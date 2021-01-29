OROFINO — A 33-point contribution from Brayden Stapleton helped the Deary boys’ basketball team pass a tough test against larger nonleague foe Orofino on Thursday, 60-54.
The Class 1A Division II Mustangs also enjoyed a 10-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist showing by London Kirk and nine points to go with nine rebounds from Gus Rickert as they topped the 2A Maniacs. They have now won 10 consecutive games since dropping their season opener to Logos of Moscow.
Deary co-coach Jalen Kirk noted the increased fan presence on Orofino’s home court after the relaxation of Idaho’s COVID-19 restrictions created more of a “big atmosphere” as his team faced a challenging opponent. He credited his players’ defense and rebounding in the late stages for seeing them through to victory.
Reid Thomas led the way for Orofino (7-6) with 17 points.
DEARY (10-1)
London Kirk 3 3-6 10, Brayden Stapleton 8 11-12 33, Preston Johnston 3 0-0 8, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 0 0-1 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 4 0-1 9. Totals 18 14-20 60.
OROFINO (7-6)
Slade Sneddon 2 3-4 8, Silas Naranjo 2 0-0 4, Joe Sparano 3 3-8 10, Nick Drobish 3 1-2 8, Reid Thomas 8 1-2 17, Joel Scott 3 0-1 7, Cameron Mael 0 0-0 0, Ayden Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-17 54.
Deary 12 18 15 15—60
Orofino 11 16 13 14—54
3-point goals — Stapleton 6, Johnston 2, Kirk, Sneddon, Sparano, Drobish, Scott.
JV — Orofino 31, Deary 26 (two quarters)
Prairie 58, Clearwater Valley 23
COTTONWOOD — Cole Schlader went 11-for-12 from the foul line and totaled 24 points to lead eight scorers for Prairie of Cottonwood in a Whitepine League Division I rout of Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
For Clearwater Valley (3-11, 2-8), Landon Schlieper converted three 3s and scored 11 points. The Pirates (11-3, 7-2) held the Rams to zero fourth-quarter points.
“It was just another outstanding defensive performance,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said. “Any time you can hold a team in the 20s, you’ve got a pretty good chance at taking one.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-11, 2-8)
Connor Jackson 2 0-0 4, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 1 0-0 3, Laton Schlieper 1 1-8 3, Will Willis 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 4 0-0 11, Dameion Fox 0 0-0 0, Preston Amerman 0 0-0 0, Nakiyah Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 1-8 23.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (11-3, 7-2)
Wyatt Ross 2 0-0 5, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 3 0-0 8, Tyler Wemhoff 2 0-0 5, Shane Hanson 2 0-5 4, Zach Rambo 1 1-1 3, Cole Schlader 6 11-12 24, Brody Hasselstrom 1 4-4 7, Lee Forsmann 0 0-0 0, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 16-22 58.
Prairie 11 24 18 5—58
Clearwater Valley 7 2 14 0—23
3-point goals — Lan. Schlieper 3, Kolb, Schumacher 2, Schlader, Ross, Wemhoff, Hasselstrom.
C — Prairie 42, Grangeville 40
Troy 38, Potlatch 31
TROY — A defensive adjustment and a 15-point contribution from Darrick Baier helped Troy recover from an early deficit for a Whitepine League Division I defeat of Potlatch.
The Trojans (2-6, 2-5) trailed 10-3 through the first quarter and 15-10 at halftime, but switched to a 1-3-1 half-court trap and turned the tide, getting an additional nine points from Kaiden Codr and six off two 3-pointers from Eli Stoner.
For Potlatch (0-10, 0-9), Dominic Brown hit three 3-point goals and scored 14, while Tyler Howard put up 10.
TROY (2-6, 2-5)
Noah Johnson 1 0-0 2, Chandler Blazzard 1 2-2 4, Landen Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 1 0-1 2, Elijah Phills 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 3 3-5 9, Darrick Baier 4 4-7 15, Eli Stoner 2 0-0 6. Totals 12 9-16 38.
POTLATCH (0-10, 0-9)
Dominic Brown 5 1-2 14, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 1 0-0 2, Patrick McManus 2 0-0 4, Jaxon Vowels 0 0-0 0, Tyler Howard 4 2-2 10, Sam Barnes 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 4-6 31.
Troy 3 7 15 13—38
Potlatch 10 5 6 10—31
3-point goals — Baier 3, Stoner 2, Brown 3.
Salmon River 61, Council 54
RIGGINS — Salmon River standout Jimmy Tucker piled up 29 points, hitting three 3s, and shot 8-for-8 from the foul line to guide the Savages to a come-from-behind win against Long Pin Conference foe Council.
Salmon River (8-4, 6-2) trailed by nine points after the first quarter, but outscored the Lumberjacks by 10 in the third and accumulated 23 points in the final period to put it away.
Only four Savages scored, but three were in double figures. Justin Whitten tacked on 16 points and Isaac Hofflander contributed 14.
Cooper Iveson led Council (6-6, 2-4) with 14 points.
COUNCIL (6-6, 2-4)
Malachi Goodwin 3 0-0 6, Porter McLinn 5 2-2 13, Cooper Iveson 6 1-2 14, Dahlton Bingham 0 0-0 0, Macen Glenn 1 0-0 2, Josh Gipe 3 2-3 8, Bryan Jordan 0 0-0 0, Thatcher McLinn 4 2-3 11. Totals 22 7-10 54.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (8-4, 6-2)
Justin Whitten 5 4-6 16, Jimmy Tucker 9 8-8 29, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Joe Joyce 0 0-0 0, Garret Shepherd 0 2-2 2, Cordell Bovey 0 0-0 0, Gabe Zavala 0 0-0 0, Tyrus Swift 0 0-0 0, Dawson Whitney 0 0-0 0, Isaac Hofflander 7 0-0 14, Eric Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-16 61.
Council 23 9 6 16—54
Salmon River 14 8 16 23—61
3-point goals — P. McLinn, Iveson, T. McLinn, Tucker 3, Whitten 2.
Grangeville-Timberline scrapped
GRANGEVILLE — A nonleague game between Grangeville and Timberline of Pierce/Weippe was called off because of COVID-19 issues in the Spartans’ program, according to a person with knowledge of the cancellation.
The contest will not be rescheduled.
Lapwai games postponed
LAPWAI — Lapwai’s scheduled Whitepine League Division I game against Kamiah was postponed because of a COVID-19 exposure within the Wildcats’ program.
Lapwai’s showdown with league foe Logos previously set for Monday also has been postponed, and its nonleague meeting with Lakeland this Saturday has been canceled. Makeup dates have not yet been set for the league contests.
GIRLSMoscow 54, Genesee 39
MOSCOW — On senior night, the Class 4A Moscow Bears came out with fire against nonleague foe Genesee, jumping to a 12-point halftime lead en route to their second win of the season.
“Our team was really excited to play for our seniors, and I thought we did a great job defending and rebounding, and taking quality shots,” said Moscow coach Alexa Hardick, whose Bears moved to 2-12.
Angela Lassen led the way with 21 points and five steals — a standout performance Hardick said she’s “been waiting for.” Maya Anderson totaled 12 points, Ellie Gray had 11 and Peyton Watson corralled 10 rebounds.
The Bulldogs (12-4), ranked No. 4 in the Class 1A Division I media poll, got 19 points from Claira Osborne and 13 from Isabelle Monk.
GENESEE (12-4)
Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 1 2-5 4, Lucie Ranisate 0 1-2 1, Makenzie Stout 0 2-3 2, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 6 7-12 19, Isabelle Monk 4 2-2 13. Totals 11 14-24 39.
MOSCOW (2-12)
Angela Lassen 9 2-5 21, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Ellie Gray 5 0-1 11, Grace Nauman 2 0-0 4, Peyton Watson 2 0-0 4, Maria Ceron 0 0-0 0, Faith Berg 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0, Elsie Leituala 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 1 0-0 2, Maya Anderson 6 0-3 12. Totals 25 2-9 54.
Genesee 7 5 16 11—39
Moscow 10 14 12 16—54
3-point goals — Monk 3, A. Lassen, Gray.
JV — Moscow 54, Genesee 22
Orofino 42, Kamiah 23
KAMIAH — Back in action this week after a four-week injury hiatus, Grace Beardin racked up 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist for Orofino as the Maniacs combined for 42 rebounds en route to a nonleague victory against Kamiah.
The Maniacs (7-7) held the Kubs (9-10) to single-digit scoring in each quarter.
Kaylynn Johnson of Orofino grabbed nine rebounds. Other contributors included Miley Zenner (seven points, seven rebounds), Sydnie Zywina (nine points, five rebounds) and Riley Schwartz (five points, four rebounds).
Mariah Porter led Kamiah scorers with two 3s and seven total points.
OROFINO (7-7)
Grace Beardin 7 0-0 14, Sydnie Zywina 2 4-13 9, Riley Schwartz 2 1-2 5, Abby Rasmussen 0 1-2 1, Kaylynn Johnson 2 0-0 4, Miley Zenner 3 0-0 7, Lindi Kessinger 1 0-0 2, Solara Greene 0 0-1 0, kassie Bonds 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 0 0-2 0, Emma Province 0 0-1 0, Ruby Kessinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-21 42.
KAMIAH (9-10)
Logan Landmark 2 1-2 5, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 1 0-0 2, Laney Landmark 2 0-0 4, Mariah Porter 2 1-2 7, Ashlyn Schoening 1 0-0 3, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 1 0-0 2, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-4 23.
Orofino 11 11 13 7—42
Kamiah 7 2 7 7—23
3-point goals — Zywina, Zenner, Porter 2, Schoening.
JV — Kamiah 40, Orofino 13
Deary 43, Potlatch 31
DEARY — Araya Wood scored 16 points and Kenadie Kirk added 12 as Deary defeated Potlatch in a nonleague game.
Mustangs coach Kendra Keen said defense provided a spark as her team dominated the second quarter 15-4. She likes the way players up and down the lineup contributed to the scoring column.
POTLATCH (4-14)
Josie Larson 2 0-3 4, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 1 0-3 2, Adriana Arciga 2 0-0 4, Jaylee Fry 4 0-2 8, Becca Butterfield 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 4 3-4 11. Totals 14 3-12 31..
DEARY (7-7)
Makala Beyer 0 1-2 1, Kenadie Kirk 5 1-1 12, Cassidy Henderson 0 2-3 2, Triniti Wood 2 0-1 4, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Dantae Workman 2 0-0 4, Araya Wood 5 6-7 16, Riley Beyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-16 43.
Potlatch 11 4 8 8—31
Deary 5 15 13 10—43
3-point goal — Kirk.
Salmon River 49, Council 47
RIGGINS — Three Salmon River players finished in double figures as the Savages edged past Long Pin Conference foe Council.
Raney Walters tallied 14 points, while Jordyn Pottenger and Alethea Chapman totaled 11 apiece for Salmon River (7-6, 5-4), which led by five points after three quarters and hung tough down the stretch.
McKayla Hart of Council (9-7, 3-4) led all players with 22 points.
COUNCIL (9-7, 3-4)
Rhianna Iveson 2 0-0 4, Hope Zollman 0 0-2 0, McKayla Hart 9 4-5 22, Adriana Conaway 5 1-3 11, Isabelle Eppich 4 0-0 8, Mataya Shumway 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-10 47.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (7-6, 5-4)
Jordyn Pottenger 5 1-2 11, Charlee Hollon 2 0-0 4, Raney Walters 6 1-3 14, Alethea Chapman 4 3-4 11, Sofie Branstetter 3 2-3 9. Totals 20 7-12 49.
Council 15 9 12 11—47
Salmon River 16 12 13 8—49
3-point goals — Walters, Branstetter.