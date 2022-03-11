Four boys basketball players from Lapwai earned awards or made the first team in Class 1A Division I as the All-State tournament teams recently were announced.
The selections solely were made by the staff of IdahoSports.com.
Kase Wynott was named tournament MVP. He averaged 26.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists as the Wildcats finished the season 27-0 and earned their second consecutive state championship.
AJ Ellenwood was named the defensive MVP. He averaged 4.3 defensive rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in helping Lapwai to its 12th overall state championship.
Making the first team from the area was the Wildcats’ Terrell Ellenwood-Jones and Titus Yearout, along with Kamiah’s Everett Skinner and David Kludt.
Second-team honorees included Lapwai’s Kross Taylor and the Kubs’ Luke Krog.
Honorable mention picks went to Logos’ Will Casebolt and Ben Druffel.
In Class 1A Division II, Kendrick’s Jagger Hewett earned second-team mention.
In Class 4A, Moscow’s Jamari Simpson made the first team, and the Bears’ Bryden Brown was selected honorable mention.
Senior showcase is today at Lapwai
The senior showcase for high school basketball players in the district will take place starting at 6 p.m. today at Lapwai High School.
The girls game starts the action, with a 3-point contest at halftime. The boys game follows, with a 3-point and a dunk contest at intermission of that one.
Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
GIRLS ROSTERS
North — Erin Morgan, Kendrick; Isabelle Raasch, Troy; Angela Lassen, Moscow; Emma Chambers, Potlatch; Drew Stacy, Kendrick; Peyton Watson, Moscow; Bailey Vanderwall, Grangeville; Abby Brown, Timberline; Ameera Wilson, Logos; Talia Brown, Grangeville. Coach: Ron Ireland, Kendrick.
South — Jillian Lux, Nezperce; Zayda Loewen, Kamiah; Ahnika U’Ren, Lewiston; Kalei Smith, Highland; Delanie Lockett, Prairie; Grace Sobotta, Lapwai; Kadance Schilling, Clearwater Valley; Jade Prigge, St. John Bosco; Sayq’is Greene, Lapwai; Kahlees Young, Lapwai. Coach: Callie Zenner, Nezperce.
BOYS ROSTERS
North — Micah Nelson, Timberline; Jamari Simpson, Moscow; Cameron Meyer, Genesee; Samuel Stoner, Troy; Reid Thomas, Orofino; Bryden Brown, Moscow; Will Casebolt, Logos; Tyler Howard, Potlatch; Roman Nuttbrock, Logos; Patrick McManus, Potlatch. Coach: Ryan Ball, Potlatch.
South — Kavan Mercer, Kamiah; Ryen Zenner, Nezperce; Luke Krogh, Kamiah; Lane Schumacher, Prairie; Jace McKarcher, Lewiston; Braydon Forsman, Lewiston; AJ Ellenwood, Lapwai, Lydell Mitchell, Lapwai; Zach Rambo, Prairie; Eduardo Miconi, Clearwater Valley. Coach: Aaron Skinner, Kamiah.