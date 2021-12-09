Three weeks into the high school basketball season (a shade more than one for those in Washington) and the schedule already is looking like a scrambled mess.
But there are some teams in particular that have front loaded their season in order to better prepare their teams for the road ahead in the league, and district and state tournaments, but to better take advantage of the depth, talent and experience they have.
Let’s take, for example, the Orofino girls’ basketball team. Coming off a 9-8 campaign in 2020-21 and a 1-3 run in the Class 2A Central Idaho League. In order to keep up with the Jones’ in the league, otherwise known as Grangeville — which placed fourth in the state tournament a season ago — Maniacs coach Tessa Mullinix actually tailored her schedule, with help from athletic director Kathleen Tetwiler, to get a lot of games under their belts early.
The experience has been beneficial so far, despite a 3-6 record.
“It’s to better prepare us to take us to the next level,” Mullinix said. “But I definitely think its not all in my control. But games make us better, shows us what we need to work on and get us better.”
A game early in the season against Class 3A state participant McCall-Donnelly, which went on a two-game swing through the area in also playing Grangeville, clearly was helpful, and it also benefited the team because they played a close game against the Vandals. Orofino fell 41-35 on Nov. 20 to McCall-Donnelly, then played up once again against defending Class 3A champion Timberlake of Spirit Lake on Saturday, only losing by 17.
So when it comes to league season, when the Maniacs will have to go up against the Bulldogs — who also made the Class 2A tourney a season ago as the CIL champion — on Jan. 13 and Feb. 1, Orofino is better prepared to deal with the pressures that come with playing for the league title.
Mullinix said she likes the mix of games she has but wanted to make sure the Maniacs got in their full allotment for the season.
“I think there’s a mixture,” Mullinix said. “Due to the pandemic, we wanted to make sure we had maxed out games. My philosophy is to keep engaging in the competitive nature.”
Then there’s the case of the Troy girls’ team. After finishing 6-13 a year ago and 4-10 in Whitepine League Division I play, coach Aaron Dail knew he was going to have a good amount of returning players.
So he, and athletic director Morgan LeBlanc, set out to make an ambitious schedule. The Trojans have played nine games since the season opener Nov. 12, a 41-32 loss at Deary, which they’ve played twice despite the fact the Mustangs are in the Whitepine League Division II.
Troy has has some challenges along the way, playing an improved Potlatch team, as well as a perennial Class 1A Division I state contender in Prairie. The Trojans also scheduled Class 2A St. Maries twice, and for that, they are 5-4 in the first 27 days of the season, including a 2-3 fifth-place mark in the WPL DI.
We have a lot of girls where we’ve been down in numbers, and these girls have a lot of varsity experience,” Dail said. “I’ve enjoy it and the girls have enjoyed it. Now we just kind of get to sit back and clean up some things.”
That’s because the Trojans play just four more times the rest of the month and then will go full bore into the regular season.
But the front loading of the schedule wasn’t done on purpose, Dail said.
“I think it was more happenstance,” he said. “I like our schedule where we’ve had some back-to-back nights, and get us prepared for a possible state run.”
With six returning letterwinners, and sitting in a decent spot so far in the early going of league play, Troy is in a pretty good place.
Besides, Dail’s group would play every day if they could.
“We’ve got a lot of kids who if we were to play 30 games this year our kids would be happy,” Dail said.
Three other teams in the area have played more than five games this early: Potlatch is 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the WPL DI, and Clearwater Valley also is 4-2 overall but 1-2 in the WPL DI. The Nezperce girls’ sit at 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the WPL DII.
Avista tourney updates
Another update was made to the Avista Holiday Tournament, which takes place Dec. 28-30 at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center.
The boys’ and girls’ brackets, which were released earlier this week, has some schedule changes for the Tuesday games.
The boys’ schedule has Lewiston playing Grangeville at 10:30 a.m., followed by Moscow against an opponent to be determined at noon. Lapwai faces Kellogg at 4:30 p.m. and Clarkston takes on Tacoma Annie Wright in the final game of the day at 7:30 p.m.
On the girls’ side, Lewiston will play Grangeville at 9 a.m., Richland (Wash.) takes on Moscow at 1:30 p.m., Lapwai plays Soda Springs at 3 p.m. and Clarkston takes on Post Falls at 6 p.m.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.
2021-22 winter sports capsules
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Asotin
Coach — Kyle Palmer (first year)
Last year’s record — 0-6 overall and in league
Returning letterwinners — Izzy Bailey, sr., guard; Kayle Paine, sr., forward; Haylee Appleford, jr., forward; Carlie Ball, jr., forward; Lily Denham, jr., guard; Emily Elskamp, jr., forward; Emmalyn Barnea, jr., forward; Sadie Thummel, jr., guard; Sophia Carrasco, jr., guard.
Outlook — With two seniors and seven juniors among its returning varsity letterwinners, Asotin has experience. However, Palmer, in his first year, enters the season in what he calls “the toughest 2B league in the state.”
“There is a lot of versatility with players that can play multiple positions,” Palmer said.
Colfax
Coach — Jordan Holmes (first year)
Last year’s record — 2-4 overall, 2-3 in league
Returning letterwinners — Asher Cai, sr., guard; Hannah Baerlocher, sr., guard; Harper Booth, jr., guard; Hailey Demler, soph., post; Jaisha Gibb, jr., guard; Lauryn York, soph., post.
Outlook — Holmes, in her first season, likes the size and athleticism her girls will bring to the court this season.
Kendrick
Coach — Ron Ireland (ninth year)
Last year’s record — 20-6 overall, 10-0 in league
Returning letterwinners — Erin Morgan, sr., post; Hannah Tweit, sr., guard; Drew Stacey, sr., forward; Rose Stewart, jr., wing; Hailey Taylor, soph., guard; Harley Heimgartner, soph., guard; Ruby Stewart, soph., wing; Taylor Boyer, soph., post; Morgan Silflow, soph., post; Natalie Kimbley, soph., post; Rachel Olson, soph., wing; Starlit Flint, jr., forward; Sydney Cowley, sr., forward.
Outlook — Ireland thinks the transition game and size will be the team’s strengths, while keeping the players healthy always is a concern.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Nezperce
Coach — Patty Weeks (10th year)
Last year’s record — 6-10 overall, 4-6 in league
Returning letterwinners — Owen Case, sr., guard; Ty Hambly, jr., guard; Wyatt Webb, jr., post; Gage Crow, soph. guard; Ty Goeckner, soph., post; Noah Watson, soph., guard.
Outlook — Weeks has a good amount of experience returning this season. With that, the Nighthawks have put a lot of time in the weight room and have matured and grown physically, which she thinks will lead to success on the boards. But after losing four starters off the 2020-21 team, Weeks thinks it will take a little time to get some rhythm.