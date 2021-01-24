SANDPOINT — Kash Lang tallied 14 points, three steals and two 3-point goals as Lewiston picked up a much-needed boys’ basketball win against Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint on Saturday night, 59-46.
“Kash Lang was a great leader tonight,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “He was directing the offense and defense tonight like a lead quarterback and the other kids responded to that.”
George Forsmann provided 16 points and five boards, Joel Mullikin had 10 points and Jace McKarcher went 3-for-4 on 3s for nine points to round out a solid offensive showing for the Bengals (7-5, 4-4).
“They were more dialed in tonight,” Ulrich said. “They wanted to break out of the funk we’ve been in and they did it with effort and did the dirty work.”
Ethan Butler scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (4-8, 0-7).
LEWISTON (7-5, 4-4)
Chanse Eke 0 2-2 2, Jace McKarcher 3 0-0 9, Kash Lang 5 2-2 14, Joel Mullikin 3 3-3 10, Aiden Hottinger 1 0-0 3, Cruz Hepburn 1 1-2 3, Braydon Forsman 0 1-2 1, James White 0 0-0 0, Shadryn Goeckner 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 7 2-2 16. Totals 20 11-13 59.
SANDPOINT (4-8, 0-7)
Colin Roos 2 1-3 5, Max Frank 1 2-2 4, Rusty Lee 0 0-0 0, Arie VanDenBerg 3 0-0 9, Darren Bailey 4 0-0 9, Stone Lee 1 0-0 2, Randy Lane 1 0-0 2, Ethan Butler 4 2-4 10, Pettit 1 1-3 3. Totals 17 6-12 46.
Lewiston 14 10 18 17—59
Sandpoint 10 10 17 9—46
3-point goals — McKarcher 3, VanDenBerg 3, Lang 2, Mulikin, Hottinger, Bailey.
JV — Lewiston def. Sandpoint.
Kamiah 63, Troy 34
KAMIAH — Kavan Mercer tallied 16 points and Kamiah outscored Troy by 19 in the fourth quarter to fashion a Whitepine League Division I win in a makeup game.
Jace Sams added 12 points and Everett Skinner 10 for the Kubs
Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said his team, playing its third game of the week, faltered in the third quarter but pulled away in the fourth with pressure defense and foul-drawing. Nine Kubs got in the scoring column.
TROY (1-4, 1-5)
Elijah Phillis 0 0-2 0, Noah Johnson 1 1-1 3, Kaiden Codr 3 3-3 11, Chandler Blazzard 3 0-0 6, Boden Demeerleer 3 0-1 9, Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 0 0-1 0, Shawn Archibald 0 0-1 0, Darrick Baier 2 0-0 5 Totals 11 5-12 34.
KAMIAH (9-3, 7-2)
Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Landon Keen 1 1-3 3, Luke Krogh 2 2-2 7, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 1 0-0 2, Kaden DeGroot 1 2-4 4, Everett Skinner 4 1-2 10, Brady Cox 4 0-1 8, Kavan Mercer 5 5-8 16, Jace Sams 6 0-0 12, Bodie Norman 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 11-20 64.
Troy 10 9 10 5—34
Kamiah 17 18 4 25—64
3-point goals — Codr 2, Demeerleer 3, Baier, Krogh, Mercer.
JV — Kamiah, 55 Troy 25.
Logos 80, Clearwater Valley 39
MOSCOW — Will Casebolt totaled 25 points by shooting 6-for-6 from 3-point range and 3-for-3 from the foul line to lead the Knights in a rout of Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley.
Knights coach Matt Whitling called it “an incredibly efficient game” from Casebolt, who sat out the fourth quarter.
Jasper Whitling provided 13 points and seven assists for the Knights (7-4, 4-4), while Roman Nuttbrock scored 14. Connor Jackson led the way for Clearwater Valley (4-10, 2-7) with 13 points.
CLEARWATER VAL.-KOOSKIA (4-10, 2-7)
Connor Jackson 5 1-2 13, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Joshua Francis 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 1 0-2 2, Laton Schlieper 4 1-2 9, Will Willis 1 0-0 2, Jared Murray 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 1 0-0 2, Landon Schlieper 2 0-0 5, Damian Fox 0 0-0 0, Nakiyah Anderson 2 1-2 6. Totals 16 3-8 39.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (7-4 , 4-4)
Jack Driskill 0 2-2 2, Garrett Farrell 2 0-0 6, Jackson Crapuchettes 1 0-0 2, Roman Nuttbrock 4 5-6 14, Kenny Kline 0 1-2 1, Aiden Elmore 2 0-0 5, Gus Grauke 1 0-0 2, Will Casebolt 8 3-3 25, Jasper Whitling 6 0-0 13, Zach Atwood 2 0-0 4, Ben Druffel 2 0-1 4. Totals 28 11-14 80.
Note— Two of Logos’ points could not be accounted for in the scoring breakdown above due to a discrepancy in the scorebook.
Clearwater Valley 15 14 7 3—39
Logos 27 22 26 5—80
3-point goals — Jackson 2, Lan. Schlieper, Anderson, Casebolt 6, Farrell 2, Nuttbrock, Whitling, Elmore.
Post Falls 54, Moscow 34
POST FALLS — Moscow fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter and bowed to Post Falls in an Inland Empire League game.
“I just thought Post Falls outworked us from beginning to end,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “It’s hard to win a game when you’re not able to get the ball in the hoop.”
Uhrig lauded his team’s 12 offensive rebounds and the general boardwork of Benny Kitchel. But the Trojans double-teamed Kitchel down low and held him to six points.
Sam Kees led Moscow with nine points.
MOSCOW (4-6, 2-4)
Bryden Brown 2 0-0 5, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 0 2-2 2, Sam Kees 3 0-0 9, Barrett Abendroth 2 1-2 7, Tyler Skinner 1 0-0 2, Benny Kitchel 1 3-4 6, Joe Colter 0 1-6 1, Jamari Simpson 1 0-1 2, Kel Larson 0 0-0 0, Mark Hong 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-15 34.
POST FALLS (9-4, 5-1)
Caden McLean 5 0-0 12, Tommy Hauser 0 1-1 1, Cole Rutherford 4 0-0 9, Isaac Ballew 1 2-2 5, Josiah Shields 0 0-0 0, Alex Horning 3 3-4 9, Jackson Anderson 1 0-0 2, Zack Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Riley Peterson 1 3-6 6, Jack Sciortino 3 1-2 9, James Lee 1 1-1 3 . Totals 20 11-16 58.
Moscow 9 3 9 13—34
Post Falls 19 15 20 4—58
3-point goals — Brown, Abendroth 2, Kees 3, Kitchel, McLean 2, Peterson, Rutherford, Ballew, Sciortino 2.
JV — Post Falls def. Moscow.
St. Maries 50, Orofino 38
OROFINO — After falling behind 21-7 in the first quarter, Orofino couldn’t manufacture enough offense to get back within striking distance of Central Idaho League opponent St. Maries.
Coleman Ross contributed a game-high 12 points for the Lumberjacks (12-0, 2-0), who are ranked No. 2 in the state.
The Maniacs (7-5, 0-3) committed 22 turnovers and coach Rocky Barlow believed that to be the difference.
“That was pretty much the story,” Barlow said. “The first quarter we were on our heels . .. we held our ground in the other three quarters, but we couldn’t past the slow start.”
ST. MARIES (12-0, 2-0)
Randie Becktel 0 0-0 0, Greyson Sands 2 1-1 6, Eli Gibson 4 1-4 10, Justin Ledbetter 0 0-0 0, Brett Stancil 3 0-0 7, Coleman Ross 4 3-4 12, Tristan Gentry 4 0-1 8, Colby Renner 2 0-0 4, Sean Elliott 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 5-10 50.
OROFINO (7-5, 0-3)
Slade Sneddon 2 4-5 8, Silas Naranjo 0 0-0 0, Joe Sparano 2 2-3 6, Nick Drobish 2 2-3 6, Reid Thomas 2 1-2 6, Joel Scott 1 5-8 8, Nick Graham 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 14-21 38.
St. Maries 21 7 7 14—50
Orofino 7 9 10 12—38
3-point goals — Thomas, Sands, Elliott, Ross, Stancil, Scott.
JV — St. Maries 56, Orofino 32.
GIRLSPrairie 58, Genesee 28
COTTONWOOD — Kristin Wemhoff provided 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Prairie girls to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Genesee in a duel of ranked teams.
Tara Schlader nabbed 16 rebounds to go with seven points, and Madison Shears collected five points and five steals as the No. 2 Pirates (14-2, 10-2) took care of the No. 5 Bulldogs (11-3, 8-3).
Delanie Lockett hit two 3s and scored 13 to cap off a highly efficient afternoon for Prairie.
“I thought we did a good job of spreading the floor,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “A lot of kids stepped up and we gave up good shots for great shots. ... We also did a great job mixing it up inside the paint and outside.”
GENESEE (11-3, 8-3)
Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 3 1-2 9, Lucie Ranisate 2 0-0 4, Makenzie Stout 0 0-0 0, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 5 1-4 11, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 3, F. Bunte 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 3-8 28.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (14-2, 10-2)
Delanie Lockett 5 1-1 13, Kristin Wemhoff 7 1-6 15, Madison Shears 2 1-2 5, Ellea Uhlenkott 2 0-0 4, Tara Schlader 3 1-10 7, Hope Schwartz 3 0-0 8, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 2-2 2, Laney Forsmann 2 0-0 4, Jade Prigge 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-21 58.
Genesee 8 5 9 4—28
Prairie 18 11 11 18—58
3-point goals — B. Leseman 2, Lockett 2, Prigge 2, Schwartz, Monk.
JV — Prairie 61, Genesee 24.
St. Maries 74, Orofino 61 (OT)
OROFINO — In a flashback to Orofino’s severe depth problems last year, the Maniacs finished with only five available players — all of them freshmen — and lost in overtime to St. Maries in a Central Idaho League game.
During the contest, Orofino lost two players to injury and two to foul-outs. Of its five remaining freshman, three were JV players.
“It’s my comfort zone when I have limited numbers — it’s when we thrive, when the girls show what they’re made of,” Maniacs coach Tessa Mullinix said. “It’s a beautiful thing to see.”
Sydnie Zywina scored 21 points before fouling out, and freshman Jaelyn Miller provided key buckets as Orofino won the fourth quarter 20-14.
ST. MARIES (4-9, 1-2)
Lacie Sines 4 6-8 14, Trista Janssen 0 0-0 0, Sami Badgett 3 1-5 8, Berkli McGreal 0 0- 0, Macie Rimel 2 7-8 11, Sierra Christensen 0 3-4 3, Taci Watkins 8 3-3 19, Stacie Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Jenna Holder 6 3-5 16, Kirsten Miller 0 3-4 3, Totals 23 26-37 74.
OROFINO (6-6, 1-2)
Sydnie Zywina 7 7-15 21, Riley Schwartz 2 4-4 8, Abby Rasmussen 1 5-9 7, Miley Zenner 4 0-2 8, Peyton Merry 0 0-0 0, Lindi Kessinger 4 1-4 9, Solara Greene 0 0-2 0, Jaelyn Miller 3 2-4 8, Kassidie Bonds 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 19-40 61.
St. Maries 19 11 14 14 16—74
Orofino 13 13 12 20 3—61
JV — St. Maries 55, Orofino 38
Lapwai 63, Troy 25
LAPWAI — Glory Sobotta put up a game-high 15 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers as Lapwai improved to 17-0 in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Lauren Gould had 14 points and eight boards and Omari Mitchell racked up 10 points, four steals and four assists for the Wildcats.
“It was just a little slow to get going,” coach Ada Marks said. “We didn’t play with as much intensity as we did on Thursday, but everybody was able to get in and contribute.”
Morgan Blazzard finished with eight points to pace the Trojans (4-12, 2-10).
TROY (4-12, 2-10)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Halee Bohman 2 0-0 4, Isabelle Raasch 0 0-0 0, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 3 2-6 8, Dericka Morgan 1 2-5 4, Betty McKenzie 1 1-2 3, Olivia Tyler 1 0-0 3, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, K. Kok 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 5-13 25.
LAPWAI (17-0, 12-0)
Grace Sobotta 0 1-2 1, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 4, Glory Sobotta 5 3-3 15, Alexis Herrera 1 0-0 2, Soa Moliga 3 0-0 6, Ciahna Oatman 3 2-6 9, Lauren Gould 6 1-3 14, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Omari Mitchell 3 2-5 10, Jordan Shawl 0 2-2 2. Totals 23 12-21 63.
Troy 5 10 7 3—25
Lapwai 18 21 11 13—63
3-point goals — Gl. Sobotta 2, Oatman, Gould, Mitchell, Chamberlin, Tyler.
Kamiah 42, Potlatch 38
POTLATCH — Kamiah built a big lead in the third quarter and hung on through a late Potlatch rally for a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Mariah Porter had what coach Brandon Skinner called “two big 3-pointers” to help the Kubs (9-8, 7-5) extend their lead from five points at halftime to 14 through three quarters.
The Loggers (4-12, 2-9) came on for their strongest quarter of the game in the fourth while Kamiah went cold from the foul line as the score came back within a possession before the visitors inched away again at the end.
Laney Landmark of Kamiah and Tayva McKinney of Potlatch scored 11 points apiece, while the Loggers’ Mya Barger had 10.
KAMIAH (9-8, 7-5)
Logan Landmark 1 0-0 2, Zayda Loewen 1 0-1 3, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 4 2-2 10, Laney Landmark 3 4-8 11, Mariah Porter 2 3-6 9, Ashlyn Schoening 3 0-0 7, Karlee Skinner 0 0-0 0, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 0 0-0 0, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-17 42.
POTLATCH (4-12, 2-9)
Josie Larson 2 0-4 4, Emma Chambers 3 5-6 11, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 5 1-4 11, Adriana Arciga 1 1-2 3, Jaylee Fry 1 1-2 3, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 8-19 38.
Kamiah 13 10 16 3—42
Potlatch 6 12 7 13—38
3-point goals — Porter 2, Landmark, Schoening, Loewen.
Sandpoint 50, Lewiston 40
SANDPOINT — The Lewiston Bengals’ defense kept them in their Inland Empire League game against Sandpoint through three quarters, but the offense couldn’t take advantage in the fourth as the Bengals fell to the Bulldogs.
“We played zone press defense that made them turn the ball over a lot,” Lewiston coach Karlee Wilson said.
Zoie Kessinger tallied 11 points for the Bengals (3-11, 1-10), who were within striking distance at 40-38 going into the fourth quarter. However, Lewiston managed just two points in the final period.
“Sandpoint is an aggressive team, and they made us pay for our mistakes,” Wilson said.
Karlie Banks led Sandpoint (6-6, 2-4) with 13 points.
“There was some bright spots for our team heading into the tournament here in a couple of weeks,” Wilson said.
LEWISTON (3-11, 1-10)
Katy Wessels 3 1-4 7, Taryn Barney 1 2-2 4, Eliza Bursch 0 0-0 0, Emily Collins 3 1-2 8, Jenika Ortiz 2 0-0 5, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ahnika U’Ren 1 0-2 3, Emma Hill 1 0-0 2, Sydney McRoberts 0 0-0 0, Zoie Kessinger 4 0-0 11. Totals 15 4-10 40.
SANDPOINT (6-6, 2-4)
Lilly Gammon 0 0-0 0, Bailee Driggs 1 1-5 3, Anna Reinink 1 0-0 2, Stephanie Lyons 2 0-1 4, Tru Tomco 0 0-0 0, Riley Cessna 1 0-0 3, Bella Phillips 2 0-2 4, Karlie Banks 4 3-5 13, Hattie Larson 3 3-8 9, Sophia Platte 1 1-2 3, Kaylee Banks 2 3-5 9. Totals 17 11-28 50.
Lewiston 7 17 14 2—40
Sandpoint 12 16 12 10—50
3-point goals — Kessinger 3, Collins, Ortiz, U’Ren, Kar. Banks 2, Kay. Banks 2, Cessna.
JV — Sandpoint def. Lewiston.
Grangeville 48, McCall-Donnelly 21
GRANGEVILLE — Bailey Vanderwall compiled 15 points, four steals and four assists as Grangeville shut down McCall-Donnelly for a nonleague win. The Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0) were active on defense and totaled 28 deflections.
Coach Michelle Barger was pleased with how Grangeville capitalized on steals and consistently held the Vandals (3-4) away from extra possessions.
Camden Barger pitched in 15 points and nine assists for the No. 3 state-ranked Bulldogs, while Jaeda Moyer led McCall-Donnelly with 10 points.
McCALL-DONNELLY (3-4)
Matti Burtenshaw 1 0-0 2, Jaeda Moyer 2 6-8 10, Alea Stahl 0 0-0 0, Delaney Ott 0 0-0 0, Ashtyn Jones 0 0-0 0, Brooke Richardson 3 0-0 6, Catie McCarthy 1 0-0 3, Lucy Olsen 0 0-0 0, Saige Camp 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 6-8 21.
GRANGEVILLE (13-3, 2-0)
Camden Barger 6 2-2 15, Macy Smith 3 1-2 9, Talia Brown 1 0-2 2, Zoe Lutz 1 1-2 3, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Bella Dame 2 0-0 4, Bailey Vanderwall 5 4-4 15, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-12 48.
McCall-Donnelly 6 5 6 4—21
Grangeville 19 11 15 3—48
3-point goals — Barger, Smith 2, Vanderwall, McCarthy.
JV — Grangeville 56, McCall-Donnelly 52 (OT)
CV 59, Logos 42
MOSCOW — Tobie Yocum rang up 18 points and 12 rebounds as Clearwater Valley downed Logos in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Shada Edwards logged 15 and Kadance Schilling had 14 points, eight rebounds and six steals for the Rams, who bounced back from a tough loss to Kamiah.
CV coach Darren Yocum liked how his team executed a zone defense designed to offset Logos’ height.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-7, 4-7)
Santana Simmons 0 0-2 0, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 5 4-5 15, Martha Smith 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 5 4-7 14, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 2 14-16 18, Trinity Yocum 3 0-0 8, Macy Morrow 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 21-40 59.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-13, 2-11)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 3 1-1 8, Emilia Meyer 2 0-2 5, Kirstin Wambeke 3 0-0 8, Ameera Wilson 1 3-4 5, Kaylee Vis 1 0-2 2, Julia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Lydia Urquidez 3 0-0 6, Grace VanderPloeg 1 2-5 4, Sara Casebolt 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-14 42.
Clearwater Valley 7 12 18 22—59
Logos 7 6 12 17—42
3-point goals — Edwards, Schilling, Tr. Yocum 2, L. Wilson, Meyer, Wambeke 2.
Lake City 50, Moscow 22
COEUR D’ALENE — Held to single-digit scoring in each of the final three quarters, Moscow absorbed an Inland Empire League loss to Lake City.
Grace Nauman led the Bears with six points.
“We played hard, we defended and rebounded,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “We just struggled to score, especially in the second half.”
MOSCOW (1-12, 1-9)
McKenna Knott 0 1-2 1, Angela Lassen 2 0-0 4, Megan Heyns 1 0-0 3, Ellie Gray 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 2 2-7 6, Peyton Watson 2 0-0 4, Jessika Lassen 1 0-0 2, Maria Ceron 0 0-0 0, Faith Berg 0 0-1 0, Elsie Leituala 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 3-10 22.
LAKE CITY (6-4, 10-5)
Kendall Pickford 4 0-0 12, Jaya Miller 2 0-0 5, Sophia Zufelt 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Shanley 0 0-0 0, Emberlyn Reynolds 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Rewers 9 2-4 23, Tanai Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Melissa Cogley 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 2-4 50.
Moscow 10 7 2 3—22
Lake City 16 15 12 7—50
3-point goals — Heyns, Pickford 4, Miller, Rewers 3.
JV — Lake City def. Moscow