TROY — Brayden Stapleton dropped 38 points and five 3-pointers for the Deary boys’ basketball team Tuesday as the Mustangs prevailed 63-48 against Troy in a nonleague contest.
London Kirk added 15 points, while Gus Rickart chipped in six points and six rebounds filling in for Karson Ireland.
“We had about a month with no games,” co-coach Jalen Kirk said. “So it felt good to come back out and find a way to win at the end of the game.”
Kaleb Rickard picked up four points, collected seven boards, and provided a spark for Deary (3-1) going into halftime.
“I thought we started out slow,” other co-coach Mike Morey said. “In the second half our defense started warming up and we played a lot better.”
Chandler Blazzard paced Troy (0-3) with 10 points.
DEARY (3-1)
London Kirk 6 2-4 15, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 14 5-9 38, Preston Johnston 0 0-0 0, Kalab Rickard 2 0-0 4, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickart 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 7-13 63.
TROY (0-3)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 4 1-4 9, Chandler Blazzard 4 2-2 10, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Boden Demeerleer 3 0-2 7, Elijah Phills 1 1-4 3, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 1 4-5 6, Darrick Baier 5 0-0 11, Eli Stoner 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-17 48.
Deary 6 15 22 20—63
Troy 9 10 17 12—48
3-point goals — Stapleton 5, Kirk, Demeerleer, Baier.
JV — Troy 21, Deary 17
Logos 53, Kendrick 41
MOSCOW — Will Casebolt had 26 points with four 3s and a 6-for-6 effort at the free-throw line for Logos of Moscow, which claimed a nonleague victory against visiting Kendrick.
The Knights (4-2) also got 15 points and 11 rebounds from Roman Nuttbrock.
For Kendrick (2-5), Hunter Taylor scored a team-high 11 points, while Jagger Hewett added 10.
The game was tied at 13 through the opening quarter, then Logos outscored Kendrick by four in each of the next three periods. Coach Matt Whitling credited “defensive adjustments” and “better shot selection” for his team’s success in asserting itself.
KENDRICK (2-5)
Jagger Hewett 4 1-3 10, Hunter Taylor 5 0-0 11, Ty Koepp 2 1-2 5, Dallas Morgan 3 0-0 6, Rylan Hogan 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Fitzmorris 1 0-0 2, Talon Alexander 3 1-1 7. Totals 18 3-6 41.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-2)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 7 0-0 15, Kenny Kline 2 0-0 4, Aiden Elmore 1 1-3 4, Will Casebolt 8 6-6 26, Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 4, Ben Druffel 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-9 53.
Kendrick 13 11 7 10—41
Logos 13 15 11 14—53
3-point goals — Hewett, Taylor, Casebolt 4, Nuttbrock, Elmore.
JV — Logos def. Kendrick.
Grangeville 59, Prairie 58
COTTONWOOD — Tori Ebert split a pair of free throws with five seconds left to help lift Grangeville past Prairie in a nonleague game.
The free throw put the Bulldogs (3-2) up by four and the Pirates (5-2) hit a 3 at the buzzer for the final margin.
“We had a great gameplan coming in,” Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “We wanted to give more effort than them and continue to attack the basket.”
Miles Lefebvre led Grangeville with 17 points and two 3s, and Ebert chipped in 10 while guarding Prairie standout Cole Schlader.
“Tori had a huge performance,” Wright said. “He was faced with the challenge of containing Schalder and he worked hard all night.”
Zach Rambo led the Pirates with 18.
GRANGEVILLE (3-2)
Miles Lefebvre 6 3-5 17, Reece Wimer 1 0-0 2, Blake Schoo 4 0-1 8, Tori Ebert 3 3-9 10, Caleb Frei 4 0-0 8, Dane Lindsley 3 0-0 6, Jared Lindsley 3 0-0 8. Totals 24 6-15 59.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (5-2)
Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 4 0-0 10, Tyler Wemhoff 4 0-0 8, Zach Rambo 8 1-4 18, Cole Schlader 4 2-2 10, Brody Hasselstrom 4 2-2 12. Totals 24 5-8 58.
Grangeville 17 7 18 17—59
Prairie 11 14 9 24—58
3-point goals — Lefebvre 2, Lindsley 2, Hasselstrom 2, Ebert, Schumacher, Rambo.
JV — Prairie def. Grangeville.
Lakeland 61, Lewiston 46
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Visiting Lewiston started strong, but trailed off in the second half and fell to Lakeland of Rathdrum in Inland Empire League play.
The Bengals (6-2, 3-1) led 21-12 through the opening quarter 33-21 at halftime. The Hawks (4-3, 1-2) gained momentum and cut the gap to 42-37 through three quarters, then soared to victory with a 24-4 showing in the fourth.
“We were really good in the first half, and we just went ice cold and nothing went our way,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. He also noted his team’s foul trouble gave Lakeland too many free-throw opportunities, with the Hawks going 14-for-20 from the line.
Braydon Forsman with 11 points and Kash Lang with 10 headed up the Lewiston offense, while Jalen Skalskly of Lakeland led all scorers with 19.
LEWISTON (6-2, 3-1)
Jace McKarcher 2 1-2 7, Carson Way 0 0-0 0, Kash Lang 4 0-0 10, Joel Mullikin 1 1-2 3, Aiden Hottinger 0 1-2 1, Cruz Hepburn 2 0-0 4, Braydon Forsman 5 0-0 11, James White 2 1-1 5, Shadryn Goeckner 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 4-7 46.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (4-3, 1-2)
Carson Seay 5 5-5 17, Ammon Munyear 1 0-0 2, Noah Haaland 4 5-6 14, Jalen Skalskly 8 1-1 19, Bryce Henry 1 3-8 5, Abe Munyear 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 14-20 61.
Lewiston 21 12 9 4—46
Lakeland 12 9 16 24—61
3-point goals — McKarcher 2, Lang 2, Forsman, Seay 2, Skalskly 2, Haaland.
JV — Lewiston def. Lakeland.
C — Lewiston def. Lakeland.
Kamiah 32, Orofino 24
OROFINO — Kavan Mercer put up 10 points as Kamiah edged past Orofino in a nonleague game.
The Kubs (5-2) steadily held the lead throughout each quarter and competed defensively, but struggled to score.
Joel Scott had a team-high 10 for the Maniacs (4-2).
“It was a typical game coming off break,” coach Aaron Skinner said. “Both teams didn’t really have their legs under them, its one of those games that you hope you learn from and at least we came out with a win.“
KAMIAH (5-2)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 3 3-5 10, Jace Sams 3 1-6 7, Luke Krogh 2 4-6 8, Landon Keen 1 0-0 2, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 0 0-0 0, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 0 0-0 0, Brady Cox 2 1-2 5, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-19 32.
OROFINO (4-2)
Slade Sneddon 2 0-0 5, Silas Naranjo 0 0-0 0, Joe Sparano 1 3-6 6, Nick Drobish 0 1-2 1, Reid Thomas 1 0-3 2, Joel Scott 4 1-2 10. Totals 8 5-13 24.
Kamiah 9 6 3 14—32
Orofino 5 4 2 12—24
3-point goals — Mercer, Sneddon, Sparano, Scott.
JV — Kamiah 47, Orofino 29
GIRLS
Lapwai 56, St. Maries 41
ST. MARIES — All nine Wildcats who saw playing time scored as unbeaten Lapwai handled St. Maries in nonleague play.
Jordyn McCormack-Marks scored a team-high 14 points and had six rebounds and five steals for Lapwai (10-0), while Glory Sobotta scored nine, and Grace Sobotta had five points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Jenna Holder of St. Maries (2-7) led all scorers with 17 points.
“We’re glad we got a win on the road, and we look forward to getting back into the league this week,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said.
LAPWAI (10-0)
Grace Sobotta 2 0-0 5, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 3 7-10 14, Glory Sobotta 4 0-1 9, Alexis Hererra 2 1-1 6, Soa Moliga 1 3-4 5, Ciahna Oatman 3 0-1 7, Lauren Gould 1 1-2 3, Kahlees Young 1 0-0 2, Omari Mitchell 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 13-21 56.
ST. MARIES (2-7)
Lacie Sines 0 1-2 1, Trista Janssen 0 0-0 0, Sami Badgett 1 4-8 6, Berkli McGreal 1 0-0 2, Macie Rimel 3 0-0 6, Taci Watkins 1 1-2 3, Stacie Mitchell 0 0-2 0, Jenna Holder 5 5-6 17, Kirsten Miller 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Hammond 2 2-3 6, Sierra Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 13-23 41.
Lapwai 16 14 12 14—56
St. Maries 11 12 5 13—41
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotta, McCormack-Marks, Gl. Sobotta, Hererra, Oatman, Holder 2.
JV — Lapwai 43, St. Maries 36
Lewiston 30, Lakeland 46
Katy Ryan recorded 18 points to push Lakeland past Lewiston in an Inland Empire League game.
Addie Kiefer finished with 10 for the Hawks (6-5, 4-3).
The Bengals (3-6, 1-5) were led by Zoie Kessinger, who provided 15 points off Lewiston’s bench.
“We fought really hard but we just couldn’t put the ball in the bucket,” coach Karlee Wilson said. “I thought Zoie gave us really good minutes for us, it was nice to see her start finding her role on this team.”
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (6-5, 4-3)
Peyton Sterling 1 0-0 2, Abby Thomson 0 0-0 0, Abbey Neff 3 0-0 7, Sydnee Hostetler 0 0-1 0, Katy Ryan 7 4-7 18, Kenna Simon 0 0-0 0, Baylee Woempner 4 0-0 9, Addie Kiefer 5 0-0 10, Lila Kiefer 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-8 46.
LEWISTON (3-6, 1-5)
Taryn Barney 2 0-2 4, Eliza Bursch 0 0-0 0, Emily Collins 0-0 2-2, Jenika Ortiz 0 1-4 1, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ahnika U’Ren 2 2-5 6, Amelia Foss 0 0-0 0, Emma Hill 0 0-0 0, Sydney McRoberts 1 0-0 2, Zoie Kessinger 6 2-3 15. Totals 11 7-16 30.
Lakeland 12 7 14 13—46
Lewiston 2 7 10 11—30
3-point goals — Kessinger, Neff, Woempner.
JV — Lewiston def. Lakeland.
Kamiah 49, Timberline 3
WEIPPE —Kamiah had 10 players score in a nonleague rout of Timberline of Weippe.
Mariah Porter led the Kubs (5-6) with nine points and two 3s.
“I thought we executed plays and we shared the ball across the board,” coach Brandon Skinner said. “We shot the ball really well at 5 for 10, to shoot that well coming off a break is really nice to have.”
Grace Warner scored all three points for the Spartans (0-10).
KAMIAH (5-6)
Logan Landmark 3 0-0 6, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0, Dorian Hix 4 0-0 8, Haleigh Wyatt 0 1-2 1, Mya Barger 2 0-0 4, Laney Landmark 2 0-1 4, Mariah Porter 3 1-2 9, Ashlyn Schoening 3 0-0 7, Karlee Skinner 1 0-0 2, Reesa Loewen 2 0-0 5, Maddie Brotnov 1 0-0 3, Maya Engledow 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 2-5 49.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-10)
Gracie Warner 1 1-2 3, Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Elise Martin 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 0 0-0 0, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 1 1-2 3.
Kamiah 14 20 8 7—49
Timberline 0 2 1 0—3
3-point goals — Porter 2, Schoening, R. Loewen, Brotnov.
Kendrick 54, Potlatch 24
KENDRICK — Rose Stewart totaled 15 points, seven steals and four rebounds as she led Kendrick to a nonleague victory against visiting Potlatch.
Teammate Erin Morgan notched 13 points and five rebounds while Drew Stacy had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (8-3), who held the Loggers to single digit point totals in each quarter.
Tayva McKinney led the way for Potlatch (3-9) with eight points.
“I was happy with our pressure,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “We got some quick steals and got it going pretty fast in the first quarter.”
POTLATCH (3-9)
Josie Larson 1 0-0 2, Emma Chambers 1 4-4 6, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 3 1-1 8, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Fry 1 0-1 2, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Becca Butterfield 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 1 2-2 4. Totals 8 7-8 26.
KENDRICK (8-3)
Rose Stewart 5 5-7 15, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 3 2-4 8, Hannah Tweit 2 0-0 4, Erin Morgan 4 5-8 13, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 4, Ruby Stewart 1 1-4 3, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 13-23 54.
Potlatch 4 4 9 7—24
Kendrick 15 12 13 14—54
3-point goals — McKinney, Taylor.
JV — Kendrick 24, Potlatch 22
Grangeville 54, Nezperce 18
GRANGEVILLE — Camden Barger finished with 19 points, six assists and five steals to lead Grangeville to a nonleague victory against visiting Nezperce.
The Bulldogs (9-3) held the Nighthawks (4-3) to single-digit scoring in each quarter while shooting 21-for-44 from the field. They totaled 25 deflections, 22 steals and 17 assists.
“The girls played good,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “Everybody got in; everybody contributed. Just a good team effort.”
NEZPERCE (4-3)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Jillian Lux 1 0-2 2, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 1 4-7 6, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 0 0-0 0, Kayden Sanders 1 0-0 2, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 3 0-0 6, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 4-9 18.
GRANGEVILLE (9-3)
Camden Barger 7 4-5 19, Macy Smith 2 4-8 8, Talia Brown 3 0-1 6, Zoe Lutz 3 0-0 6, Cameran Green 0 1-2 1, Bella Dame 1 0-0 2, Bailey Vanderwall 3 0-0 8, Emma Edwards 2 0-0 4, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-16 54.
Nezperce 8 4 2 4—19
Grangeville 18 13 15 8—54
3-point goals — Vanderwall 2, Barger.
JV — Nezperce def. Grangeville.