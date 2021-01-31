GENESEE — Cy Wareham tallied 20 points as host Genesee shot the ball well early, then turned it up defensively in the second half to defeat Kamiah 51-46 on Saturday in a Whitepine League Division I boys’ basketball game.
“We came out of the gates shooting the ball pretty good,” Bulldogs coach Travis Grieser said. “That’s a huge win for us. I feel like we’re right there with those top three teams.”
Dawson Durham added 14 points and Cooper Owen had 10 for Genesee (10-5, 6-4), which pulled within a game of third place in the league.
Kavan Mercer, Jace Sams and Brady Cox all had 10 points for the Kubs (9-5, 7-3).
KAMIAH (9-5, 7-3)
Kavan Mercer 5 0-1 10, Jace Sams 5 0-2 10, Luke Krogh 2 4-4 9, Landon Keen 2 0-2 4, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 0 1-3 1, Everett Skinner 1 0-0 2, Brady Cox 5 0-2 10. Totals 20 5-14 46.
GENESEE (10-5, 6-4)
Owen Crowley 0 1-2 1, Dawson Durham 5 3-6 14, Cy Wareham 7 2-4 20, Sam Spence 2 1-2 6, Cooper Owen 4 0-0 10, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-14 51.
Kamiah 12 13 15 6—46
Genesee 21 14 8 8—51
3-point goals — Krogh, Wareham 4, Owen 2, Durham, Spence.
JV — Genesee 37, Kamiah 32
St. Maries 50, Grangeville 40
GRANGEVILLE — Miles Lefebvre put up 16 points and all seven Grangeville players to see action scored, but the Bulldogs fell to unbeaten St. Maries, which clinched the Central Idaho League title.
The Lumberjacks (14-0, 3-0) went 9-for-10 from the foul line as a team and got a game-high 18 points from Eli Gibson.
“It was a physical game,” said Grangeville coach Cooper Wright, whose team has gone 7-6 overall and 2-2 in the league. “We had kind of a tough night shooting tonight, and they’re a good team, and you’ve got to make the baskets against them.”
ST. MARIES (14-0, 3-0)
Randie Becktel 0 0-0 0, Greyson Sands 3 0-0 8, Eli Gibson 6 6-7 18, Justin Ledbetter 1 0-0 2, Brett Stancil 3 0-0 7, Coleman Ross 0 0-0 0, Tristan Gentry 2 2-2 6, Colby Renner 4 1-1 9, Sean Elliott 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-10 50.
GRANGEVILLE (7-6, 2-2)
Miles Lefebvre 6 1-2 16, Reece Wimer 1 2-2 4, Blake Schoo 1 1-2 3, Tori Ebert 1 2-4 5, Caleb Frei 1 2-4 4, Dane Lindsley 1 1-5 3, Jared Lindsley 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 9-19 40.
St. Maries 11 19 7 13—50
Grangeville 8 13 5 14—40
3-point goals — Sands 2, Stancil, Lefebvre 3, Ebert, Lindsley.
JV — St. Maries def. Grangeville.
Salmon River 55, Horseshoe Bend 42
RIGGINS — A 17-point showing from Jimmy Tucker helped buoy Salmon River of Riggins to victory against Long Pin Conference opponent Horseshoe Bend.
The Savages (9-4, 7-2) got 13 points from Justin Whitten.
Decker Larson paced the Mustangs (5-10, 2-6) with a game-high 18 points.
HORSESHOE BEND (5-10, 2-6)
Porter Larson 1 0-0 2, Hunter Howerton 0 0-0 0, Decker Larson 7 2-2 18, Nic Cooper 0 2-4 2, Colten Meyer 2 0-0 6, Kaelun Jones 1 0-0 2, Layth Bromgard 5 2-4 12. Totals 16 6-10 42.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (9-4, 7-2)
Justin Whitten 4 2-2 13, Jimmy Tucker 6 3-4 17, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Joe Joyce 0 0-0 0, Garret Shepherd 1 0-0 3, Cordell Bovey 0 0-0 0, Gabe Zavala 0 0-0 0, Tyrus Swift 2 0-0 4, Dawson Whitney 0 0-0 0, Isaac Hofflander 7 4-4 18, Eric Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-10 55.
Horseshoe Bend 10 10 17 5—42
Salmon River 19 10 15 11—55
3-point goals — Larson 2, Meyer 2, Whitten 3, Tucker 2, Shepherd.
Clearwater Valley 50, Troy 32
TROY — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia topped Troy in Whitepine League Division I play.
It was the second time this season the Rams (4-11, 3-8) got the better of the Trojans (2-8, 2-7).
Further details were not available at press time.
GIRLSGenesee 67, Kamiah 50
GENESEE — On senior night for Genesee, senior Claira Osborne caught fire for 35 points, seven rebounds and five steals to lead the Bulldogs to victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah.
“She’s had other good games, but there was something about her body language tonight that said she was ready to go,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said of Osborne, who shot 14-of-21.
Fellow seniors Bailey Leseman (10 points, six assists), Taylor Mayer (six steals), Sarah Vestal (three points), Kami Lockler and Shonda Bunte also saw playing time for Genesee (13-4, 10-3). Lucie Ranisate had nine points and six rebounds.
For Kamiah (9-11, 7-7), Mariah Porter had 27 points.
KAMIAH (9-11, 7-7)
Logan Landmark 0 1-4 1, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0, Dorian Hix 1 0-2 2, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 3 0-0 6, Laney Landmark 0 3-8 3, Mariah Porter 8 8-12 27, Ashlyn Schoening 2 3-6 8, Reesa Loewen 1 0-0 2, Maya Engledow 0 1-2 1, M. Brotnov 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 16-34 50.
GENESEE (13-4, 10-3)
Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 1 0-0 3, Bailey Leseman 3 2-10 10, Lucie Ranisate 4 1-4 9, Makenzie Stout 1 1-2 4, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 14 7-10 35, Isabelle Monk 1 1-4 3, Jessica Holmes 0 0-0 0, Shonda Bunte 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 12-30 67.
Kamiah 13 6 10 21—50
Genesee 19 14 24 10—67
3-point goals — Porter 3, Schoening, B. Leseman 2, R. Leseman, Stout, Vestal.
JV — Kamiah def. Genesee.
Troy 52, Clearwater Valley 45
TROY — Isabelle Raasch finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five steals as Troy erased a five-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to defeat Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Morgan Blazzard added 10 points, 12 boards and three steals for the Trojans (6-12, 4-10).
Troy coach Aaron Dail said his team adjusted to a tightly called game by the officials as they converted 14 of 19 free throws in the fourth quarter. The Trojans won that period 21-13.
Kadance Schilling paced the Rams (7-9, 4-9) with 15 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-9, 4-9)
Santana Simmons 1 0-0 2, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 5 1-5 14, Martha Smith 1 0-0 2, Kadance Schilling 4 7-11 15, Linnea Lundgren 0 2-2 2, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 2 3-4 7, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 2, Morrow 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 14-24 45.
TROY (6-12, 4-10)
Katie Gray 2 3-8 7, Halee Bohman 1 2-4 5, Isabelle Raasch 5 7-10 20, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 2 6-9 10, Betty McKenzie 2 2-2 6, Olivia Tyler 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 21-35 52.
Clearwater Valley 9 11 12 13—45
Troy 11 14 6 21—52
3-point goals — Edwards 3, Raasch 3, Bohman, Chamberlin.
Timberlake 47, Lewiston 41
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Lewiston concluded its regular season with a narrow nonleague defeat to Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
Katy Wessels put up 15 points for Lewiston (3-12), matching Taryn Soumas of Timberlake (16-2) for game-high scoring honors. Taryn Barney added 10 points, while Jenika Ortiz hit two 3-point goals and went 2-for-2 from the foul line for eight points.
“We’ve got to shoot a little better at the free-throw line, especially when the game is going back and forth,” Lewiston coach Karlee Wilson said. “I thought our girls did a good job of testing them on defense and getting to the rim and drawing fouls.”
The Bengals will play at Coeur d’Alene at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Class 5A district tournament.
LEWISTON (3-12)
Katy Wessels 6 3-8 15, Taryn Barney 4 2-4 10, Eliza Bursch 0 0-0 0, Emily Collins 2 2-4 6, Jenika Ortiz 2 2-2 8, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ahnika U’Ren 1 0-0 2, Emma Hill 0 0-0 0, Sydney McRoberts 0 0-0 0, Zoie Kessinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-18 41.
TIMBERLAKE-SPIRIT LAKE (16-2)
Taryn Soumas 4 5-7 15, Olivia Hammond 0 1-2 1, McKenna Kronenberg 3 0-2 9, Ciara Soumas 0 1-2 1, Bernie Carhart 1 1-2 3, Brooke Jessen 4 4-4 12, Kati Bain 0 0-0 0, Lacey Peterson 0 0-0 0, Blayre Jeffs 2 2-6 6. Totals 14 14-25 47.
Lewiston 12 9 10 10—41
Timberlake 12 10 16 9—47
3-point goals — Ortiz 2, Kronenberg 3, T. Soumas 2.
JV — Lewiston def. Timberlake.
Sandpoint 48, Moscow 44
SANDPOINT — Moscow stormed back from a 16-point deficit in the second half to take a one-point lead with 1:30 to play, but the Bears couldn’t put away Sandpoint, falling in a tight Inland Empire League game.
“We did a really good job of giving ourselves a chance,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “I’m proud of that, but we’ll continue to work.”
The Bears (2-13, 1-10) picked up their defense with a four-guard set, limited their turnovers and shared the ball to climb back.
“The more time we have to play and practice, we’re playing more together,” Hardick said.
Moscow got 11 points apiece from Angela Lassen and Ellie Gray.
Sandpoint (7-7, 3-5) was led by Kaylee Banks, who hit four 3s and had 20 points.
MOSCOW (2-13, 1-10)
Angela Lassen 4 2-2 11, Megan Heyns 2 0-0 4, Ellie Gray 4 2-7 11, Grace Nauman 0 3-4 3, Peyton Watson 0 3-4 3, Faith Berg 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 0 2-2 2, Jessika Lassen 2 3-4 7, Maya Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 15-23 44.
SANDPOINT (7-7, 3-5)
Lilly Gammon 0 0-0 0, Bailee Driggs 1 0-0 2, Anna Reinink 0 0-0 0, Stephanie Lyons 1 0-0 2, Tru Tomco 0 0-0 0, Riley Cessna 1 0-0 3, Bella Phillips 0 0-2 0, Karlie Banks 3 0-0 9, Hattie Larson 3 3-8 11, Kaylee Banks 7 2-2 20. Totals 16 5-12 48.
Moscow 4 12 17 11—44
Sandpoint 17 11 7 13—48
3-point goals — Gray 2, A. Lassen, Kay. Banks 4, Kar. Banks 3, Larson 2, Cessna.
JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow.