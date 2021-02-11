GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville girls’ basketball team took home the Class 2A district tournament championship Wednesday as it allowed only one second-half field goal in ousting St. Maries 49-12.
The Bulldogs (16-4), ranked No. 3 in the state media poll, collected 39 rebounds and 22 steals.
“I was really happy with our defensive effort and intensity,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “They are playing very well together as a team right now and they all want it.”
Camden Barger put up a game-high 13 points, Macy Smith had 12, and Bailey Vanderwall secured 10 rebounds to go with eight points.
Berkli McGreal scored five for the Lumberjacks (7-11).
At State, Grangeville opens against either Melba or Cole Valley at 1 p.m. Pacific on Feb. 18 at Bishop Kelly High School.
ST. MARIES (7-11)
Lacie Sines 1 0-0 2, Trista Janssen 0 0-0 0, Sami Badgett 0 0-0 0, Berkli McGreal 2 1-2 5, Macie Rimel 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 0 0-0 0, Stacie Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Jenna Holder 1 1-2 3, Kirsten Miller 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Hammond 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 2-4 12.
GRANGEVILLE (16-4)
Camden Barger 6 0-0 13, Macy Smith 5 1-1 12, Talia Brown 3 0-0 6, Zoe Lutz 4 0-0 8, Cameran Green 1 0-0 2, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 3 1-2 8, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 2-3 49.
St. Maries 4 5 2 1—12
Grangeville 13 16 14 6—49
3-point goals — Barger, Smith, Vanderwall.
Lapwai 80, Clearwater Valley 25
LAPWAI — Grace Sobotta chalked up 11 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals, and Glory Sobotta accounted for 15 points and seven boards as top-ranked Lapwai thumped Clearwater Valley in a Class 1A Division I district semifinal game.
Jordyn McCormack-Marks also contributed in multiple areas for the Wildcats (19-1), racking up 11 points, seven assists and five steals.
“We came into the game a bit more focused tonight,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “Everyone who came in the game was able to contribute. We just have to keep playing it one game at a time.”
Tobie Yocum had 15 points and three 3s to pace the Rams (9-10).
Lapwai will host Prairie at 6 p.m. Friday for the district title.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (9-10)
Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 2 2-4 6, Martha Smith 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 0 0-0 0, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 5 2-4 15, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 2, Macy Morrow 0 2-4 0. Totals 8 6-12 25.
LAPWAI (19-1)
Grace Sobotta 4 2-2 11, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 5 0-0 11, Glory Sobotta 7 0-0 15, Alexis Herrera 0 0-0 0, Soa Moliga 2 0-0 4, Ciahna Oatman 3 0-0 7, Lauren Gould 4 0-2 8, Kahlees Young 1 0-0 2, Omari Mitchell 6 1-1 14, Jordan Shawl 0 3-4 3, Samara Smith 1 0-0 3, Qubilah Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 6-9 80.
Clearwater Valley 7 11 5 2—25
Lapwai 19 22 18 21—80
3-point goals — To. Yocum 3, Gr. Sobotta, McCormack-Marks, Smith, Gl. Sobotta, Oatman, O. Mitchell.
Prairie 51, Genesee 33
COTTONWOOD — Madison Shears scored 14 points to lead well-rounded Prairie past Genesee in a Class 1A Division I district semifinal game.
Delanie Lockett added nine points and 10 rebounds while Kristin Wemhoff collected 12 points and four steals as the Pirates (19-2), ranked No. 2 in the state media poll, stepped things up in the second half after trailing 26-24 going into the third period.
“Defensive intensity,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “That was a big (adjustment) we had to make. They are a team that can catch fire and go on big runs. We did a much better job at containing them and not letting them freelance the floor.”
For the Bulldogs (15-6), Lucie Ranisate recorded a game-high 12 points while Isabelle Monk had seven.
Genesee will host Clearwater Valley in a loser-out game at 6 p.m. Friday.
GENESEE (15-6)
Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 0 4-6 4, Lucie Ranisate 5 2-4 12, Makenzie Stout 1 2-2 4, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 3 0-0 6, Isabelle Monk 2 2-2 7, Jessica Holmes 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 10-14 33.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (19-2)
Delanie Lockett 3 1-2 9, Kristin Wemhoff 5 2-11 12, Madison Shears 4 5-7 14, Ellea Uhlenkott 4 2-2 11, Tara Schlader 0 0-0 0, Hope Schwartz 0 2-2 2, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 1 1-2 3, Jade Prigge 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-26 51.
Genesee 11 15 5 2—33
Prairie 14 10 17 10—51
3-point goals — Monk, Lockett 2, Shears, Uhlenkott.
Salmon River 35, Council 30
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Sofie Branstetter and Alethea Chapman posted 12 points apiece to lead a grinder effort from Salmon River of Riggins, which used a fourth-quarter surge to upend Long Pin Conference foe Council in a Class 1A Division II district tournament loser-out game at Meadows Valley High School.
Chapman and Branstetter combined to shoot 12-for-19 from the foul line and the Savages (9-7) outscored the Lumberjacks (10-10) 12-4 in the final period.
Salmon River advances to a loser-out game against Garden Valley, which will tip at 6 p.m. Mountain today at the same site.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (9-7)
Jordyn Pottenger 2 1-2 5, Charlee Hollon 1 0-0 2, Raney Walters 2 0-1 4, Alethea Chapman 3 6-10 12, Sofie Branstetter 3 6-9 12. Totals 11 13-22 35.
COUNCIL (10-10)
Rhianna Iveson 3 0-2 6, Hope Zollman 0 4-6 4, McKayla Hart 7 1-3 15, Adriana Conaway 0 1-2 1, Isabelle Eppich 2 0-0 4, Rylie Zollman 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 6-15 30.
Salmon River 8 12 3 12—35
Council 6 13 7 4—30