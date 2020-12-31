NAMPA, Idaho — It was a bit of a struggle for three quarters, but the Lewiston boys’ basketball team finally broke out of a malaise in the fourth quarter of a 54-44 nonleague victory Wednesday at Nampa.
“I think we finally woke up and had a little bit of a reality check,” Bengals coach Jayson Ulrich said. “We went through the motions for the first three quarters, but we really stepped it up.”
The Bulldogs held a four-point advantage heading into the final period, but Lewiston (6-1) got some big baskets. Braydon Forsman, who tied for team-high scoring honors with 14 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers that gave the Bengals the lead. George Forsmann, who also finished with 14 points, had a couple of baskets. Then Kash Lang, who saw his first action of the season in Tuesday’s loss at Columbia, converted a back-door layup that gave Lewiston some breathing room.
“Braydon had the best couple of days for us,” Ulrich said. “He hit some big shots, especially in that fourth quarter. And it was great to have Kash and Cruz (Hepburn) back. Cruz might not fill up the stat sheet, but he does those little extra hustle things.”
Jace McKarcher added 13 points for the Bengals.
Thad Sandidge paced Nampa with 14 points.
LEWISTON (6-1)
Chanse Eke 0 0-2 0, Jace McKarcher 5 1-3 13, Carson Way 0 0-0 0, Kash Lang 2 2-3 6, Joel Mullikin 2 0-0 4, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 1 1-2 3, Braydon Forsman 4 2-2 14, James White 0 0-0 0, Shadryn Goeckner 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 7 0-0 14. Totals 21 6-12 54..
NAMPA
Donovan Gray 4 0-0 8, Thad Sandidge 4 6-8 15, Trace Hoopli 2 1-2 5, Blacker 1 0-0 2, Raass 0 0-0 0, Robinson 0 3-3 3, Wallace 0 0-0 0, Hendry 1 0-0 2, Seable 4 0-0 9. Totals 16 10-13 44.
Lewiston 8 11 11 24—54
Nampa 8 13 13 10—44
3-point goals — .Forsman 4, McKarcher 2, Sandidge, Seable
Highland 43, Potlatch 39
CRAIGMONT — Guards Lane Wassmuth and Ty Hambly posted double-doubles as Class 1A Division II Highland shook off post-break sluggishness and held on late to collect a signature win against D-I Potlatch.
Wassmuth, a junior, had 24 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Hambly, a sophomore, added 17 points, 11 boards and three assists.
“It’s what every coach wants — someone with versatility,” said Huskies coach Patty Weeks of the pair.
Highland (3-4), from Craigmont, held the rebuilding Loggers (0-3) — who was in the state tournament — to four points in the second quarter and took care of the ball down the stretch to break through Potlatch’s pressure defense and maintain a slight advantage.
“It was competitive. ... It was a big matchup for us,” Weeks said. “It was back and forth, we were tied a couple times and it came down to the wire.
“(The Loggers) have tough defense and they’re very fundamental. We struggled (early) getting to the hole, but started to move the ball more.”
Potlatch was led by Patrick McManus’ 17 points and Dominic Brown’s 10.
POTLATCH (0-3)
Dominic Brown 4 1-2 10, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 0 1-2 1, Patrick McManus 5 5-6 17, Jaxon Vowels 0 0-0 0, Tyler Howard 4 0-0 8, Sam Barnes 1 1-1 3. Totals 14 8-11 39.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-4)
Coby Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 8 0-0 17, Lane Wassmuth 11 1-1 24, DJ Antone 1 0-0 2, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 1-1 43.
Potlatch 12 4 13 10—39
Highland 8 12 9 14—43
3-point goals — McManus 2, Brown, Hambly, Wassmuth.
GIRLSPotlatch 49, Highland 17
CRAIGMONT — Defense was the name of the game for Potlatch, as it outscored Highland of Craigmont 23-0 to start the second half in a nonleague victory.
“In the third quarter, we were able to put some pressure on the ball and forced a lot of turnovers,” Loggers coach Brandon McIntosh said. “We were able to work on a few things and found a few good combinations.”
Tayva McKinney led Potlatch (3-8) with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals. Josie Larson added 11 points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals. Adrianna Arciga chipped in nine points, three rebounds, two assists and six steals.
“Adrianna had big-time energy and was pressuring the ball all over the place,” said McIntosh, whose team finished with 29 steals. “She left a lot of skin on the floor and when we needed someone to jump-start us, she was there.”
Highland (1-6) was led by Payton Crow’s seven points.
POTLATCH (3-8)
Josie Larson 4 2-6 11, Emma Chambers 1 0-0 2, Taylor Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 7 0-3 14, Adriana Arciga 4 0-0 9, Jaylee Fry 0 0-2 0, Bailyn Anderson 3 3-5 9, Becca Butterfield 0 0-2 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 5-19 49..
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-6)
Taiylor Crea 0 1-2 1, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 2 3-8 7, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Hannah Miller 2 0-0 4, Kalei Smith 0 1-2 1, H. Smith 0 0-0 0, S. Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 5-12 17.
Potlatch 14 6 23 6—49
Highland 9 5 2 1—17
3-point goals — Larson, Arciga.