 23 9-18 69.
Touchet 10 4 4 6—24
Colton 21 26 17 5—69
3-point goals — Stout 7, Kuhle 4, K. Heitstuman, Moehrle, Whitcomb, Hilbert 2 Rincon 2.
Pomeroy 45, Liberty Christian 24
POMEROY — Jillian Herres had a big showing with 20 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals to lead host Pomeroy in a win against Liberty Christian of Richland, Wash.
Kendall Dixon provided another 14 points, four boards and two blocks for the Pirates (5-4, 3-3), while Chase Caruso’s defense helped hold Liberty Christian (9-3, 3-3) offensive threat Ali Bush to six points.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (9-3, 3-3)
Savannah Armijo 0 2-2 2, Lauren Reed 2 0-0 6, Camas Van Hollebeke1 0-0 3, Annalise Drinkard 1 0-0 2, Ali Bush 2 1-2 6, Catherine Lindsay 0 0-0 0, Jazlyn Patrick 1 0-0 2, Calista Davis 1 1-5 3. Totals 8 4-9 24.
POMEROY (5-4, 3-3)
Jillian Herres 7 5-5 20, Chase Caruso 0 2-2 2, Kiersten Bartles 2 0-0 6, Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 7 0-3 14, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 3, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0, Maria Altube 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bagby 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 7-12 45.
Liberty Christian 5 2 10 7—24
Pomeroy 15 12 9 9—45
3-point goals — Reed 2, Van Hollebeke, Bush, Bartels 2, Herres, Gilbert.
Nezperce 45, Tri-Valley 38
NEZPERCE — After three quarters of near-deadlocked play, Nezperce asserted itself in the fourth to top nonleague rival Tri-Valley of Cambridge.
Brianna Branson scored a game-high 20 points for the victorious Nighthawks (9-5), while Katharine Duuck added another 10 points and led the team defensively, according to coach Callie Zenner.
TRI-VALLEY (6-6)
H. Hastie 2 2-4 6, H. Harrison 0 0-0 0, R. Boring 3 0-0 9, E. McKee-Barton 5 0-0 11, L. Gay 0 0-0 0, C. Russell 2 1-2 6, S. Warren 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 3-6 38.
NEZPERCE (9-5)
Faith Tiegs 5 0-1 10, Aubree Lux 1 0-2 2, Katharine Duuck 3 3-4 10, Brianna Branson 4 2-2 10, Erica Zenner 1 0-2 2, Elizabeth Duuck 1 0-0 2, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 3 1-3 7. Totals 18 6-14 45.
Tri-Valley 9 11 11 7—38
Nezperce 9 13 10 13—45
3-point goals — Branson 2, K. Duuck, Boring 3, Warren 2, McKee-Barton, Russell.
JV — Nezperce def. Tri-Valley.
Timberlake 54, Lewiston 43
The host Bengals were playing shorthanded and it proved costly in the second half of a nonleague loss to the Tigers of Spirit Lake.
Lewiston (5-11) managed to take a 22-21 lead into the locker room after scoring with less than 30 seconds left in the second quarter. However, Timberlake had a 33-21 second-half advantage to emerge with the win.
Malia Miller paced the Tigers with 18 points. Payton Young added 10.
Savannah Burke led the Bengals with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
TIMBERLAKE (12-2)
Ciara Soumas 2 1-2 7, Morgan Dickinison 0 1-2 1, Payton Young 4 0-0 10, Diana Nelson 2 1-1 5, Jozee MacArthur 2 4-6 8, Marissa Needs 0 2-2 2, Malia Miller 6 3-4 18, Jenna Chase 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 12-17 54.
LEWISTON (5-11)
Sydney Arellano 0 1-2 1, Bre Albright 2 2-4 7, Bay Delich 2 0-1 4, Dilynn Albright 1 0-0 3, Zoie Kessinger 3 0-0 8, Patience-Lee Patterson 0 0-0 0, Maddi Jackson 1 0-0 3, Lilly Samuels 2 0-0 4, Savannah Burke 6 1-1 13. Totals 17 4-8 43.
Timberlake 15 6 18 15—54
Lewiston 10 12 12 9—43
3-point goals — Miller 3, Soumas 2, Young 2, Chase, Kessinger 2, B. Albright, D. Albright, Jackson.
Ridgeline 36, Pullman 19
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Falcons of Liberty Lake held advantages at all of the quarter breaks and cruised to a nonleague win against the Greyhounds.
Kaydin Renken scored nine points to pace Ridgeline (8-4). Sehra Singh had a game-high 12 points to lead Pullman (2-8).
PULLMAN (2-8)
Meg Limburgh 1 0-1 2, Jennabee Harris 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 0 0-2 0, Lillian Cobos 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 1 0-0 2, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 4 2-2 12, Ryliann Bednar 1 1-4 3. Totals 7 3-9 19.
RIDGELINE (8-4)
Trinity Frazier 3 0-0 6, Kaydin Renken 3 0-0 9, Kate Taylor 1 0-0 3, Hubidu Adam 1 1-2 3, Emma Myers 2 0-2 4, Rahni Greene 0 0-0 0, Morgan Espinosa-Kelly 3 0-0 8, Madilyn Crossley 0 0-0 0, Bella Mueller 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 2-6 36.
Pullman 3 2 6 8—19
Ridgeline 8 9 10 9—36
3-point goals — Singh 2, Renken 3, Espinosa-Kelly 2, Taylor.
Chewelah 42, Asotin 33
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Visiting Asotin started strong, but ultimately fell to Northeast 2B League opponent Chewelah.
Emily Elskamp led the Panthers (3-11, 0-7) with 10 points, while Brooke Bennett had a game-high 17 points for the victorious Cougars (5-8, 2-7).
ASOTIN (3-11, 0-7)
Kelsey Thummel 3, Sadie Thummel 0, Emma Barney 2, Cady Browne 2, Carlie Ball 5, Emily Elskamp 10, Haylee Appleford 9, Abby Ausman 2.
CHEWELAH (5-8, 2-7)
Ross 2, Stach 3, Brooke Bennett 17, Miller 4, Eal 0. S. Baldwin 3, Kent 0, Bi. Bennett 0, Zoe Baldwin 13, Slaughter 0.
Asotin 15 5 6 7—33
Chewelah 12 12 7 11—42
3-point goals — Elskamp, Br. Bennett 3, Z. Baldwin 3.
Lakeside 50, Garfield-Palouse 34
PLUMMER, Idaho — The visiting Vikings tied things up at 20 heading into intermission, but were unable to hang with Lakeside of Plummer in the second half of a nonleague game.
Elena Flansburg had a team-high 13 points for Gar-Pal (3-8), while Kyleigh Wolfe of Lakeside (4-2) scored a game-leading 21.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (3-8)
Kara Blomgren 3, Zoe Laughary 3, Kennedy Cook 5, Elena Flansberg 13, Delaney Beckner 1, HettyLee Laughary 0, R. Turner 8, Edwards 0, Blankenship 0, Kelnoke 1, Blankelane 0.
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER
Gorr 0, Pluff 3, Wolfe 21, Rivera 5, Wienclaw 0, Tomgas 0, K. Allen 3, Matt 6, Lowley 4, Havier-Gorr 8, A. Allen 0, Lambert 0, Hodgson 0, Abrahamson 0.
Garfield-Palouse 4 16 10 7—34
Lakeside 11 9 19 11—50
3-point goals — Wolfe, Rivera.
Kellogg 42, Orofino 30
KELLOGG, Idaho — Visiting Orofino fell to the Kellogg Tigers in Class 2A Central Idaho League play.
The Maniacs dropped to 3-7 overall and 1-1 in league, while the Tigers improved to 6-9 and 3-1.
Complete information was not available.
Garden Valley 58, Salmon River 23
GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins was routed by Long Pin Conference foe Garden Valley.
The Savages fell to 3-5 overall and 0-4 in league, while the Wolverines moved to 5-5 and 2-2. Complete information was not available.
Council 50, Highland 20
COUNCIL, Idaho — The Huskies of Craigmont were no match for host Council in nonleague play.
Highland slipped to 1-10 on the season with the defeat, while Council improved to 8-4. Complete information was not available.
BOYSPullman 61, Ridgeline 37
PULLMAN — A 26-point showing from Jaedyn Brown and what coach Craig Brantner called a “good defensive effort” from the Greyhounds as a team enabled unbeaten Pullman to coast to a nonleague victory against Ridgeline of Liberty Lake, Wash.
Dane Sykes put up another 16 points for the Hounds (11-0), who led 18-7 after the first quarter and outscored the visiting Falcons (6-7) in each quarter played.
RIDGELINE (6-7)
Isaac Richardson 0 2-2 2, Landen Quesnell 0 0-2 0, Dakota Means 2 0-0 5, Brayden Allen 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Cline 4 1-2 13, Tanner Smith 1 0-0 2, Clayton Olson 0 0-2 0, Easton Amend 6 1-3 13, Michael Perry 0 0-0 0, Luke Lancaster 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-11 37.
PULLMAN (11-0)
Jaedyn Brown 8 6-8 26, Tanner Barbour 2 0-0 5, Champ Powaukee 2 1-4 5, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-0 0, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0, Caleb Northcroft 1 0-0 2, Dane Sykes 7 2-2 16, Lucian Pendry 0 0-0 0, Austin Hunt 3 1-2 7. Totals 23 10-16 61.
Ridgeline 7 10 5 15—37
Pullman 18 12 14 17—61
3-point goals — Cline 4, Means, Brown 4, Barbour.
Colfax 75, Kettle Falls 47
COLFAX — Seth Lustig of Colfax put up 22 points to lead all scorers and help the hosts prevail in an all-Bulldog Class 2B Bi-County League encounter.
Adrik Jenkin (17 points) and J.P. Wigen (13) also made major scoreboard contributions for Colfax (12-3, 7-1), while Zane Edwards led Kettle Falls (4-9, 2-7) with 17.
KETTLE FALLS (4-9, 2-7)
Zane Johnson 4 4-8 12, Troy Hopper 1 0-0 2, Ray Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Damiean Fox 1 0-0 2, Adam Harrington 3 2-3 9, Zane Edwards 5 5-6 17, Mace Thivierge 0 0-0 0, Teddy Bair 1 3-4 5. Totals 15 10-13 47.
COLFAX (12-3, 7-1)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Bradyn Heilsberg 2 0-0 4, Adrik Jenkin 6 0-0 17, Carson Gray 2 0-0 5, JD Peterson 1 0-0 3, Seth Lustig 8 2-2 22, Brice Hammer 0 0-0 0, Drew VanTine 1 0- 0 2, Mason Gilchrist 3 0-0 6, J.P. Wigen 6 1-2 13, Jaxon Wick 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 3-4 75.
Kettle Falls 10 13 10 14—47
Colfax 20 21 24 10—75
3-point goals — Edwards 2, Harrington, Jenkin 5, Lustig 4, Gray, Peterson, Wick.
JV — Colfax def. Kettle Falls.
Prairie 57, Logos 53 (OT)
MOSCOW — Riley Shears and Lee Forsmann hit clutch 3-point goals to force an overtime period in which Prairie of Cottonwood completed a rally to defeat Whitepine League Division I rival Logos of Moscow.
Forsmann finished with a game-leading 31 points and Shears added another 12 for the Pirates (4-7, 3-3). For the Knights (3-6, 2-5), Jack Driskill converted five 3-point goals and totaled 19 points while Seamus Wilson put up another 16.
PRAIRIE (4-7, 3-3)
Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 5 1-1 12, Trenton Lorentz 2 0-0 5, Shane Hanson 0 3-10 3, Noah Behler 2 2-6 6, Lee Forsmann 10 8-11 31, Bennie Elven 0 0-0 0, Phil Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-28 57.
LOGOS (3-6, 2-5)
Seamus Wilson 5 5-5 16, Jack Driskill 6 2-2 19, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 2 0-0 4, Thomas Bowen 0 2-2 2, Emeth Toebben 1 0-0 2, Jes Brower 1 0-0 2, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Boaz Whitling 2 2-3 8, Oliver Spencer 0 0-0 0, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-10 53.
Prairie 5 16 13 15 8—57
Logos 6 18 13 12 4—53
3-point goals — Forsmann 3, Shears, Lorentz, Driskill 5, Whitling 2, Wilson.
JV — Logos 43, Prairie 33.
C — Logos 30, Prairie 28
Clearwater Valley 54, Genesee 49
GENESEE — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia dominated in the middle quarters and withstood a late rally by host Genesee for a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Myatt Osborn hit five 3-point goals and totaled 17 points to lead the way for the Rams (4-7, 2-6), and Landon Schlieper provided another 12 points. Derek Zenner of Genesee (0-11, 0-8) led all scorers with 19 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-7, 2-6)
Myatt Osborn 6 0-0 17, Cameron Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Jordan Murray 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 3 0-0 9, Mason Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Joseph Raff 1 0-0 2, Josh Gardner 0 2-2 2, Landon Schlieper 4 2-3 12, Timuni Moses 1 2-4 4, Raphael Kessler 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 6-9 54.
GENESEE (0-11, 0-8)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 2 0-0 5, Teak Wareham 4 2-4 10, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 2 0-0 5, Derek Zenner 8 0-0 19, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Seth Vestal 3 0-0 8, Joe Johnson 1 0-0 2, William Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 2-4 49.
Clearwater Valley 11 21 13 9—54
Genesee 11 11 8 19—49
3-point goals — Osborn 5, Louwien 3, Schlieper 2, Zenner 3, Vestal 2, Schwartz, Burt.
Asotin 79, Chewelah 60
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Brothers Gavin and Cody Ells combined for nine 3-point goals and 55 total points in a nonleague victory for visiting Asotin against Chewelah.
The game was tight in the middle quarters, but the Panthers (5-8) started and finished strong to establish dominance over the Cougars (0-14).
ASOTIN (5-8, 2-6)
Cooper Biery 1 4-6 7, Reuben Eggleston 2 0-0 4, Kamea Kauhi 0 1-2 1, Gavin Ells 9 2-6 26, Brady Moore 1 2-2 4, Justin Boyea 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 2 1-2 5, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 8 9-11 29, Sawyer Biery 0 0-0 0, Dylan Finney 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 19-29 79.
CHEWELAH (0-14, 0-9)
Parker Anderson 0 1-2 1, Ryan McMillin 2 0-0 5, Zach Bowman 4 1-1 11, Lucas Stahl 0 0-0 0, Rylan Accord 2 3-4 7, Eli Larson 2 0-0 5, Cody Gilroy 7 1-1 15, Kraz Katzer 7 2-4 16. Totals 24 8-12 60.
Asotin 25 22 16 16—79
Chewelah 13 22 16 9—60
3-point goals — G. Ells 7, C. Ells 2, C. Biery, Bowman 2, McMillin, Larson.
JV — Chewelah 56, Asotin 26
Pomeroy 62, Liberty Christian 35
POMEROY — Trevin Kimble led the way with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals as Pomeroy topped Liberty Christian of Richland, Wash., in Southeast 1B League play.
Oliver Severs scored another 12 and Jett Slusser added 11, while Trace Roberts had eight points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Pirates (7-4, 4-1), who were “locked in defensively all night,” according to coach Chris Wolf.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (5-7, 1-5)
Smith 2 1-2 6, Bishop 5 5-7 15, Ott 0 0-0 0, Williamson 0 0-0 0, Culver 2 1-2 5, Hogaboam 1 0-2 3, Haak 1 0-1 2, Dunham 2 0-0 4, Grover 0 0-0 0, Hoey 0 0-0 0, Cowan 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-14 35.
POMEROY (7-4, 4-1)
Oliver Severs 4 3-5 12, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 4 0-0 11, Trevin Kimble 9 1-3 21, Brodie Magill 1 0-2 2, Colby Ledgerwood 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Jacob Reisinger 0 1-2 1, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 2 4-6 8, Kyzer Herres 1 0-0 2, Cesar Morfin 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-18 62.
Liberty Christian 7 7 12 9—35
Pomeroy 17 15 14 16—62
3-point goals — Smith, Hogaboam, Jett Slusser 3, Kimble 2, Severs, Schmidt.
St. Maries 56, Grangeville 21
ST. MARIES — The visiting Bulldogs caught a beating from the St. Maries Lumberjacks in a 2A Central Idaho League game.
Grangeville (2-10, 0-3) was led by Jaden Legaretta and Carter Mundt with five points apiece, while Trace Wicks of St. Maries (5-3, 2-1) was the high-scorer with 14.
GRANGEVILLE (2-8, 0-3)
Sam Lindsley 0 0-0 0, Ray Holes Jr. 1 0-0 2, Jaden Legaretta 2 0-0 5, Kaycen Sickels 1 1-4 3, Jack Bransford 0 0-0 0, Carter Mundt 2 1-6 5, Cody Klement 0 0-0 0, Karl Spencer 0 0-0 0, David Goicoa 1 0-0 2, Tayden Wassmuth 1 0-0 2, Cooper Poxleitner 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-10 21.
ST. MARIES (5-3, 2-1)
Wyatt Holmes 1 1-2 3, Greyson Sands 2 0-0 4, Jared Badgett 1 2-2 4, J. Barta 1 0-0 2, J.J. Yearout 0 0-0 0, Dillon Holder 4 3-3 12, Tyler Renner 3 0-0 6, Trace Wicks 5 0-1 14, Seth Swallows 2 0-0 5, Tristun Hill 2 2-2 6. Totals 21 8-10 56.
Grangeville 2 11 2 6—21
St. Maries 10 19 21 6—56
3-point goals — Legaretta, Wicks 4, Holder, Swallows.
Nezperce 40, Tri-Valley 37
NEZPERCE — The host Nighthawks took care of the ball late to hold off a rallying Tri-Valley of Cambridge in nonleague play.
Owen Tiegs had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Nighthawks (4-7), and Tanner Johnson scored another 10. Zane Nichols of Tri-Valley (3-6) led all scorers with 14 points.
TRI-VALLEY (3-6)
Zane Nichols 6 2-4 14, Trenton Hicks 2 0-0 4, Logan Whitener 3 2-3 10, Wyatt Stiff 0 4-4 4, Devon Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Haven Harley 1 0-2 2, Kyle Paradis 0 0-0 0, Danner Morris 0 3-6 3. Totals 12 11-19 37.
NEZPERCE (4-7)
Tanner Johnson 5 0-0 10, Blake Tucker 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 3 1-3 7, Owen Tiegs 5 0-2 10, Aidan McLeod 1 0-0 2, Carter Williams 2 0-0 4, Zane Wilcox 3 1-1 7, Mason Dove 0 0-1 0, Lane Kaschmitter 0 0-0 0, Colton Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-7 40.
Tri-Valley 13 10 4 10—37
Nezperce 14 13 6 7—40
3-point goals — Whitener 2.
JV — Tri-Valley def. Nezperce.
Touchet 56, Colton 46
COLTON — The Indians used a 21-12 third-quarter run to create separation in a Southeast 1B League game against the host Wildcats.
Angus Jordan led Colton (3-8, 2-6) with 17 points and nine steals. Matt Reisenauer added 12 points. Ryan Impson finished with eight points, seven rebounds and took three charges.
“The way he is playing defense for us and sacrificing his body is amazing,” Wildcats coach Brandon McIntosh said.
TOUCHET (6-5, 3-5)
Godinez 4 0-0 9, Orozco 3 2-2 9, Mendoza 7 0-4 14, Pumphey 0 0-2 0, Rincon 2 0-0 4, Frazier 0 0-0 0, Zessin 2 1-2 5, Krumbah 4 0-1 9, Huntley 3 0-1 6. Totals 25 3-12 56.
COLTON (3-8, 2-6)
Angus Jordan 5 4-4 17, Grant Wolf 2 1-2 6, Memphis McIntosh 1 0-0 3, Ryan Impson 4 0-0 8, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Matt Reisenauer 4 4-4 12, Joey Hemighaus 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-10 46.
Touchet 18 7 21 10—56
Colton 14 10 12 10—46
3-point goals — Godinez, Orozco, Krumbah, Jordan 3, Wolf, McIntosh.
Council 75, Highland 53
COUNCIL, Idaho — Gage Crow went 4-for-4 from 3-point range and totaled 20 points for Highland of Craigmont, but the visiting Huskies still fell to Council in nonleague play.
Highland (5-4) went 8-for-13 as a team from beyond the arc, and enjoyed another 19 points from Noah Watson and 10 courtesy of Trevor Knowlton. Wyatt Vining of Council (9-4) led all scorers with 21 points.
COUNCIL (9-4)
Wyatt Vining 8 5-6 21, Malachi Goodwin 6 0-3 12, Porter McLinn 7 2-4 17, Dahlton Bilngham 1 0-0 2, Macen Glenn 2 0-0 4, Josh Gipe 4 0-0 12, Decker McLinn 3 1-4 7. Totals 31 8-17 75.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-4)
Thomas Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0, Trevor Knowlton 4 2-3 10, Rhett Crow 2 0-0 4, Aiden Miller 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 6 3-5 19, Gage Crow 5 6-10 20. Totals 16 11-19 53.
Highland 14 17 16 6—53
Council 15 22 21 17—75
3-point goals — Gipe 4, P. McLinn, Watson 4, Crow 4.
JV — Council 38, Highland 9
Kellogg 73, Orofino 34
KELLOGG, Idaho — Visiting Orofino suffered a 2A Central Idaho League defeat at the hands of Kellogg, which benefited from a 34-point showing by Riply Luna.
Loudan Cochran hit two 3-point goals and went 6-of-6 from the free throw line to lead the Maniacs (6-2, 1-1) with 12 points.
OROFINO (6-2, 1-1)
Drew Hanna 2 1-2 5, Hudson Schneider 0 0-0 0, Easton Schneider 1 0-0 2, Nick Drobish 3 1-2 7, Landon Hudson 0 1-2 1, Trystan Grey 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 2 1-2 5, Loudan Cochran 2 6-6 12, Quinton Naranjo 1 0-0 2, Aiden Olive 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 10-15 34.
KELLOGG (8-3, 4-0)
Luke Miller 2 0-0 4, Reed Whatcott 3 0-0 8, Riply Luna 11 9-10 34, Kolby Luna 4 0-0 11, Kolton Maciosek 1 0-0 2, Tom O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Brodie Robinson 1 0-0 3, Logan Hendrix 1 1-1 3, Draedon Taylor 2 2-2 6. Totals 26 12-13 73.
Orofino 13 12 6 3—34
Kellogg 26 19 21 7—73
3-point goals — Cochran 2, R. Luna 3, K. Luna 3, Whatcott 2, Robinson.
Garden Valley 68, Salmon River 44
GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins was unable to hang with Garden Valley in Long Pin Conference play.
The visiting Savages (0-11, 0-5) were led by Cordell Bovey with 19 points and Gabe Zvavala with 11. Gavin Kelly of Garden Valley (9-5, 5-1) was the overall high-scorer at 22 points.
SALMON RIVER (0-11, 0-5)
Gabe Zavala 4 0-0 11, Preston Rupp 2 0-0 4, Cordell Bovey 7 1-2 19, Riley Davis 0 0-0 0, Tyrus Swift 2 0-0 5, Aaron Markley 2 1-4 5. Totals 17 2-6 44.
GARDEN VALLEY (9-5, 5-1)
Tacoma Kelly 4 2-2 10, Maxon Yearsley 0 0-0 0, Madix Miller 2 0-0 4, Kaden Zimmer 2 2-4 6, Thomas Knuteson 0 0-0 0, Trayson Corn 2 0-0 5, Gavin Kelly 9 4-10 22, Zade Thompson 3 0-0 6, Trevor Corn 4 0-0 9, Conor Ross 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 8-16 68.
Salmon River 12 12 14 6—44
Garden Valley 21 20 15 12—68
3-point goals — Bovey 4, Zavala 3, Swift, Tra. Corn, Tre. Corn.
Lakeside 70, Garfield-Palouse 29
PLUMMER, Idaho — Visiting Garfield-Palouse came up short against nonleague foe Lakeside of Plummer, Idaho.
Lane Collier provided a team-high 14 points in the losing effort for the Vikings (1-11).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-11)
Bryce Pfaff 0 2-2 2, Lane Collier 4 3-4 14, Macent Rardon 0 0-0 0, Brendan Snekvik 2 0-0 5, Kieran Snekvik 0 0-1 0, Landon Orr 3 2-4 8, Nick Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 7-11 29.
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER (6-3)
Vander Brown 10 0-0 21, Brutis SiJohn 1 0-0 2, Blaze Callahan 2 0-0 4, Corey Ravera 1 0-0 2, Qwincy Hall 4 1-2 10, Liam Hendrix 8 0-1 19, Tyson Charley 4 3-3 12, H. Peone 0 0-0 0, P. Spotten Horse 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 4-6 70.
Garfield-Palouse 10 2 11 6—29
Lakeside 17 20 25 8—70
3-point goals — Collier 3, B. Snekvik, Hendrix 3, Brown, Hall, Charley.
JV — Lakeside def. Gar-Pal.