SPOKANE — Colfax’s boys basketball team dominated from the outset of its Washington Class 2B state tournament fourth-place game and cruised to an 80-45 victory Saturday against Columbia of Burbank at Spokane Arena.
The Bulldogs (20-5) sprinted out to a 22-8 lead after the first quarter and never let up off the gas.
John Lustig, a commit to Lewis-Clark State College, finished with 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting, adding 11 rebounds and eight assists. Damiam Demler had 31 points on 10-for-18 from the field. He was 9-of-14 from outside.
It was an end to a season coach Reece Jenkin called “special.”
“Today was a special day,” Jenkin said. “We knew we’d get on the bus early and I talked to the seniors and planned to meet with them at 7 a.m. that day and planned to come up with a game plan on the bus.
“Instead, they came into my office and the seniors took it upon themselves to come to me with a plan. It just shows how special these boys are.”
The Bulldogs dominated in almost every statistical category, holding edges in rebounds (39-21), assists (20-10), points in the paint (28-20), points off turnovers (15-10), second-chance points (9-5) and fast-break points (14-4).
Columbia (24-4) was led by Quincy Scott’s 10 points.
“I couldn’t be happier for the basketball team,” Jenkin said. “Not a lot of teams get to win their last basketball game. Fourth place is nothing to sneeze at and even though we had other plans heading up there, we’re happy with the season we had. I’m grateful to be a part of this team. Just an incredible group of kids.”
COLUMBIA-BURBANK (24-4)
Parker Nelson 2 0-0 5, Tristan Frimodt 3 0-2 7, Quincy Scott 5 0-5 10, Michael Lenke 3 3-5 9, Elijah Kinsey 4 0-0 8, Jonathan Palacios 1 0-0 3, Crew Pariera 0 0-0 0, Logan Beck 1 0-0 3, Salvador Farias 0 0-0 0, Axyl Carter 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-7 45.
COLFAX (20-5)
Damian Demler 10 2-2 31, Carson Gray 3 0-0 8, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 2 0-1 4, John Lustig 14 4-4 34, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0, JP Wigen 0 0-0 0, Trace Hennigar 0 0-2 0, Jaxon Wick 1 0-0 3, Caden Marker 0 0-0 0, Drew Vantine 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 6-9 80.
Columbia 8 18 9 10—45
Colton 22 15 25 18—80
3-point goals — Demler 9, Gray 2, J. Lustig 2, Wick, Nelson, Frimodt, Palacios, Beck.
Bishop Kelly 53, Moscow 51
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Knights of Boise held off a charge from the Bears in the fourth quarter to win the Idaho Class 4A consolation game at Rocky Mountain High School.
“For such an early-morning game, the guys competed hard,” Moscow coach Jason Uhrig said. “Not the result we wanted, but it’s good to end the season on such a competitive game like this, especially against a team with such a good reputation.”
Moscow (16-11) was down 44-37 going into the fourth quarter and outscored Bishop Kelly 14-9 to get close.
Cody Isakson had a career night with 19 points and five assists to lead the Bears. Jamari Simpson scored all 12 of his points from beyond the arc.
“We’ll just continue to build every year,” Uhrig said. “Our young guys are ready to get to work in the offseason and see where this team goes.”
The Knights (21-6) were 21-for-40 (52.5 percent) from the field. Conversely, Moscow was 20-for-57 (35.1 percent).
Bishop Kelly was led by Blake Hawthorne’s 16 points and eight rebounds.
MOSCOW (16-11)
Bryden Brown 2 0-0 6, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 9 1-1 19, Jamari Simpson 4 0-0 12, Taylor Strong 1 2-2 4, Ian Hillman 1 0-2 2, Sam Kees 0 0-0 0, Barrett Abendroth 3 2-2 8. Totals 20 5-7 51.
BISHOP KELLY-BOISE (21-6)
Mason Rossi 1 0-0 2, Tommy Hunter 3 0-1 7, Jack Dennis 0 0-0 0, Aidan McGarvin 4 0-3 8, Rakeem Johnson 2 1-2 6, Jacob Lukasik 0 0-0 0, Jack Horton 0 0-0 0, Will Chipman 2 0-2 5, Hank Lodge 1 0-0 2, Gage Alves 1 0-0 3, Cooper Camman 1 2-2 4, Jack Foster 0 0-0 0, Blake Hawthorne 6 2-3 16. Totals 21 5-13 53.
Moscow 12 10 15 14—51
Bishop Kelly 15 14 15 9—53
3-point goals — Simpson 4, Brown 2, Hawthorne 2, Alves, Chipman, Johnson, Hunter.
Grace 34, Logos 33
CALDWELL, Idaho — A second-half comeback by the Knights of Moscow wasn’t meant to be as the Grizzlies secured third place in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament at Vallivue High School.
Both teams were able to put forth solid defensive efforts, but Logos (17-9) was down by seven points at halftime after Grace (20-6) led by as many as 15 points in the first half.
The tide shifted in favor toward the Knights, in the second half, but they ran out of time.
Logos was hampered by a 10-for-36 (27.8 percent) effort from the floor. Grace, meanwhile, was 14-for-44 (31.8 percent) shooting.
The Grizzlies were led by Ty Gilbert’s 12 points and five assists.
Will Casebolt finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Knights, who were just in their second season in the classification.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (17-9)
Jack Driskill 2 0-0 5, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 1 0-0 3, Will Casebolt 4 3-7 15, Jasper Whitling 1 2-2 5, Seamus Wilson 1 0-2 2, Roman Nuttbrock 1 1-3 3, Ben Druffel 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-14 33.
GRACE (20-6)
William Mickelson 0 0-0 0, Bridger Sorenson 1 0-0 3, Colson Froehlich 0 0-2 0, Ty Gilbert 4 3-4 12, Peyton Reeves 3 0-0 6, Tytan Anderson 2 0-1 4, Payson Andersen 1 0-1 2, Dallon Draper 0 1-3 1, Grey Gibbs 3 0-3 6. Totals 14 4-14 34.
Logos 6 6 6 15—33
Grace 10 9 4 11—34
3-point goals — Casebolt 4, Driskill, Whitling, Elmore, Sorenson, Gilbert.
North Gem 85, Kendrick 37
CALDWELL — The Cowobys of Bancroft exploded in the third quarter and sunk the Tigers in the consolation game of the Idaho Class 1A Division II boys basketball tournament at Caldwell High School.
North Gem (19-6) had leads of 10-4 at the end of the first and 27-16 at halftime before scoring 43 points in the third quarter to take charge.
“The energy (North Gem) came out with, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “I’ve never seen a scoring output like that in a quarter.”
Ransom Cooper finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Chayce Low had 20 points to lead the Cowboys, which held a 44-27 edge in rebounding and 15-1 in assists. Bridger Hatch had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Jagger Hewett led Kendrick (13-10) with 13 points, three steals and two blocks.
“We learned what it takes to play three games in a row,” Silflow said. “We didn’t have the energy. North Gem has been in the tournament a few times, so they know what it takes. Our guys don’t like to lose, so they were really upset over this loss. But I know this will motivate them. They know what it’s like now and I want to get this team to the point where it’s a basketball powerhouse.”
KENDRICK (13-10)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 5 3-6 13, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 3 0-0 7, Mason Kimberling 2 0-1 2, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Xavier Carpenter 0 1-3 1, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Anthony Lewis 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 3 2-2 8, Carson Hogan 1 0-0 2, Dallas Morgan 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-12 37.
NORTH GEM-BANCROFT (19-6)
Chayce Low 8 0-0 20, Jack Perry 0 0-0 0, Cole Barfuss 0 2-2 2, Rusty Hatch 1 0-0 2, Jackson Cook 2 0-0 5, Bridger Hatch 7 4-4 19, CJ Hill 1 0-0 2, Evan O’Brien 2 0-1 4, Mayson Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Ryver Hayden 2 0-0 4, Brett Yost 2 2-2 7, Ransom Cooper 10 0-1 20. Totals 35 8-10 85.
Kendrick 4 12 6 15—37
North Gem 10 17 43 15—85
3-point goals — Low 4, Cook, B. Hatch, Yost, Taylor.
GIRLS BASKETBALLGarfield-Palouse 28, Colton 22
SPOKANE — Defense was the name of the game, and the Vikings had just enough against the Wildcats in a game pitting the Southeast 1B League Wheat Division foes for third place in the Washington state tournament at Spokane Arena.
Colton (21-4) was unable to score double-digit points in any quarter. Garfield-Palouse (19-6) scored no points in the third, but a 14-point efort in the second was enough to offset the goose egg in the third and put it in front by one going to the fourth.
The Vikings were led by Kenzi Pedersen’s 11 points and 11 rebounds. Maci Brantner had four points but contributed eight rebounds and eight blocks.
Maggie Meyer paced the Wildcats with seven points and four rebounds.
The meeting was the fourth between the teams this season. Garfield-Palouse previously had won 47-43 on Dec. 11 at Colton, then emerged with a 53-47 victory at home Jan. 25. The Wildcats won 40-37 in the Feb. 18 district final.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (19-6)
Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 3, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 3, Madi Cloninger 2 0-0 6, Mackenzie Collier 0 1-2 1, Maci Brantner 2 0-0 4, Kenzi Pedersen 2 7-9 11. Totals 8 8-11 28.
COLTON (21-4)
Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 2 3-4 7, Mary Pluid 3 0-0 6, Kyndra Stout 1 0-0 3, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 1 0-0 2, Lola Baerlocher 1 2-2 4. Totals 8 5-6 22.
Garfield-Palouse 3 14 0 11—28
Colton 4 7 5 6—22
3-point goals — Cloninger 2, Blomberg, Cook, Stout.
Pomeroy 57, Mossyrock 48
SPOKANE — The Pirates outscored the Vikings 11-2 in overtime to finish in fourth place in the Washington Class 1B state tournament at Spokane Arena.
It was the sixth time Pomeroy (18-8) played a game this season that had to go to an extra session. The Pirates won all six games.
“Ending our season on an overtime win was fitting for this team,” coach Tai Bye said.
Pomeroy (18-8) was paced by Keely Maves’ 28 points. Jillian Herres added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Pirates.
Mossyrock (14-8) held a seven-point lead early in the first quarter, but the Pirates clamped down defensively, especially in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Vikings scored a combined 12 points in the final 12 minutes.
“When we went into overtime, we had some role players (Elizabeth Ruchert and Haliee Brewer) step up and hit some really big shots,” Bye said. “(That) gave us the momentum to stay in the lead.”
Mossyrock was paced by Payton Torrey’s 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Caelyn Marshall added 16 points.
POMEROY (18-8)
Jillian Herres 5 2-2 16, Chase Caruso 1 0-0 3, Keely Maves 10 5-8 28, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Haliee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Ruchert 2 0-0 5, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 3. Totals .
MOSSYROCK (14-8)
Abbie Lovan 0 0-0 0, Teagun Weise 1 0-0 2, Payton Torrey 6 7-9 21, Caelyn Marshall 6 2-2 16, Hailey Brooks 3 3-6 9, Delaney Marshall 0 0-0 0, Areonna France 0 0-0 0, Adyson Barrows 0 0-0 0, Renzy Marshall 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-17 48.
Pomeroy 12 10 13 11 11—57
Mossyrock 15 9 12 10 2—48
3-point goals — Herres 4, Maves 3, Gilbert, Caruso, Torrey 2, C. Marshall 2.