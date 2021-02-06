GENESEE — Travis Grieser told his players at halftime, “We’re either going to lose by 30 or you guys are going to win this for us.”
It was the latter.
Dawson Durham sparked a third-quarter surge as Genesee roared back from a 20-point deficit to sting Lapwai 60-55 on Friday night, handing the Wildcats their first loss in 11 Whitepine League Division I boys’ basketball games.
The upset took place a day after the Genesee girls had stunned the previously undefeated Wildcats 73-57 at Lapwai.
“I had a feeling it was going to work out for us,” Grieser said, recalling that his team had led the Wildcats (11-4, 10-1) in the third quarter of a game at Lapwai before losing by 26 points.
This time, the Bulldogs (11-5, 8-4) trailed 39-19 early in the third period and 42-34 heading into the fourth. Meanwhile, Durham later drained four straight buckets while the Wildcats, ranked No. 1 in Idaho 1A Division I, began to go cold.
In the final period, Sam Spence converted two free throws to cut the deficit to three, and Cy Wareham later scored a tying layin. Spence drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer and Wareham added another triple with about two minutes left.
From there, the Bulldogs secured the win at the foul line.
Durham finished with 18 points, Wareham with 17, and both of them corralled 10 rebounds. Spence added 14 points.
Kase Wynott netted 24 points for Lapwai. Wildcats standout Titus Yearout contributed 20, and his teammates looked for him often in the late stages. The Bulldogs tilted their defense his way and held him to two field goals that period.
The Bulldogs kept their turnovers to 10 against Lapwai’s vaunted pressure, while the Cats were guilty of only six. Genesee tallied 11 offensive rebounds to Lapwai’s three.
LAPWAI (11-4, 10-1)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 2, Titus Yearout 9 2-2 20, Kross Taylor 2 2-2 7, JC Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Alexander Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, Kase Wynott 8 4-5 24, Ahllus Yearout 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-9 55.
GENESEE (11-5, 8-4)
Owen Crowley 3 2-4 8, Dawson Durham 8 1-2 18, Cy Wareham 7 0-1 17, Sam Spence 4 3-3 14, Cooper Owen 1 0-0 3, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-10 60.
Lapwai 6 25 11 13—55
Genesee 13 6 15 26—60
3-point goals — Taylor, Wynott 4, Owen, Spence 3, Wareham 3, Durham.
JV — Lapwai 64, Genesee 26
Prairie 56, Troy 34
TROY — Prairie of Cottonwood went up big in the first eight minutes, piling up 24 points efficiently in the first quarter to top Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game.
The Pirates’ Lane Schumacher started hot and finished with 20 points. Zach Rambo tacked on 10 points for Prairie (13-3, 9-2), the No. 4 Class 1A Division I team in the most recent state media poll.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (13-3, 9-2)
Wyatt Ross 1 2-3 4, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 9 0-0 20, Tyler Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 5 0-0 10, Cole Schlader 4 0-0 8, Brody Hasselstrom 2 0-0 4, Lee Forsmann 2 0-0 4, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-3 56.
TROY (2-11, 2-10)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Chandler Blazzard 3 0-0 6, Landen Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Elijah Phillis 0 0-0 0, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 5 6-6 20, Darrick Baier 1 0-0 3, Eli Stoner 2 0-0 5. Totals 11 6-6 34.
Prairie 24 10 10 12—56
Troy 6 7 9 12—34
3-point goals — Schumacher 2, Codr 4, Stoner, Baier.
JV — Prairie def. Troy
Logos 71, Kamiah 61
KAMIAH — Will Casebolt rang up 39 points and Roman Nuttbrock added 14 points and 10 rebounds as Logos beat Kamiah by a surprising margin in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Jasper Whitling doled out seven assists as the Knights decisively avenged a 22-point loss at Moscow.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (9-5, 6-5)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 4 4-6 14, Kenny Kline 3 0-0 6, Aiden Elmore 1 0-0 2, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 9 16-18 39, Jasper Whitling 1 2-2 5, Ben Druffel 1 3-3 5. Totals 19 25-29 71.
KAMIAH (10-7, 7-5)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 2 2-2 7, Jace Sams 6 2-3 14, Luke Krogh 5 5-10 16, Landon Keen 0 0-3 0, Mikal Brotnov 0 2-2 2, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 1 0-0 2, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 0-0 4, Brady Cox 8 0-4 16, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-24 61.
Logos 17 14 16 24—71
Kamiah 15 10 11 25—61
3-point goals — N uttbrock 2, Caseboth 5, Whitlling, Krogh, Mercer.
JV — Kamiah def. Logos.
CV 48, Potlatch 43
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley downed Potlatch in a Whitepine League Division I game. No details were reported.
GIRLSCd’A 71, Lewiston 45
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston couldn’t keep pace with the state’s top-ranked Class 5A team in Coeur d’Alene, which compiled a 15-point lead in the first quarter and upended the Bengals in a first-round game at Districts.
The Vikings (17-1) put three players in double figures. Madison Symons had a team-high 16 points.
The Bengals (3-13) were led by post Katy Wessels, who logged 16 points. Zoie Kessinger hit two 3s, finishing with eight points.
Lewiston coach Karlee Wilson said Coeur d’Alene’s transition offense made the difference. Wilson highlighted Wessels, who played well in her third game back from an injury.
The Bengals will travel on Tuesday to Post Falls for a loser-out contest.
LEWISTON (3-13)
Katy Wessels 6 4-14 16, Taryn Barney 2 0-1 4, Eliza Bursch 0 0-0 0, Emily Collins 1 1-4 3, Jenika Ortiz 2 1-1 6, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ahnika U’Ren 2 1-2 5, Emma Hill 1 0-0 3, Sydney McRoberts 0 0-0 0, Zoie Kessinger 3 0-1 8. Totals 16 7-23 45.
COEUR D’ALENE (17-1)
Nakisha Matheson 1 1-2 3, Jaelyn Brainard-Adams 5 0-3 10, Emma Whiteman 4 0-0 9, Madison Symons 5 4-4 16, Jayda Johnson 2 1-2 5, Tori Younker 1 0-0 3, Jaden Chavez 3 0-0 6, Lily Phenicie 0 0-0 0, Skylar Burke 5 1-1 14, Madison Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Jenacey Johnson 1 0-0 2, Olivia Naccarato 0 0-0 0, Kylin Chavez 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 7-13 71.
Lewiston 8 14 11 12—45
Coeur d’Alene 23 19 21 8—71
3-point goals — Kessinger 2, Hill, Ortiz, Whiteman, Symons 2, Younker, Burke.
Kendrick 42, Deary 27
KENDRICK — Outscoring Deary by 16 points in the second half, top-seeded Kendrick bounced back from a one-point deficit at the break to advance to the Class 1A Division II district title game.
The Tigers (17-5), the state’s No. 2-ranked team in the latest media poll, will play in the championship Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s Nezperce-Deary game.
“We knew they’d bring everything, and their defense got us frazzled good,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “In the third quarter, we started getting some steals, got our transition going and got our offense settled down.
“It was good for us. I loved how we adapted and overcame.”
Kendrick was led by Erin Morgan (16 points, five rebounds) and Drew Stacy (11 points, nine rebounds, four steals). Freshman Morgan Silflow had six rebounds and Ruby Stewart added three steals.
The Mustangs (9-9), who had lost to Kendrick by 27 points in their last meeting, got eight points from Kenadie Kirk.
DEARY (9-9)
Makala Beyer 0 2-2 2, Kenadie Kirk 3 1-2 8, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 4, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 2 1-2 5, Riley Beyer 2 2-2 6. Totals 10 7-8 27.
KENDRICK (17-5)
Rose Stewart 1 1-2 3, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 5 1-4 11, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Erin Morgan 7 2-3 16, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 4, Ruby Stewart 2 0-1 4, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-10 42.
Deary 4 12 6 5—27
Kendrick 6 9 12 15—42
3-point goals — None.
Nezperce 45, Highland 18
NEZPERCE — Racing out to a 16-0 lead after the first period, Nezperce dismantled Highland of Craigmont in a loser-out Class 1A Division II district tournament game.
“We hit them with the press and got quite a few steals early,” said Nighthawks coach Dave Snodgrass, whose team collected 19 steals, most of which came before the half.
Kayden Sanders logged a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double for Nezperce (8-7). Jillian Lux posted 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals and Hannah Duuck contributed 10 points and four thefts. Nezperce won the rebounding battle 54-33.
The Nighthawks continue their postseason facing Deary on the road at 6 p.m.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-12)
Taiylor Crea 0 2-4 2, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 1 1-3 3, Emily Dau 0 1-2 1, Katie Goeckner 2 2-2 6, Hannah Miller 2 1-3 6, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 7-14 18.
NEZPERCE (8-7)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Jillian Lux 0 0-1 0, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 5 0-0 10, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 0 0-0 0, Kayden Sanders 8 3-8 19, Brianna Branson 1 0-0 2, Kadyn Horton 2 2-4 6, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Mia Horton 1 0-0 2, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-13 45.
Highland 0 4 11 3—18
Nezperce 16 4 7 18—45
3-point goals — Miller.