COTTONWOOD — After being down by four points with 56 seconds remaining in regulation, the Class 1A Division I Prairie girls’ basketball team rallied in crunch time to secure a 48-45 victory Tuesday against visiting 2A foe Grangeville.
Kristin Wemhoff sparked the Pirates’ run by converting a breakaway layin and hit the free throw after a Grangeville foul.
A defensive stop then gave Prairie possession with 22 seconds left. Delanie Lockett missed a 3-pointer out of a timeout, but tracked down her own rebound and scored a basket for the Pirates (18-2), who are No. 2 in the latest state media poll.
Bailey Vanderwall of Grangeville (14-4) was able to get a look from long distance for the tie, but it rung out as Prairie held on for the win.
“It was a high intensity game for both,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “I felt the kids really kept their composure and stayed in the zone, and its a good time at the end of the year to be putting another piece of the puzzle in.”
Sophomore Tara Schlader was all over the place for the Pirates, manufacturing six points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists, while senior Madison Shears collected 17 points and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line, including 8-of-8 in the first half.
Camden Barger and Talia Brown each had 11 points for the Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 3 in the latest state poll.
GRANGEVILLE (14-4)
Camden Barger 3 3-4 11, Macy Smith 3 0-0 8, Talia Brown 5 0-0 11, Zoe Lutz 2 0-0 4, Cameran Green 1 0-0 2, Bella Dame 1 0-0 2, Bailey Vanderwall 3 1-2 7, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-6 45.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (18-2)
Delanie Lockett 3 1-3 7, Kristin Wemhoff 3 2-3 8, Madison Shears 3 10-10 17, Ellea Uhlenkott 3 2-2 8, Tara Schlader 3 0-1 6, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 15-21 48.
Grangeville 10 9 12 14—45
Prairie 14 9 8 17—48
3-point goals — Barger 2, Smith 2, Brown, Shears.
JV — Prairie 48, Grangeville 35
Kendrick 56, Logos 26
KENDRICK — After consectutive losses, Kendrick got back on track with a victory against nonleague opponent Logos.
Drew Stacy led the way for the Tigers with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Rose Stewart compiled seven points and seven steals, and Erin Morgan had 12 points and seven rebounds for Kendrick (15-5), which is No. 4 in the latest Class 1A Division I state media poll.
“I felt pretty good about it,” coach Ron Ireland said. “It was a nice team effort, pretty even scoring throughout. ... I felt our freshman gave some good sparks off the bench and (that) seperated us.”
Kristin Wambeke provided a team-high nine points for the Knights (4-15).
The Tigers will open district tournament play at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Highland.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-15)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 2 1-4 5, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 3 2-2 9, Ameera Wilson 4 0-0 8, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 2 0-0 4, Grace VanderPloeg 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-6 26.
KENDRICK (15-5)
Rose Stewart 3 1-2 7, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-1 4, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 6 0-0 12, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Erin Morgan 5 2-2 12, Morgan Silflow 4 0-0 8, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 4 1-3 9, Starlit Flint 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 6-10 56.
Logos 7 7 8 4—26
Kendrick 13 23 12 8—56
3-point goal — Wambeke.
JV — Kendrick 26, Logos 19
Nezperce 45, Highland 33
NEZPERCE — A dominant opening quarter of team defense and a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds from Kadyn Horton helped Nezperce dismiss visiting Whitepine League Division II foe Highland of Craigmont.
“The first quarter, we really bothered them with a fullcourt press and then fell back into man-to-man defense, and they were caught,” Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said. “From the second quarter on, it was pretty much trading baskets.”
Kayden Sanders had 12 points and four steals for the Nighthawks (7-6, 5-3), while Hannah Duuck scored 10.
For the Huskies (3-10, 2-6), Payton Crow added a team-high 13 points.
Nezperce begins district tournament play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Deary.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-10, 2-6)
Taiylor Crea 2 2-4 6, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 6 1-3 13, Emily Dau 0 2-2 2, Katie Goeckner 1 2-4 5, Hannah Miller 2 3-6 7. Totals 11 10-19 33.
NEZPERCE (7-6, 5-3)
Amelia Husted 2 0-0 4, Grace Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Jillian Lux 0 1-2 1, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 4 2-2 10, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 0 0-0 0, Kayden Sanders 6 0-0 12, Kadyn Horton 6 2-4 14. Totals 20 5-8 45.
Highland 1 11 7 14—33
Nezperce 13 12 6 14—45
3-point goal — Goeckner.
Orofino 48, Deary 30
DEARY — Nine players got on the board for Deary, but the Mustangs fell to visiting Orofino in nonleague play.
The Maniacs (9-7) built their winning lead as they held the Mustangs (8-8) to only four first-half points.
Orofino’s Kaylynn Johnson led all scorers with 16 points. For Deary, Kenadie Kirk put up a team-high six points.
OROFINO (9-7)
Grace Beardin 3 0-0 6, Sydnie Zywina 5 3-4 13, Riley Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Abby Rasmussen 1 1-3 3, Kaylynn Johnson 6 3-4 16, Miley Zenner 1 1-2 3, Lindi Kessinger 1 1-2 3, Jaelynn Miller 1 0-0 2, Kassie Bond 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-15 48.
DEARY (8-8)
Emiley Proctor 1 0-0 2, Makala Beyer 1 0-0 2, Kenadie Kirk 2 1-6 6, Cassidy Henderson 2 1-2 5, Triniti Wood 1 2-2 4, Macie Ashmead 0 2-2 2, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 2 1-2 5, Riley Beyer 1 0-0 2, Jordan Jenkins 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 7-15 30.
Orofino 10 16 14 8—48
Deary 4 0 14 12—30
3-point goals — Kirk, Johnson.
Coeur d’Alene 64, Moscow 20
MOSCOW — Skylar Burke registered a game-high 17 points to pace Couer d’Alene as the Vikings beat Moscow in an Inland Empire League game.
Jaelyn Brainard-Adams pitched in 11 for Coeur d’Alene (16-1, 11-0) — which is ranked No. 1 in the Class 5A state media poll.
Maya Anderson led the Bears (2-14, 1-12) with six points.
MOSCOW (2-14, 1-11)
Megan Heyns 1 0-0 3, Ellie Gray 0 2-2 2, Grace Nauman 1 0-0 2, Peyton Watson 1 0-0 2, Maria Ceron 0 0-0 0, Faith Berg 0 2-2 2, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0, Elsie Leituala 0 0-0 0, McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 3-4 3, Maya Anderson 2 2-4 6. Totals 5 9-12 20.
COEUR D’ALENE (16-1, 11-0)
Nakisha Matheson 2 0-0 5, Jaelyn Brainard-Adams 3 3-4 11, Emma Whiteman 2 0-0 5, Madison Symons 1 6-6 8, Jayda Johnson 1 0-0 2, Tori Younker 3 1-2 8, Jaden Chavez 2 0-2 5, Skylar Burke 7 3-3 17, Mitchell 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 13-17 64.
Moscow 3 4 9 4—20
Coeur d’Alene 18 20 16 10—64
3-point goals — Heyns, Brainard-Adams 2, Matheson Whiteman, Younker, Chavez, Mitchell.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow.
BOYSGenesee 45, Troy 16
GENESEE — Cy Wareham poured in 25 points and Genesee delivered what coach Travis Grieser called “probably the best quarter of ball” he has seen in his career to kick off its victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Troy.
Genesee (10-5, 7-4) rocketed ahead 25-0 in the first quarter, thanks to “pretty good ball pressure” as a team along with quality transition play from Cooper Owen to supplement the Wareham-led offense. Dawson Durham was the next-highest scorer with nine points, and Owen added six. The Bulldogs combined for 16 steals as a team.
Eli Stoner had six points for Troy (2-9, 2-8).
TROY (2-9, 2-8)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 1 0-0 3, Chandler Blazzard 1 1-2 3, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 1 0-0 2, Elijah Phillis 0 0-1 0, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 1 0-0 2, Darrick Baier 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 2 2-3 6. Totals 6 3-6 16.
GENESEE (10-5, 7-4)
Owen Crowley 1 0-0 2, Dawson Durham 4 1-1 9, Cy Wareham 10 2-4 25, Cooper Owen 3 0-0 6, Cameron Meyer 1 0-0 3, Jackson Zenner 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 3-7 45.
Troy 0 3 8 5—16
Genesee 25 3 8 9—45
3-point goals — Johnson, Wareham 3, Meyer.
JV — Troy 29, Genesee 19
Highland 81, Nezperce 53
NEZPERCE — Ty Hambly totaled 28 points and 10 rebounds for visiting Highland of Craigmont, which tallied 38 points in the first quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Nezperce.
Noah Watson (18 points) and Lane Wassmuth (16) also scored in double figures for the Huskies (6-9, 4-6).
Jared Cronce put up 21 points for Nezperce (3-13, 0-9), and Ryen Zenner added 10.
“This was a rivalry game, and we came out with an abundance of energy,” Highland coach Patty Weeks said.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-9, 4-6)
Coby Droegmiller 1 0-0 3, Ty Hambly 11 1-2 28, Lane Wassmuth 7 1-2 16, DJ Antone 2 0-0 4, Gage Crow 3 0-0 8, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 5 5-6 18, Dalton Davis 1 0-2 2, Ty Goeckner 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 7-12 81.
NEZPERCE (3-13, 0-9)
Cole Seiler 1 0-0 2, Tristan Currall 1 0-0 2, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 7 7-14 21, Ryen Zenner 3 3-6 10, Tanner Johnson 2 1-2 5, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, AJ Douglas 3 0-0 6, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 3, Nic Whitten 1 2-5 4. Totals 19 13-27 53.
Highland 38 17 20 6—81
Nezperce 6 17 18 12—53
3-point goals — Hambly 5, Watson 3, Crow 2, Wassmuth, Droegmiller, Zenner, Danner.
Deary 46, Potlatch 29
POTLATCH — Brayden Stapleton notched 22 points with five 3-pointers as Deary slid by Potlatch in a nonleague game.
London Kirk added two 3s and had 14 points for the Mustangs (12-1), who were tied at 16 with the Loggers (0-12) at the midway point.
“Potlatch came up with a pretty nice game plan,” Deart co-coach Jalen Kirk said. “They executed it well, so we had to make some adjustments going into that third quarter. ... Eventually, we were able to come out on top.”
Patrick McManus led Potlatch with 11 points.
DEARY (12-1)
London Kirk 6 0-2 14, Brayden Stapleton 8 1-1 22, Preston Johnston 0 0-0 0, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 2 0-1 4, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 1-4 46.
POTLATCH (0-12)
Dominic Brown 1 0-0 3, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 5 0-1 11, Jaxon Vowels 1 0-0 3, Tyler Howard 4 2-4 10, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-5 29.
Deary 5 11 14 16—46
Potlatch 9 7 3 10—29
3-point goals — Stapleton 5, Kirk 2, Vowels, Brown, McManus.
Kamiah 61, Kendrick 48
KAMIAH — Kendrick fell on the road to nonleague foe Kamiah.
The Kubs (10-5) reeled off 25 first-quarter points and held the Tigers’ standout freshman Ty Koepp to just four points in the contest.
“We had a fast start,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “I thought our shot selection in the first quarter was spot on and we applied good pressure on defense, and winning on the boards was a big (reason) why we were more efficient.”
Talon Alexander scored 20 points for Kendrick (8-8) while Jagger Hewett produced 16.
KENDRICK (8-8)
Jagger Hewett 6 3-6 16, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 2 0-0 4, Dallas Morgan 2 0-0 4, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 2 0-5 4, Talon Alexander 6 4-7 20. Totals 18 7-18 48.
KAMIAH (10-5)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 3 0-1 7, Jace Sams 9 2-3 20, Luke Krogh 5 1-1 13, Landon Keen 4 1-2 9, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 2 0-1 4, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 2-2 6, Brady Cox 1 0-0 2, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 6-10 61.
Kendrick 13 8 16 11—48
Kamiah 25 11 20 5—61
3-point goals — Alexander 4, Kr
Grangeville 59, Clearwater Valley 30
KOOSKIA — Ten players got on the board for visiting Grangeville as the Bulldogs blitzed to victory against nonleague opponent Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
“I thought we had great ball movement tonight,” Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “Good shot quality overall, and that resulted in a good field goal percentage for us tonight. I was pleased with our execution on the offensive end.”
Blake Schoo hit three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 11 points for Grangeville (8-6), with Miles Lefebvre just behind him at 10. Three different Lindsleys (brothers Jared and Sam along with cousin Dane) saw action, scoring five apiece.
Connor Jackson of Clearwater Valley (4-12) was the game’s high scorer at 18 points.
GRANGEVILLE (8-6)
Miles Lefebvre 4 1-2 10, Reece Wimer 1 1-2 4, Blake Schoo 4 0-0 11, Tori Ebert 3 0-0 8, Caleb Frei 3 0-0 6, Dane Lindsley 2 1-2 5, Jared Lindsley 2 0-0 5, Cody Klement 1 0-0 2, Carter Mundt 1 1-2 3, Jaden Legarreta 0 0-0 0, Sam Lindsley 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 4-8 59.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-12)
Connor Jackson 9 0-0 18, Luke Olsen 0 1-2 1, Joshua Francis 1 0-0 2, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 0 0-0 0, Will Willis 0 0-0 0, Jared Murray 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 1 2-2 5, Nakiyah Anderson 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 3-4 30.
Grangeville 19 23 9 8—48
Clearwater Valley 7 8 8 7—30
3-point goals — Schoo 3, Ebert 2, Lefebvre, Wimer, J. Lindsley, S. Lindsley, Lan. Schlieper.
Moscow’s game postponed
The Bears’ scheduled game against Inland Empire League foe Coeur d’Alene at Bear Den was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in Moscow’s program. No makeup date has been announced as of yet.