OROFINO — Blake Schoo led the Grangeville boys’ basketball team with 15 points and added three 3-pointers Tuesday as the Bulldogs took care of business in the final period to sneak past Orofino 41-38 in both teams’ Class 2A Central Idaho League season debut.
Teammate Tori Ebert joined Schoo in double digits with 10 points. Joel Scott had a team-high 14 for the Maniacs (6-3, 0-1).
Grangeville (5-3, 1-0) trailed most of the way, but stayed within reach and made a fourth-quarter run.
“We started off just not getting shots to fall,” Bulldogs coach Cooper Wright said. “But we did an excellent job executing in the second half and the guys rallied. ... Having them stay confident with composure was the key for us.”
GRANGEVILLE (5-3, 1-0)
Miles Lefebvre 1 3-6 5, Reece Wimer 1 0-0 2, Blake Schoo 5 2-2 15, Tori Ebert 3 3-6 10, Caleb Frei 1 2-4 4, Dane Lindsley 1 0-0 2, Jared Lindsley 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 10-18 41.
OROFINO (6-3, 0-1)
Slade Sneddon 2 0-0 6, Joe Sparano 3 0-0 9, Nick Drobish 2 1-2 6, Reid Thomas 1 0-0 2, Joel Scott 4 6-12 14, Nick Graham 0 1-2 1, Cameron Mael 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-16 38.
Grangeville 6 8 15 15—41
Orofino 11 8 11 8—38
3-point goals — Schoo 3, Ebert, J. Lindsley, Sparano 3, Sneddon 2, Drobish.
JV — Orofino 54, Grangeville 39
Highland 58, St. John Bosco 43
CRAIGMONT — Highland of Craigmont recovered from a slow start and took control in the third quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division II victory against visiting St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
The Huskies (4-5, 2-2) trailed 12-10 through the first quarter, but edged ahead 24-21 by halftime before blowing the game open with a 24-7 third quarter. The Patriots cut the gap by five points in the fourth, but were not able to get back within striking distance.
Highland benefited from 21 points, five assists and four rebounds from Lane Wassmuth, along with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds from Ty Hambly. The Huskies combined for 42 rebounds as a team.
For St. John Bosco (0-6, 0-5), Tory Chmelyk added a team-high 14 points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-6, 0-5)
Cody Wassmuth 2 2-2 6, Wyatt Weckman 1 1-4 3, Luke Stubbers 0 0-0 0, Levi Wassmuth 2 0-2 4, Clay Weckman 2 1-5 5, Tory Chmelyk 5 4-9 14, Stallone Hoene 0 2-2 2, Mattheu Warren 1 0-0 3, Dustin Kaschmitter 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 10-24 43.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (4-5, 2-2)
Coby Droegmiller 3 0-0 8, Ty Hambly 4 5-6 13, Lane Wassmuth 7 6-7 21, DJ Antone 1 0-0 2, Gage Crow 1 0-0 2, Owen Case 1 0-0 2, Noah Watson 1 0-1 2, Dalton Davis 1 0-0 2, Ty Goeckner 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 11-14 58 .
St. John Bosco 12 9 7 15—43
Highland 10 14 24 10—58
3-point goals — Warren, Droegmiller 2, L. Wassmuth.
Deary 59, Kendrick 48 (OT)
KENDRICK — The Deary boys’ basketball team surged to an overtime victory against Kendrick, outscoring the Tigers 12-1 in the extra period of a Whitepine League Division II matchup.
Brayden Stapleton exploded for 38 points, 16 rebounds and tacked on six 3-pointers, and London Kirk provided 17 points and 16 boards.
The Mustangs (5-1, 4-0) trailed by nine at intermission, but strung together a 17-5 third quarter to put themselves back in the driver’s seat.
“Kendrick came out ready to go,” co-coach Jalen Kirk said. “We came out flat and we shot the ball pretty poorly, but overall in the second half we turned up the team defense and we were slowly able to chip away at it.”
Co-coach Mike Morey praised Dale Fletcher’s defensive peformance, as he was used often in the second half in place of Preston Johnston, who was caught up in foul trouble.
Jagger Hewett paced Kendrick (3-6, 3-3) with 21 points and two 3s.
DEARY (5-1, 4-0)
London Kirk 6 4-6 17, Brayden Stapleton 13 6-8 38, Preston Johnston 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 0 0-1 0, Karson Ireland 1 0-2 3, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 11-19 59.
KENDRICK (3-6, 3-3)
Jagger Hewett 7 5-7 21, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 2 1-3 5, Ty Koepp 3 1-1 7, Dallas Morgan 1 0-2 2, Rylan Hogan 1 1-1 3, Wyatt Fitzmorris 0 0-2 0, Talon Alexander 3 4-5 10. Totals 17 12-21 48.
Deary 8 15 17 7 12—59
Kendrick 15 17 5 10 1—48
3-point goals — Kirk, Stapleton 6, Ireland, Hewett 2.
JV — Deary 30, Kendrick 25
Lewiston-Coeur d’Alene postponed
COEUR D’ ALENE — The game between Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Vikings’ program.
No makeup date has been announced as of yet.
GIRLSKendrick 49, Deary 22
KENDRICK — Ranked third in the first statewide Class 1A Division II media poll, the Kendrick girls’ basketball team lived up to its billing in a 49-22 Whitepine League Division II rout of visiting Deary.
The Tigers (10-3, 5-0) held the Mustangs (3-6, 2-2) to single-digit score totals in all four quarters while scoring in double digits themselves.
Erin Morgan provided a game-high 17 points as well as seven rebounds, and Hannah Tweit had 13 points and six boards. Drew Stacy added eight steals and six rebounds along with two points.
Triniti Wood led Deary (3-6, 2-2) with seven points.
“I thought we brought it a little harder tonight,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “A little better pressure, and we were on the boards pretty good tonight too. ...I thought we were pretty focused.”
DEARY (3-6, 2-2)
Emiley Proctor 1 2-4 4, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Kenadie Kirk 1 0-0 2, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-2 0, Triniti Wood 3 1-2 7, Macie Ashmead 1 0-2 2, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 1 4-5 6, Riley Beyer 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 8-17 22.
KENDRICK (10-3, 5-0)
Rose Stewart 3 0-0 6, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Hannah Tweit 6 1-1 13, Erin Morgan 5 7-8 17, Morgan Silflow 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 3, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 8-9 49.
Deary 1 9 6 6—22
Kendrick 12 14 10 13—49
3-point goals — Taylor 2, Stewart.
Prairie 57, Kamiah 23
KAMIAH — Madison Shears had the hot hand from outside during Prairie’s Whitepine League Division I victory against Kamiah, as she made five 3s en route to 21 points and five steals.
“I thought it was good for her to have a breakout game,” coach Lori Mader said of Shears. “She’s an offensive cog and we will need her to keep wheeling.”
Tara Schlader added 17 points, 11 boards and six steals as the Pirates (12-1, 8-1), who are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A Division I, combined for 13 steals in the third quarter.
“That third quarter was probably the key overall for us,” Mader said. “We got good minutes from a lot of good kids and we forced 13 turnovers.”
Mariah Porter led Kamiah (6-8, 4-5) with five points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (12-1, 8-1)
Delanie Lockett 1 0-0 2, Kristin Wemhoff 3 2-4 8, Madison Shears 8 0-1 21, Ellea Uhlenkott 1 2-5 4, Tara Schlader 7 3-9 17, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Trinity Martinez 0 1-2 1, Laney Forsmann 0 0-0 0, Hope Schwartz 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 8-21 57.
KAMIAH (6-8, 4-5)
Logan Landmark 1 0-0 2, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Dorian Hix 2 0-0 4, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 0 0-0 0, Laney Landmark 1 0-0 2, Mariah Porter 1 2-2 5, Ashlyn Schoening 1 2-2 5, Karlee Skinner 1 1-2 3, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-6 23.
Prairie 8 21 24 4—57
Kendrick 6 7 5 5—23
3-point goals — Shears 5, Porter, Schoening.
JV — Kamiah 34, Prairie 23
Troy 33, Logos 31
TROY — Logos of Moscow narrowed the gap in the final quarter of a Whitepine League Division II contest, but could not catch Troy as the Trojans avenged a defeat from earlier in the season.
“I thought our rebounding at the very end came in big,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “Logos is tall, and they do a good job getting second chances. We were able to hit a couple free throws at the end to extend it and get enough rebounds and stops to win the game.”
Isabelle Raasch of Troy (4-9, 2-7) paired a game-high 10 points with four rebounds, and Morgan Blazzard had eight points, five steals and four boards.
For Logos (4-9, 2-8), Kirstin Wambeke hit two 3s and scored a team-high nine points.
“I just think the game speaks to the resilience of our group,” said Dail, whose team has been shorthanded of late.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-9, 2-8)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 3 0-0 6, Naomi Michaels 3 0-0 6, Kirstin Wambeke 3 1-2 9, Ameera Wilson 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Vis 1 0-0 2, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 2 0-0 4, Grace VanderPloeg 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-2 31.
TROY (4-9, 2-7)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 4 2-3 10, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 4 0-2 8, Dericka Morgan 1 2-3 4, Betty McKenzie 3 0-1 6, Olivia Tyler 1 1-3 3. Totals 14 5-12 33.
Logos 4 12 10 5—31
Troy 8 13 10 2—33
3-point goals — Wambeke 2.
Genesee 54, Potlatch 43
POTLATCH — Claira Osborne had 21 points, seven rebounds and six steals for visiting Genesee, which rode a dominant first half to victory against Whitepine League Division I rival Potlatch.
The Bulldogs (9-2, 6-2), who are ranked No. 5 in the first statewide Class 1A Division I media poll of the season, built their decisive lead with a 19-6 showing in the second quarter. They also benefited from an 11-point, nine-rebound, four-steal showing from Lucie Ranisate, along with a 14-point contribution by Bailey Leseman.
Tayva McKinney of Potlatch (3-10, 1-7) led all scorers and provided well over half her team’s total with 25 points.
GENESEE (9-2, 6-2)
Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 3, Bailey Leseman 5 3-6 14, Lucie Ranisate 3 5-10 11, Makenzie Stout 0 2-2 2, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 9 1-2 21, Isabelle Monk 1 1-2 3, Shonda Bunte 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vastel 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-22 54.
POTLATCH (3-10, 1-7)
Josie Larson 1 0-0 2, Emma Chambers 2 3-4 7, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 11 2-4 25, Adriana Arciga 1 0-0 3, Jaylee Fry 2 0-0 4, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-8 43.
Genesee 10 19 11 14—54
Potlatch 7 6 11 19—43
3-point goals — Osborne 2, Mayer, Leseman, McKinney, Arciga.
Lapwai 77, Clearwater Valley 27
LAPWAI — Glory Sobotta led Lapwai with 14 points and three 3s, and Kahlees Young pitched in 11 points and nine rebounds as the Wildcats, surged past Clearwater Valley in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Lauren Gould added 11 points and six boards, while Jordan Shawl had a team-high six assists for Lapwai (13-0, 9-0), which is the No. 1 team in the first statewide Class 1A Diviison I media poll.
Shada Edwards led Clearwater Valley (6-4) with 12 points.
“My girls played well and moved the ball around for open looks,” coach Ada Marks said. “We had to make sure to match CV’s intensity because they are a physical team.”
The Rams were within striking distance as they trailed 17-11 after one, but a 22-4 second period boosted Lapwai to the win.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (6-4, 3-4)
Santana Simmons 1 0-0 2, Shada Edwards 4 2-4 12, Martha Smith 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 0 1-3 1, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 1 2-2 4, Trinity Yocum 2 0-0 4, Macy Morrow 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 6-11 27.
LAPWAI (13-0, 9-0)
Grace Sobotta 2 2-2 7, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 1 1-2 3, Glory Sobotta 4 3-6 14, Alexis Herrera 4 1-2 9, Soa Moliga 5 1-1 11, Ciahna Oatman 2 0-0 5, Lauren Gould 4 3-4 11, Kahlees Young 5 0-0 11, Omari Mitchell 2 0-2 4, Jordan Shawl 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 11-19 77.
Clearwater Valley 11 4 11 1—27
Lapwai 17 22 27 11—77
3-point goals — Edwards 2, Simmons, Gl. Sobotta 3, Gr. Sobotta, Oatman, Young.
Coeur d’Alene 60, Lewiston 34
COEUR D’ALENE — Nine players got on the board for visiting Lewiston, but the Bengals fell to Coeur d’Alene in Inland Empire League play.
The first half was tight, with the Vikings (12-1, 8-0) leading 25-21 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
“We came out ready to play, putting some points on the board,” Lewiston coach Karlee Wilson said.
Taryn Barney, Eliza Bursch, Emily Collins, Ahnika U’Ren and Zoie Kessinger each provided five points for Lewiston (3-8, 1-7)
Coeur d’Alene’s Jaelyn Brainard-Adams led all scorers with 16 points, while Tori Younker added 12 points and Madison Symons had 10.
“I thought we did a really good job rebounding on both ends of the floor, and a pretty good job at the free-throw line once we got there,” Wilson said. “Once we settled into our offense, we were able to get good looks at the basket. We just have to convert.”
LEWISTON (3-8, 1-7)
Taryn Barney 1 3-4 5, Eliza Bursch 2 1-2 5, Emily Collins 1 3-4 5, Jenika Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Karli Taylor 1 0-0 2, Ahnika U’Ren 2 0-0 5, Amelia Foss 0 0-0 0, Emma Hill 1 0-0 2, Sydney McRoberts 1 1-2 3, Zoie Kessinger 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 8-12 34.
COEUR D’ALENE (12-1, 8-0)
Nakisha Matheson 1 2-4 4, Jaelyn Brainard-Adams 8 0-1 16, Emma Whiteman 1 0-0 2, Madison Symons 3 4-8 10, Tori Younker 3 4-5 12, Jaden Chavez 4 0-0 9, Haiden Froehlich 0 0-0 0, Lily Phenicie 0 1-2 1, Skylar Burke 0 0-0 0, F. White 3 0-1 6. Totals 23 11-21 60.
Lewiston 15 6 7 6—34
Coeur d’Alene 16 9 17 18—60
3-point goals — U’Ren, Kessinger, Younker 2, Chavez.
JV — Lewiston 55, Coeur d’Alene 38
Post Falls 63, Moscow 27
POST FALLS — Dylan Lovett registered 20 points as Post Falls handed Moscow a loss in an Inland Empire League contest.
Grace Nauman (eight points) and Angela Lassen (seven points) paced the Bears (0-9, 0-6) in scoring.
Moscow fell behind early as it trailed 18-3 after the opening quarter, but was able to battle back in the second, coming up with 12 points. However, an 18-7 third period for the Trojans (7-3, 5-2) put the game out of reach.
MOSCOW (0-9, 0-6)
Angela Lassen 2 3-4 7, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Ellie Gray 1 0-0 3, Grace Nauman 3 2-2 8, Peyton Watson 1 0-0 2, Maria Ceron 0 1-2 1, Chloe Baker 1 0-0 2, Elsie Leituala 1 0-0 2, McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 6-8 27.
POST FALLS (7-3, 5-2)
Skilar McLean 3 0-0 7, Trinidie Nichols 3 0-0 7, Dylan Lovett 7 5-6 20, Ashley Grant 1 5-7 7, Capri Sims 0 0-0 0, Montana Buckley 1 3-4 5, Americus Crane 0 0-0 0, Brielle Magnuson 3 0-1 6, Maya Blake 2 2-2 6, Hanna Christensen 1 1-3 3, Walton 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 16-23 63.
Moscow 3 12 7 5—27
Post Falls 18 19 18 8—63
3-point goals — Gray, McLean, Nichols, Lovett.
JV — Post Falls def. Moscow.