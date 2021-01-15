KENDRICK — The Kendrick boys’ basketball team dealt visiting Timberline of Weippe its first Whitepine League Division II loss of the season Thursday in a 47-44 battle that went to overtime.
Talon Alexander and Ty Koepp led Kendrick scorers with 14 points apiece, and Koepp added 10 rebounds. Rylan Larson of Timberline was the game’s high scorer with 16 points.
Alexander made two free throws to give the Tigers (4-6, 4-3) a 41-40 lead with seconds remaining in regulation. Timberline’s Chase Hunter was fouled moments later and had a chance to clinch victory for the Spartans (4-5, 4-1), but missed a would-be winning free throw, forcing overtime. Timberline fouled more in the additional period and more free throws put Kendrick over the top.
“I think we played really good team defense,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “It was really a defensive night for both teams.”
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (4-5, 4-1)
Rylan Larson 6 3-4 16, Parker Brown 1 2-2 4, Ryder Cram 1 0-0 2, Micah Nelson 0 2-4 2, Chase Hunter 4 3-5 12, Logan Hunter 0 3-3 3, Devon Wentland 2 0-0 5, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-4 0. Totals 14 13-22 44.
KENDRICK (4-6, 4-3)
Jagger Hewett 1 5-7 7, Preston Boyer 0 0-2 0, Hunter Taylor 2 1-2 5, Ty Koepp 6 0-2 14, Dallas Morgan 2 3-6 7, Rylan Hogan 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 3 6-8 14. Totals 14 15-27 47.
Timberline 11 6 10 14 3—44
Kendrick 12 5 8 16 6—47
3-point goals — Larson, C. Hunter, Wentland, Koepp 2, Alexander 2.
JV — Kendrick 35, Timberline 34
Lapwai 79, Clearwater Valley 30
KOOSKIA — Lapwai’s defense came out fired up in the second half, not allowing a single point in the third quarter in a Whitepine League Division I victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
“We really talked about our defense (at halftime),” Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman said. “We knew that we had to stop the penetration and stop them from scoring on the inside. We wanted to force them to shoot outside.”
Kase Wynott finished with 25 points to pace Lapwai (7-3, 5-0), which was voted No. 1 in the first state Class 1A Division I poll. Titus Yearout added 23 points and five assists.
Offensively, Eastman said the team is showing a lot of patience.
“We had four guys with over five assists, and that to me just shows that people are finding the open man and then we are making shots,” he said.
Connor Jackson led the Rams (3-7, 2-4) with eight points.
LAPWAI (7-3, 6-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 10 0-0 23, Kross Taylor 5 3-4 14, Chris Brown 2 0-0 4, JC Sobotta 3 1-2 7, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Alexander Ellenwood 3 0-0 6, Kase Wynott 8 5-6 25, Ahllus Yearout 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 9-15 79.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-7, 2-4)
Connor Jackson 4 0-5 8, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Joshua Francis 3 0-0 9, Jake Kolb 1 0-0 2, Laton Schlieper 2 0-0 4 , Will Willis 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 1 2-3 4, Preston Amerman 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 2-8 30.
Lapwai 30 14 25 10—79
Clearwater Valley 16 8 0 6—30
3-point goals — Wynott 4, T. Yearout 3, Taylor, Francis 3, Amerman
Genesee 44, Potlatch 14
GENESEE — Nineteen steals helped Genesee hold visiting Potlatch to single digits in each quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Dawson Durham of Genesee (6-4, 2-3) led all scorers with 14 points, while Sam Spence added 10 points and six steals. Cy Wareham had a team-high nine steals to go with his four points.
For Potlatch (0-5, 0-4), Patrick McManus finished with seven points.
POTLATCH (0-5, 0-4)
Dominic Brown 1 0-0 2, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 3 1-3 7, Jaxon Vowels 1 0-0 2, Tyler Howard 0 1-2 1, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 2-5 14.
GENESEE (6-4, 2-3)
Owen Crowley 2 0-0 4, Dawson Durham 7 0-0 14, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 2 0-2 4, Sam Spence 5 0-0 10, Cooper Owen 1 3-4 6, Cameron Meyer 0 0-2 0, Jackson Zenner 1 0-0 2, Rodrick Douge 1 1-2 3, Jacob Krick 0 1-2 1, Teak Wareham 0 0-1 0. Totals 19 5-13 44.
Potlatch 6 2 1 5—14
Genesee 14 8 11 11—44
3-point goal — Owen.
Deary 77, St. John Bosco 37
COTTONWOOD — Visiting Deary remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play with a rout of St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Brayden Stapleton scored 28 points for the Mustangs (6-1, 5-0), while London Kirk scored 20 with eight assists, and Karson Ireland had a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds.
For the Patriots (0-7, 0-6), Clay Weckman provided a team-high 12 points.
“I would just say overall, it was the team defense that opened it up pretty big,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said, pointing to a third quarter which saw his team hold SJB to five points. “We just kind of coasted from there on.”
DEARY (6-1, 5-0)
London Kirk 7 6-9 20, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 11 3-7 28, Preston Johnston 1 4-4 6, Kalab Rickard 1 0-0 2, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 5 2-4 14, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 3 1-2 7. Totals 28 16-26 77.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-7, 0-6)
Cody Wassmuth 4 0-0 9, Wyatt Weckman 0 0-0 0, Luke Stubbers 1 0-0 2, Levi Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 2 6-8 12, Tory Chmelyk 2 2-3 6, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Mattheu Warren 1 0-0 2, Dustin Kaschmitter 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 8-11 37.
Deary 25 15 19 18—77
St. John Bosco 12 14 5 6—37
3-point goals — Stapleton 3, Ireland 2, Weckman 2, Wassmuth.
Highland 60, Nezperce 37
CRAIGMONT — On senior night for Highland of Craigmont, senior Lane Wassmuth racked up 26 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and six assists to lead the Huskies to a Whitepine League Division II victory against Nezperce.
“He really showed his leadership out there,” coach Patty Weeks said of Wassmuth. “He really did a good job of directing traffic, getting guys moving. They were able to share the ball.”
Fellow seniors Coby Droegmiller (two points), Dalton Davis (six points) and DJ Antone also contributed to the Highland effort. Ty Hambly had his own double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds along with three steals and three assists for the Huskies (5-5, 3-2).
For Nezperce (2-7, 0-4), Cole Seiler and Jared Cronce added 10 points apiece.
“We’ve been working on our rebounding and I’m pleased that we’ve seemed to improve,” said Weeks, whose team totaled 47 boards on the night.
NEZPERCE (2-7, 0-4)
Cole Seiler 3 3-6 10, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 2-6 2, Jared Cronce 3 4-4 10, Tanner Johnson 2 1-2 6, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 1 0-0 2, AJ Douglas 0 0-0 0, Nick Kirkland 2 0-2 4, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 10-20 37.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-5, 3-2)
Coby Droegmiller 1 0-0 2, Ty Hambly 5 4-4 14, Lane Wassmuth 12 2-2 26, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, Gage Crow 1 0-0 2, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 3 1-4 9, Dalton Davis 3 0-0 6, Ty Goeckner 0 1-5 1. Totals 25 8-15 60.
Nezperce 6 11 8 12—37
Highland 22 7 22 9—60
3-point goals — Seiler, Johnson, Danner, Watson 2.
Logos-Troy postponed
The Whitepine League Division I game between Logos and visiting Troy scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Troy program, Logos coach Matt Whitling said.
A makeup date has not yet been announced.
GIRLSGrangeville 59, Orofino 35
GRANGEVILLE — Ranked No. 4 in the Idaho Class 2A state media poll released earlier this week, Grangeville lived up to its billing with a dominant showing against Central Idaho League foe Orofino.
“I thought (it was) just a great team win,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said.
The Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0) got 15 points from Macy Smith and 14 from Camden Barger. Teammate Bailey Vanderwall provided eight points, eight rebounds, eight steals and seven assists, while Zoe Lutz had nine points and 10 rebounds.
For the Maniacs (6-4, 1-1), Sydnie Zywina and Lindi Kessinger had eight points apiece, with Kessinger managing 10 rebounds as well.
OROFINO (6-4, 1-1)
Sydnie Zywina 3 2-6 8, Riley Schwartz 1 0-1 2, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Miley Zenner 3 0-0 7, Peyton Merry 2 1-2 5, Lindi Kessinger 3 2-4 8, Sayq’is Greene 2 0-3 5. Totals 14 5-16 35.
GRANGEVILLE (11-3, 1-0)
Camden Barger 5 3-3 14, Macy Smith 6 0-0 15, Talia Brown 3 2-3 9, Zoe Lutz 4 1-2 9, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 3 2-2 8, Emma Edwards 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 8-10 59.
Orofino 2 8 17 8—35
Grangeville 17 18 13 11—59
3-point goals — Zenner, Greene, Smith 3, Barger, Brown.
JV — Grangeville 53, Orofino 33
Kendrick 63, Timberline 15
KENDRICK — Ten players got on the board for Kendrick as the Tigers routed visiting Timberline in Whitepine League Division II play.
Erin Morgan scored a game-high 14 points for Kendrick (11-3, 6-0), which is ranked third statewide in the Idaho Class 1A DII media poll. Morgan Silflow went 5-for-5 from the field for 10 points.
For Timberline (0-13, 0-5), Sam Brown had five points.
“Just a well-rounded game,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “I thought the girls played really well.”
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-13, 0-5)
Gracie Warner 1 2-3 4, Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 1 0-0 2, Marissa Larson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Elise Martin 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 2 0-0 5, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 1 2-2 4. Totals 5 4-5 15.
KENDRICK (11-3, 6-0)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Harley Heimgartner 2 1-2 5, Rachel Olson 2 0-0 4, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Hannah Tweit 3 0-0 6, Erin Morgan 6 2-2 14, Morgan Silflow 5 0-0 10, Ruby Stewart 4 0-0 8, Hailey Taylor 1 0-2 2, Taylor Boyer 3 0-2 6, Starla Flint 0 0-2 0. Totals 30 3-10 63.
Timberline 2 6 2 5—15
Kendrick 24 10 19 10—63
3-point goal — Brown.