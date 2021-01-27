COEUR D’ALENE — Kash Lang had 24 points, including hitting 3-point goals on three consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter, to help visiting Lewiston battle past Coeur d’Alene 65-59 in Inland Empire League play Tuesday.
Lang also was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line in the final period. George Forsmann added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Jace MacKarcher had six points and five assists for Lewiston (8-5, 5-4).
The Bengals took a comfortable 40-27 lead into halftime, but hit a slump after the break and scored only two points in the third quarter as the Vikings (4-6, 3-3) got to within 42-38. Coeur d’Alene led midway through the fourth before Lang caught fire from distance, and he and Forsmann provided crucial free throws to secure the victory.
“Any time you can win on the road, it’s huge for us,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “... These kids have no quit in them, and that’s where our seniors came up big.”
LEWISTON (8-5, 5-4)
Chanse Eke 1 0-0 3, Jace McKarcher 2 1-2 6, Carson Way 0 0-0 0, Kash Lang 7 4-6 24, Joel Mullikin 3 1-1 9, Aiden Hottinger 1 0-0 3, Cruz Hepburn 1 1-1 3, Braydon Forsman 2 2-2 6, James White 0 0-0 0, Shadryn Goeckner 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 5 1-1 11. Totals 22 10-13 65.
COEUR D’ALENE (4-6, 3-3)
Owen Smith 3 0-0 6, Brayden Bengston 0 0-0 0, Sam Entzi 0 0-0 0, Alex Reyes 1 2-3 4, Steven Burgess 0 4-4 4, Luke McLaughlin 2 3-4 7, Cooper Larson 1 4-6 6, Chander King 5 0-0 14, Cameren Cope 6 2-7 14. Totals 18 15-26 59.
Lewiston 18 22 2 23—65
Coeur d’Alene 16 11 11 21—59
3-point goals — Lang 6, King, Hottinger, Eke, McKarcher, King 4, Larson.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Lewiston
Freshman — Lewiston def. Coeur d’Alene
Deary 84, Highland 50
CRAIGMONT — One Deary player had a triple-double and two others had double-doubles as the Mustangs rolled to an 84-50 Whitepine League Division II win at Highland of Craigmont.
Deary co-coach Jalen Kirk said his team’s offensive output was fueled by its defense.
“Right off the bat, we came out firing,” Kirk said.
London Kirk had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to pace the Mustangs (8-1, 7-0). Brayden Stapleton finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Karson Ireland chipped in 21 points and 10 rebounds.
“Things were just working well for us,” co-coach Mike Morey said. “We’re getting our guys to believe in what we’re doing.”
Lane Wassmuth had 26 points to lead the Huskies (5-9, 3-6).
DEARY (9-1, 8-0)
London Kirk 7 4-8 19, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 9 6-6 29, Preston Johnston 2 0-1 5, Kalab Rickard 2 0-0 4, Karson Ireland 8 0-0 21, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 3 0-2 6. Totals 31 10-17 84.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-9, 3-6)
Coby Droegmiller 1 0-0 2, Ty Hambly 2 1-6 5, Lane Wassmuth 9 8-9 26, DJ Antone 3 0-0 6, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 4 0-0 11. Totals 19 9-15 50.
Deary 19 19 30 16—84
Highland 9 13 17 11—50
3-point goals — B. Stapleton 5, Ireland 5, Kirk, Johnston, Watson 3.
JV — Highland 20, Deary 17 (two quarters)
Kendrick 77, Nezperce 38
NEZPERCE — Kendrick shot lights out in a Whitepine League Division II matchup, registering 50 first-half points that included a 30-point opening quarter in its rout of Nezperce.
“Just a really good team basketball game,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “This might have been one of the best first quarters I’ve ever coached. ... They played fantasic and played well on defense, and it set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Jagger Hewett produced 17 points and handed out seven assists and Ty Koepp finished with 16 points for the Tigers (7-7, 7-3) as every Kendrick player converted a field goal.
For the Nighthawks (3-11, 0-7), Ryen Zenner scored 13 and Jared Cronce added nine and went 3-for-4 from the free throw line.
KENDRICK (7-7, 7-3)
Jagger Hewett 6 2-2 17, Preston Boyer 1 0-0 2, Hunter Taylor 4 1-2 10, Ty Koepp 7 1-2 16, Dallas Morgan 1 1-2 3, Tommy Stamper 2 0-0 4, Rylan Hogan 2 1-2 5, Maison Anderson 1 2-2 4, Wyatt Fitzmorris 2 0-0 4, Talon Alexander 4 1-1 10, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 9-13 77.
NEZPERCE (3-11, 0-7)
Cole Seiler 1 0-0 2, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 3 3-4 9, Ryen Zenner 4 3-7 13, Tanner Johnson 1 2-2 4, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 1 0-0 2, AJ Douglas 2 0-0 4, Nick Kirkland 1 0-0 2, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-13 38.
Kendrick 30 20 19 8—77
Nezperce 6 6 18 8—38
3-point goals — Hewett 3, Zenner 2, Taylor, Koepp, Alexander.
Prairie 72, Troy 22
COTTONWOOD — Zach Rambo was 10-of-10 from the free-throw line and totaled 19 points to lead four double-digit scorers for Prairie of Cottonwood in a rout of visiting Whitepine League Division I foe Troy.
Cole Schlader (15 points), Wyatt Ross (12) and Brody Hasselstrom (12) were the other top contributors for the Pirates (10-3, 6-2), who went a perfect 16-for-16 in foul shooting as a team. Noah Johnson led the way for Troy (1-6, 1-5) with nine points.
“That just comes from unselfish basketball,” coach Shawn Wolter said of Prairie’s scoring distribution. “Everybody’s willing to make that extra pass or drive-in kick. It’s nice to be able to put whoever I want in the game and know they’ll have the have the confidence to go in and finish shots.”
TROY (1-6, 1-5)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 4 1-2 9, Chandler Blazzard 3 0-0 6, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Elijah Phillis 0 1-2 1, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 2 0-0 6, Darrick Baier 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-4 22.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (10-3, 6-2)
Wyatt Ross 5 1-1 12, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 3 1-1 8, Tyler Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 4 10-10 19, Cole Schlader 5 4-4 15, Brody Hasselstrom 5 0-0 12, Lee Forsmann 1 0-0 2, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 16-16 72.
Troy 6 9 5 2—22
Prairie 15 16 26 15—72
3-point goals — Codr 2, Hasselstrom 2, Schlader, Schumacher, Rambo, Schumacher, Ross.
JV — Prairie 63, Troy 31
Grangeville 56, Kamiah 45
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville notched nine 3s as it beat Kamiah in a nonleague game.
Miles Lefebvre had a game-high 14 points as the Bulldogs (7-5, 2-1) saw six players score more than five points in the victory.
“I was really proud of the balanced scoring tonight,” first-year Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “It’s good to see a lot of shots fall in, especially when it’s being set up by great ball moevement.”
Kavan Mercer led the Kubs (9-4, 7-3) with 10 points.
KAMIAH (9-4, 7-3)
Kavan Mercer 4 2-3 10, Jace Sams 4 0-0 8, Luke Krogh 3 1-3 8, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 3 0-0 6, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 0-0 7, Brady Cox 3 0-1 6. Totals 20 3-7 45.
GRANGEVILLE (7-5, 2-1)
Miles Lefebvre 5 2-4 14, Reece Wimer 0 0-0 0, Blake Schoo 3 2-3 10, Tori Ebert 5 1-1 13, Caleb Frei 3 0-0 7, Dane Lindsley 2 0-1 5, Jared Lindsley 3 0-1 7. Totals 21 5-10 56.
Kamiah 6 14 11 14—45
Grangeville 17 13 12 14—56
3-point goals — D. Lindsley, Lefebvre 2, Schoo 2, Ebert 2, J. Lindsley, Frei, Krogh, Skinner.
JV — Grangeville 49, Kamiah 42
Garden Valley 79, Salmon River 58
RIGGINS — A 31-point showing from Jimmy Tucker was not enough for Salmon River of Riggins against the visiting Garden Valley Wolverines, who remained unbeaten in Long Pin Conference play.
Isaac Hofflander joined Tucker in double digits with 12 points for the Savages (7-4, 5-2). Josh Gillespie (30 points) and Cory Kelly (25) led the way for Garden Valley (14-1, 5-0).
GARDEN VALLEY (14-1, 5-0)
Jordan Castillo 0 0-0 0, Eli Van Dyk 0 0-0 0, Hudson Fields 2 0-0 4, Kolten LaFleur 0 0-0 0, Cory Kelly 11 0-0 25, Tacoma Kelly 0 0-0 0, Trayson Corn 0 0-0 0, Zade Thompson 0 0-0 0, Corban Fields 2 0-0 6, Josh Gillespie 14 0-0 30, Hayden Elmore 1 0-0 2, Devin Yearsley 6 0-0 12, Kaden Zimmer 0 0-0 0. Totals 36 0-0 79.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (7-4, 5-2)
Justin Whitten 3 0-0 8, Jimmy Tucker 11 4-8 31, Garret Shepherd 2 0-0 4, Cordell Bovey 0 0-0 0, Gabe Zavala 0 0-0 0, Tyrus Swift 1 0-0 3, Dawson Whitney 0 0-0 0, Isaac Hofflander 6 0-0 12, Eric Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 4-8 58.
Garden Valley 25 21 18 15—79
Salmon River 16 9 12 21—58
3-point goals — Kelly 3, Fields 2, Gillespie 2, Tucker 5, Whitten 2.
GIRLSLapwai 68, Kamiah 28
KAMIAH — All nine players to see action for visiting Lapwai got on the board as the unbeaten Wildcats beat up Kamiah.
Glory Sobotta led all scorers with 12 points, while Ciahna Oatman and Jordyn McCormack-Marks each provided 10 points for Lapwai (18-0, 13-0), who are No. 1 in the latest Class 1A Division I state media poll. Lauren Gould finished with nine points and seven assists, Grace Sobotta provided seven points and nine rebounds, and McCormack-Marks had five steals.
For Kamiah (9-9, 7-6), Laney Landmark notched a team-high eight points.
“We were able to move the ball,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “We were able to get some kind of post action with our bigs tonight. They were just sharing the ball really well tonight. We did mix up the lineup quite a bit, so they were able to adjust with each other.”
LAPWAI (18-0, 13-0)
Grace Sobotta 3 0-0 7, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 1-3 10, Glory Sobotta 3 4-5 12, Soa Moliga 1 2-2 4, Ciahna Oatman 3 2-2 10, Lauren Gould 4 1-6 9, Kahlees Young 3 0-0 7, Omari Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Jordan Shawl 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 11-20 68.
KAMIAH (9-9, 7-6)
Logan Landmark 1 0-0 3, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Dorian Hix 0 1-2 1, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 1 0-0 2, Laney Landmark 1 6-8 8, Mariah Porter 2 1-2 6, Ashlyn Schoening 1 1-2 3, Karlee Skinner 0 0-0 0, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 9-14 28.
Lapwai 23 20 16 9—68
Kamiah 5 14 5 4—28
3-point goals — Gl. Sobotta 2, Oatman 2, Gr. Sobotta, McCormack-Marks, Young, Engledow, Landmark, Porter.
JV — Lapwai 58, Kamiah 51
Grangeville 62, Orofino 34
OROFINO — Grace Beardin had 21 points, seven steals and six assists to lead the way as Grangeville clinched the Class 2A Central Idaho League title with a triumph against Orofino.
Teammate Bailey Vanderwall had 16 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists, and Zoe Lutz added 12 points and six steals for the Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0).
“Our defense led to our offense,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “The girls really played great.”
For Orofino (6-7, 1-3), Sydnie Zywina put up a team-high 15 points, while Lindi Kessinger had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
GRANGEVILLE (14-3, 3-0)
Camden Barger 9 1-2 21, Macy Smith 3 0-0 6, Talia Brown 1 1-2 3, Zoe Lutz 5 2-3 12, Cameran Green 1 0-0 2, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 7 0-0 16, Emma Edwards 1 0-0 2, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Adry Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 4-7 62.
OROFINO (6-7, 1-3)
Grace Beardin 0 0-0 0, Sydnie Zywina 3 8-12 15, Riley Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Abby Rasmussen 0 3-4 3, Miley Zenner 1 0-0 2, Peyton Merry 0 0-0 0, Lindi Kessinger 4 2-3 10. Totals 10 13-19 34.
Grangeville 19 24 13 6—62
Orofino 12 9 7 6—34
3-point goals — Barger 2, Vanderwall 2, Zywina.
JV — Grangeville def. Orofino.
Genesee 61, Logos 44
GENESEE — Claira Osborne finished with 23 points as three Genesee players hit double figures in a Whitepine League Division I win against Logos of Moscow.
“Logos wants to play a deliberate, slower style, and we want to play just the opposite,” Bulldogs coah Greg Hardie said. “I thought our girls did a good job of forcing the tempo tonight. Everybody played really hard.”
Lucie Ranisate added 15 points, three assists and two blocks for Genesee (12-3, 9-3), which ranked No. 4 in the Class 1A Division I state media poll released earlier in the day. Isabelle Monk had 10 points and five assists. Makenzie Stout also tallied seven points and eight rebounds.
“I thought Lucie Ranisate played a nice inside game for us, and I felt Makenzie Stout played a good all-around game,” Hardie said.
Lucia Wilson had 10 points to lead the Knights (4-14, 2-12).
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-14, 2-12)
Kayte Casebolt 3 0-0 9, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 4 2-4 10, Emilia Meyer 1 0-0 2, Kirstin Wambeke 4 0-0 9, Ameera Wilson 4 0-2 8, Kaylee Vis 0 1-4 1, Julia Urquidez 0 1-2 1, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Grace VanderPloeg 1 2-2 4, S. Casebolt 0 0-0 0, S. Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-14 44.
GENESEE (12-3, 9-3)
Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 2, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 1 0-0 2, Lucie Ranisate 5 5-9 15, Makenzie Stout 3 0-1 7, Kami Lockler 0 2-2 2, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 10 3-4 23, Isabelle Monk 3 3-5 10, Shonda Eunte 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0, Jessica Holmes 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 13-21 61.
Logos 9 13 12 10—44
Genesee 19 15 18 9—61
3-point goals — K. Casebolt 3, Wambeke, Stout, Monk.
JV — Genesee 33, Logos 24
Troy 58, Potlatch 43
TROY — Isabelle Raasch provided 15 points and nine steals to help get Troy past Potlatch, putting the Trojans (5-12, 3-10) in sole possesion of sixth place in the Whitepine League Division I standings. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only the top six schools will play in the district tournament.
“This is that part of the year where it becomes evident who wants keep playing and who wants to fold,” coach Aaron Dail said. “I really liked our energy from the start, it was a wonderful team effort. ... It seemed like everyone got in an contributed.”
Morgan Blazzard pitched in 13 points and eight rebounds for Troy, while Josie Larson put up 11 to lead the Loggers (4-13, 2-10).
POTLATCH (4-13, 2-10)
Josie Larson 5 0-0 11, Emma Chambers 1 0-1 2, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 6 0-0 14, Adriana Arciga 1 2-2 4, Jaylee Fry 1 0-0 2, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Becca Butterfield 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 3 2-2 8. Totals 18 4-5 43.
TROY (5-12, 3-10)
Katie Gray 4 2-2 10, Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 6 2-4 15, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-0 4, Morgan Blazzard 5 3-4 13, Dericka Morgan 2 0-0 4, Betty McKenzie 3 0-2 6, Olivia Tyler 3 0-0 6, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 7-12 58.
Potlatch 9 10 8 16—43
Troy 18 17 12 11—58
3-point goals — McKinney 2, Larson, Raasch.
Kendrick 45, Nezperce 24
NEZPERCE — Eight players got on the board for visiting Kendrick, which roared to a Whitepine League Division II title-clinching victory against Nezperce.
Hannah Tweit scored a team-high 12 points for the Tigers (14-3, 8-0), while Drew Stacy was “all over the floor” according to coach Ron Ireland as she added 11 rebounds, six points, four steals and three blocks. Rose and Ruby Stewart scored five apiece, and Rose had nine rebounds and Ruby chipped in five steals. The Tigers totaled 16 steals as a team.
Kadyn Horton of Nezperce (6-5, 4-2) led all scorers with 14 points.
“This has been a really awesome team,” Ireland said. “...It was just a good night.”
KENDRICK (14-3, 8-0)
Rose Stewart 2 1-2 5, Harley Heimgartner 0 2-4 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 3 0-0 6, Hannah Tweit 4 4-4 12, Erin Morgan 2 3-4 7, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Ruby Stewart 2 1-2 5, Hailey Taylor 1 3-4 6. Totals 15 14-20 45.
NEZPERCE (6-5, 4-2)
Amelia Husted 1 0-0 2, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 1 0-0 2, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 0 2-6 2, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 0 3-5 3, Kayden Sanders 0 1-2 1, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 6 2-2 14, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 8-15 24.
Kendrick 13 12 13 7—45
Nezperce 5 5 2 12—24
3-point goals — Taylor.
JV — Nezperce def. Kendrick.
Prairie 57, Clearwater Valley 27
KOOSKIA — Madison Shears hit four 3s en route to 20 points, adding four steals as Prairie beat Clearwater Valley in a Whitepine League Division I contest.
Tara Schlader narrowly missed a double-double with eight points and nine boards while Laney Forsmann also had nine rebounds to go with her four points for the Pirates (15-2, 11-2), who are ranked No. 2 in the latest Class 1A Division I state media poll.
“CV came out ready to play,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “It was a close game at halftime, but when we switched things up to a man-to-man defense and started containing, we were able to get several quick steals and (re-gain) control.”
Shada Edwards led the Rams (7-8, 4-8) with 11 points and sank three 3s.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (15-2, 11-2)
Delanie Lockett 2 2-4 6, Kristin Wemhoff 2 2-6 6, Madison Shears 7 2-4 20, Ellea Uhlenkott 4 0-1 8, Tara Schlader 4 0-0 8, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Ali Rehder 0 1-2 1, Molly Johnson 0 0-2 0, Laney Forsmann 2 0-2 4. Totals 21 7-20 57.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-8, 4-8)
Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 4 0-0 11, Martha Smith 1 0-0 2, Kadance Schilling 1 4-4 6, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-1 0, Tobie Yocum 1 3-4 5, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 7-9 27.
Prairie 16 9 19 13—57
Clearwater Valley 10 11 4 2—27
3-point goals — Shears 4, Edwards 3, Tr. Yocum.
Deary 56, Highland 31
CRAIGMONT — Visiting Deary recovered from an early deficit to blow past Highland of Craigmont in Whitepine League Division II play.
Kenadie Kirk scored a game-high 19 points for Deary (5-7, 4-3), nine of those coming from 3-point goals. Seven of her teammates also got on the board, with Araya Wood adding 13.
Hannah Miller led the way for Highland with 15 points.
“Highland came out very strong,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “They had a lot of energy. they hit some big shots in the first half. We tried to just stay steady, not get too panicked, and then in the second half we tried to stay true to some fundamental defense. We had a nice balance of scoring.”
DEARY (5-7, 4-3)
Makala Beyer 3 0-0 6, Kenadie Kirk 8 0-0 19, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 1 0-2 2, Macie Ashmead 2 1-1 5, Dantae Workman 2 0-1 4, Araya Wood 6 1-2 13, Riley Beyer 2 1-2 5, Jordan Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 3-8 56.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 2 1-2 5, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 2 0-0 4, Emily Dau 1 0-0 2, Katie Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Hannah Miller 4 6-9 15, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 8-13 31.
Deary 10 12 10 24—56
Highland 14 6 4 7—31
3-point goals — Kirk 3, Miller.
Garden Valley 45, Salmon River 33
RIGGINS — Sofie Branstetter put up a game-leading 17 points for Salmon River, but the Savages fell to visiting Long Pin Conference opponent Garden Valley, which was ranked No. 5 in the Idaho Class 1A Division II state media poll.
Jordyn Pottenger was the next-largest score contributor for the Savages (6-6, 4-4) with nine points, while Mari Ronquillo led Garden Valley (8-3, 4-1) with 14.
GARDEN VALLEY (8-3, 4-1)
Gertie Fuhriman 0 0-0 0, Mari Ronquillo 6 2-4 14, Carmen Castillo 1 0-0 3, Grace Thompson 5 0-1 10, Katy Wentz 3 1-2 7, Grace Kahre 0 0-0 0, Gracie Castillo 5 0-0 11, Anna Erickson 0 0-0 0, Kadence Jacobs 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-7 45.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (6-6, 4-4)
Madi Pottenger 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Pottenger 4 0-0 9, Charee Hollon 0 0-0 0, Raney Walters 2 0-0 4, Alethea Chapman 1 0-0 3, Sofie Branstetter 6 5-6 17, Logan Calvin 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-6 33.
Garden Valley 11 16 9 9—45
Salmon River 8 9 7 9—33
3-point goals — C. Castillo, G. Castillo, J. Pottenger, Chapman.