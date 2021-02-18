NAMPA, Idaho — Omari Mitchell tallied 13 points and six rebounds as Lapwai shook off a lukewarm start to beat Murtaugh 48-33 on Wednesday in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state girls’ basketball tournament at Columbia High School.
The Wildcats (21-1) play a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Pacific today against District V-VI champion Grace (19-3), which advanced with a 52-25 rout of Liberty Charter.
Lauren Gould had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals for Lapwai, which also got eight points and two blocks from Glory Sobotta.
“We struggled to get a groove going,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “We had a lot of open shots but didn’t convert. We regrouped in the third quarter.”
The Cats led by only one point at halftime before commanding the third quarter 19-10.
Amanda Elorrieta paced Murtaugh (19-5) with nine points.
MURTAUGH (19-5)
Kennedy Cummins 0 0-0 0, Addison Stoker 1 0-1 2, Jessi Zavala 1 2-7 4, Ady Stanger 2 0-0 4, Kynzlee Jensen 1 0-0 2, Emely Rojas 0 0-0 0, Jasmin Tapia 0 0-0 0, Amanda Elorrieta 3 3-5 9, Bryleigh Widmier 2 0-1 4, Cynthia Pacheco 1 0-0 2, Allison Nebeker 2 2-2 6. Totals 13 7-16 33.
LAPWAI (21-1)
Grace Sobotta 2 2-2 8, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 1 0-0 2, Glory Sobotta 1 2-2 5, Alexis Herrera 0 0-0 0, Soa Moliga 0 0-0 0, Ciahna Oatman 2 2-2 7, Lauren Gould 3 2-2 10, Kahlees Young 1 0-0 2, Omari Mitchell 6 0-3 13, Jordan Shawl 0 1-2 1, Samara Smith 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-13 48.
Murtaugh 10 6 10 7—33
Lapwai 12 5 19 12—48
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotta 2, Gould 2, Gl. Sobotta, Oatman, O. Mitchell.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLDeary 64, Troy 55
DEARY — Brayden Stapleton scored 30 points and London Kirk again filled the stat sheet as Deary downed Troy in a nonleague game.
Kirk collected 16 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and zero turnovers, while Stapleton added eight rebounds and seven steals as the Mustangs finished the regular season 15-2.
Gus Rickert contributed nine points and six rebounds.
“These boys don’t take anything for granted,” Deary co-coach Jalen Kirk said. “They hustled, worked as a team and finished the regular season the right way.”
It was the final regular-season home game for seniors Kirk, Stapleton, Preston Johnston, Karson Ireland and Jared Edgar.
TROY (2-13)
Noah Johnson 6 2-2 15, Chandler Blazzard 3 2-4 8, Landen Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Boden Demeerleer 2 0-0 6, Kaiden Codr 4 4-5 14, Darrick Baier 3 0-0 7, Eli Stoner 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 8-11 55.
DEARY (15-2)
London Kirk 4 7-10 16, Brayden Stapleton 11 2-3 30, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 3, Kalab Rickard 1 1-2 3, Karson Ireland 1 0-2 3, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Jared Edgar 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 4 1-3 9. Totals 22 11-20 64.
Troy 13 14 15 13—55
Deary 23 10 19 12—64
3-point goals — Codr 2, Dermeerleer 2, Johnson, Stoner, Baier, B. Stapleton 6, Kirk, Johnston, Ireland.
JV — Deary 22, Troy 17 (two quarters).
Lewiston tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for Lewiston’s Class 5A district boys’ basketball home tournament game at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Post Falls.
Because of recent COVID-19 protocols, a total of 800 spectators will be allowed to attend.
Cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children and seniors. IHSAA passes will be honored, but not ASB cards or season passes.
The game also will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.