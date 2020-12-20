KAMIAH — Isabelle Monk collected 21 points, three 3-pointers, seven rebounds and three steals as once-beaten Genesee downed Kamiah 64-46 on Saturday in a Whitepine League Division I girls’ high school basketball game.
Claira Osborne added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-1, 5-1), who also got eight rebounds from Lucie Ranisate, four assists from Bailey Leseman and four steals from Taylor Mayer.
Genesee coach Greg Hardie liked his team’s wire-to-wire diligence and the breakout performance of Monk, a sophomore who has assumed point-guard duties in the absence of the injured Makenzie Stout.
GENESEE (6-1, 5-1)
Taylor Mayer 3 0-0 8, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 2 3-4 8, Lucie Ranisate 4 1-2 9, Kami Lockler 1 0-0 3, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 4 5-6 13, Isabelle Monk 6 6-9 21, Jessica Holmes 0 2-2 2, Shonda Bunte 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-23 64.
KAMIAH (4-6, 3-4)
Logan Landmark 1 0-0 3, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0, Dorian Hix 1 0-0 2, Mya Barger 0 2-4 2, Laney Landmark 6 2-3 15, Mariah Porter 3 2-2 8, Karlee Skinner 4 0-2 8, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 3 0-1 6. Totals 19 6-12 46.
Genesee 20 17 9 18—64
Kamiah 15 8 8 15—46
3-point goals — Lockler, Monk 3, B. Leseman, Mayer 2, Lo. Landmark, La. Landmark.
JV — Kamiah 29, Genesee 20 (two quarters)
Clearwater Valley 55, Troy 32
KOOSKIA — Kadance Schilling provided 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and six assists in spearheading a Whitepine League Division I win for Clearwater Valley against Troy.
Shada Edwards added 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Rams. Troy led 8-7 through a tight first quarter, but Clearwater Valley (5-3, 3-3) took charge in the second and never looked back.
“The girls are in pretty good shape, so we were able to outdistance them,” Clearwater Valley coach Darren Yocum said. “I thought our defense was really solid tonight. We put in a 1-2-2 pressure zone. It helped in containing Troy and made us really aggressive from the start. A good team effort tonight — just good defense.”
For Troy (3-7, 1-6), Morgan Blazzard and Isabelle Raasch notched 13 points apiece to provide the bulk of their team’s total.
TROY (3-7, 1-6)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Halee Bohman 0 2-4 2, Isabelle Raasch 4 5-6 13, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 6 1-2 13, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 0-0 2, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-12 32.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (5-3, 3-3)
Santana Simmons 0 0-5 0, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 7 2-2 19, Martha Smith 2 1-2 6, Kadance Schilling 9 3-8 22, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 2 0-1 5, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 6-17 55.
Troy 8 10 5 9—32
Clearwater Valley 7 18 15 15—55
3-point goals — Edwards 3, Smith, Schilling, To. Yocum, Tr. Yocum.
Lakeland 43, Lewiston 31
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Addie Kiefer finished with 16 points and Lakeland held Lewiston to single digits in the first three quarters of an Inland Empire League victory.
“Our effort as a team was good,” Bengals coach Karlee Wilson said. “I think making adjustments and finishing around the rim kept us in the game. We’re happy with where our team is going and how we are progressing.”
Katy Ryan added 14 points for the Hawks (5-3, 3-2).
Emily Collins finished with eight points for Lewiston (2-4, 1-4), which had 14 steals.
“We were able to apply quite a bit of pressure in the frontcourt, but just being able to convert those steals into points is something we’re going to have to improve on moving forward,” Wilson said.
LEWISTON (2-4, 1-4)
Taryn Barney 3 0-0 6, Eliza Bursch 0 0-2 0, Emily Collins 3 1-1 8, Jenika Ortiz 1 1-1 3, Karli Taylor 1 0-0 2, Ahnika U’Ren 1 0-0 2, Amelia Foss 1 1-1 3, Emma Hill 0 0-0 0, Sydney McRoberts 0 0-0 0, Zoie Kessinger 3 0-0 7. Totals 13 3-5 31.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (5-3 3-2)
Peyton Sterling 1 2-2 4, Abby Thomson 0 0-0 0, Abbey Neff 2 1-2 5, Sydnee Hostetler 0 0-1 0, Katy Ryan 4 6-7 14, Kenna Simon 2 0-0 4, Baylee Woempner 0 0-0 0, Addie Kiefer 8 0-1 16, Lila Kiefer 0 0-0 0, Caroline Gallus 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-13 43.
Lewiston 8 4 5 14—31
Lakeland 18 2 12 11—43
3-point goals — Collins, Kessinger.
JV — Lewiston def. Lakeland.
Moscow game postponed
Moscow’s scheduled game at Lake City was postponed because of unspecified coronavirus issues. No makeup date has been determined.
BOYSKamiah 58, Genesee 48
KAMIAH — Luke Krogh converted 8 of 8 free-throw attempts in a 17-point showing to help Kamiah fend off Genesee in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Kubs (4-2, 3-1) got 15 points from Everett Skinner and 12 from Jace Sams.
“It’s kind of nice to have that many people available and willing to score,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “Keeping Genesee 7-for-24 (from the field) in the first half and 11-for-27 in the second — that’s pretty good defense.”
Cy Wareham of Genesee (3-3, 1-2) led all scorers with 18 points, half of which came from three 3-pointers he hit in the opening quarter.
GENESEE (3-3, 1-2)
Owen Crowley 3 1-4 8, Dawson Durham 4 3-4 11, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 7 1-2 18, Sam Spence 0 0-0 0, Cooper Owen 3 0-0 8, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 1 0-0 3, Rodrick Douge 0 0-0 0, J. Krick 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-10 48.
KAMIAH (4-2, 3-1)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 2 0-0 6, Jace Sams 6 0-0 12, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 4 8-8 17, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 0 0-2 0, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 6 2-2 15, Brady Cox 2 4-6 8, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-18 58.
Genesee 13 7 17 11—48
Kamiah 14 15 12 17—58
3-point goals — Wareham 3, Owen 2, Crowley, Zenner, Mercer 2, Owen 2, Krogh, Skinner.
JV — Kamiah 40, Genesee 18
Clearwater Valley 51, Troy 46
KOOSKIA — Jake Kolb converted three 3-point goals and scored a game-high 17 points to buoy Clearwater Valley in a Whitepine League Division I win against Troy.
After a slow start that saw them go down 17-5 in the opening quarter, the Trojans (0-2, 0-2) came back to cut the gap in the second and third, but were ultimately unable to catch the Rams (2-5, 1-3).
“They did a good job shooting the ball tonight, and finishing around the hoop,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said of CV.
Connor Jackson had three field goals from beyond the arc and totaled 13 points for Clearwater Valley.
Kaiden Codr led the Troy offense with 16 points, nine of them at the foul line.
“We’re young, and we’re building on some things,” Carlstrom said. “I thought there were some positives to take from the game tonight for sure.”
TROY (0-2, 0-2)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 1 0-0 2, Chandler Blazzard 1 1-2 3, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Boden Demeerleer 3 0-0 7, Elijah Phillis 3 1-2 8, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 3 9-13 16, Darrick Baier 3 2-4 8. Totals 15 13-21 46.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-5, 0-4)
Connor Jackson 5 0-2 13, Luke Olsen 2 3-8 5, Joshua Francis 4 0-0 10, Jake Kolb 6 2-3 17, Laton Schlieper 1 0-0 2, Will Willis 0 0-0 0, Jared Murray 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 0 1-2 1, Landon Schlieper 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 6-15 51.
Troy 5 13 11 17—46
Clearwater Valley 17 5 10 19—51
3-point goals — Jackson 3, Kolb 3, Francis 2, Schlieper, Demeerleer, Phillis, Codr.