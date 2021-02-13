GENESEE — Claira Osborne and Lucie Ranisate both notched double-doubles as the Genesee girls’ basketball team took out Clearwater Valley 66-44 on Friday night in a Class 1A Division I loser-out elimination game.
Osborne had 25 points and secured 17 rebounds while Ranisate registered 13 points and 11 boards. Bailey Leseman joined them in double-figures with 16 points while handing out six assists as the Bulldogs (16-6) scored 42 points after halftime en route to the victory.
“In the second half we went back to our press,” coach Greg Hardie said. “That was a big spark for us. (The Rams) shot the ball well in the first half, but we were able to slow them down enough.”
Kadance Schilling finished with a team-high 14 points for the Rams (9-11).
Genesee will face Prairie today in Cottonwood at 6 p.m. for the final available seed in the state tournament. “We have to play four good quarters against them and we can’t have any letdowns,” Hardie said.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (9-11)
Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 4 0-2 9, Martha Smith 1 0-0 2, Kadance Schilling 6 1-5 14, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 3 3-5 9, Trinity Yocum 2 0-0 6. Totals 16 4-12 44.
GENESEE (16-6)
Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 2, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 4 5-6 16, Lucie Ranisate 6 1-2 13, Makenzie Stout 0 0-0 0, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 1 0-0 2, Claira Osborne 10 5-10 25, Isabelle Monk 3 0-0 7, Jessica Holmes 0 1-2 1, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-20 66.
Clearwater Valley 9 14 8 13—44
Genesee 17 7 20 22—66
3-point goals — B. Leseman 3, Tr. Yocum 2, Edwards, Schilling, Monk.
BOYSLewiston 50, Post Falls 42
POST FALLS — Joel Mullikin tallied 11 points, four rebounds and four assists as Lewiston came on strong with a 15-4 opening quarter and closed out late, with Kash Lang delivering 6 of 6 from the charity stripe down the stretch as the Bengals put a damper on Post Falls’ senior night.
George Forsmann contributed 10 points and eight boards and Jace McKarcher (seven points, two 3-pointers) “face-guarded” Trojans standout Caden McLean, holding him to five points.
“It was a physical one,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “Probably one of the more physical games we’ve played in a long time. ... It was team defense, and I thought everyone did a great job on the glass. Post Falls is a really tough gym to play at on the road. To be able to go in there and win like this is an accomplishment.”
Lewiston (10-5) will compete against Post Falls (12-6) again next Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Lewiston High School in a 5A District I-II game.
LEWISTON (10-5, 4-2)
Chanse Eke 1 1-4 4, Jace McKarcher 2 1-2 7, Carson Way 0 0-0 0, Kash Lang 1 6-8 9, Joel Mullikin 3 4-8 11, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 0 2-3 2, Braydon Forsman 1 0-0 2, James White 0 0-0 0, Shadryn Goeckner 1 2-2 4, George Forsmann 4 2-6 10. Totals 13 18-33 50 .
POST FALLS (12-6)
Jaxon Anderson 0 0-0 0, Caden McLean 1 3-3 5, Tommy Hauser 0 0-0 0, Cole Rutherford 4 2-4 13, Isaac Ballew 0 1-2 1, James Lee 4 1-2 9, Alex Horning 5 1-2 13, Josiah Shields 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 9-15 42.
Lewiston 15 8 13 14
Post Falls 4 10 14 14
3-point goals — McKarcher 2, Rutherford 2, Horning 2, Eke, Mulikin, Lang.
JV — Post Falls def. Lewiston.
Kamiah 52, Troy 43
TROY — Jace Sams and Brady Cox scored 12 points apiece and Kamiah jumped to a 14-point first-half lead on its way to a Whitepine League Division I defeat of Troy.
Luke Krogh contributed 11 points to the Kubs’ balanced attack, and Kavan Mercer had 10. Kamiah overcame 11-for-22 foul-shooting.
Darrick Baier netted 14 points for the Trojans.
“We started off pretty well,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We didn’t come out as energetically as we wanted to in the second half. Free-throw shooting needs to get better before we start the (district) tournament.”
KAMIAH (12-6, 8-4)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 3 4-9 10, Jace Sams 3 6-11 12, Luke Krogh 3 3-4 11, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 1 0-0 2, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 1 3-5 5, Brady Cox 6 0-0 12, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-22 52.
TROY (2-12, 2-11)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 3 0-1 6, Chandler Blazzard 2 3-3 7, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 1 0-0 3, Elijah Phillis 0 0-0 0, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 1 2-2 5, Darrick Baier 5 0-0 14. Elit Stoner 3 0-0 8. Totals 15 5-6 43.
Kamiah 16 19 7 10—52
Troy 12 9 10 12—43
3-point goals — Krogh 2, Codr, Dermeerleer, Stoner 2, Baier 4.
JV — Kamiah 50, Troy 30
Salmon River 72, Highland 66
RIGGINS — Jimmy Tucker of Salmon River recorded 34 points and six 3s to lead the Savages past Highland in a nonleague game.
Lane Wassmuth of Highland dueled with Tucker and posted 40 points with five 3s.
“It was tough (guarding Wassmuth),” Salmon River coach Levi Tucker said. “But we had our own guy who was able to match, just two big offensive explosions really.”
Justin Whitten tallied 19 points for Salmon River (10-5) and Ty Hambly pitched in 18 for the Huskies (6-10).
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-10)
Coby Droegmiller 1 0-0 2, Ty Hambly 7 3-4 18, Lane Wassmuth 17 1-2 40, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0 , Noah Watson 0 0-0 0, Dalton Davis 2 2-4 6. Totals 27 6-10 66.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (10-5)
Justin Whitten 6 2-2 19, Jimmy Tucker 13 2-5 34, Joe Joyce 0 0-0 0, Garret Shepherd 3 0-0 8 , Gabe Zavala 0 0-0 0, Tyrus Swift 2 0-0 5, Eric Nelson 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 4-7 72.
Highland 20 4 18 24—66
Salmon River 14 11 25 22—72
3-point goals — Tucker 6, Whitten 5, Wassmuth 5, Sheppard 2, Swift, Hambly.
St. Maries 53, Orofino 38
ST. MARIES — Orofino lost to St. Maries in a Central Idaho Leaugegame to sllip to 7-10 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
The Lumberjacks improved to 17-1 and 4-0.
No details were available.