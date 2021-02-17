BOYS BASKETBALL
Genesee 62, Potlatch 39
POTLATCH — All six Genesee players to see action got on the board and three were in double-digits as the Bulldogs handled Whitepine League Division I foe Potlatch.
“We gave a lot of praise to our bus driver,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said. “He got us there safe and back.”
Dawson Durham converted seven field goals and 4-of-4 free throws for a game-high 19 points, and Cy Wareham and Carson Schwartz finished with 16 and 10, respectively. The Bulldogs (15-5, 10-4) totaled 14 assists as a team.
“I felt like working the ball around tonight, we did a great job getting it inside and out,” Grieser said.
For Potlatch (0-15, 0-13), Tyler Howard added a team-high 14.
GENESEE (15-5, 10-4)
Cooper Owen 2 0-0 4, Carson Schwartz 4 0-0 10, Owen Crowley 2 0-0 4, Sam Spence 3 0-0 9, Cy Wareham 6 2-2 16, Dawson Durham 7 4-4 19. Totals 24 6-6 62.
POTLATCH (0-15, 0-13)
Dominic Brown 2 1-2 7, Jack Clark 3 2-4 8, Jaxon Vowels 2 0-1 4, Tyler Howard 6 0-1 14, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2, Sam Barnes 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 3-8 39.
Genesee 17 14 22 9—62
Potlatch 7 15 8 9—39
3-point goals — Spence 3, Schwartz 2, Wareham 2, Durham, Brown 2, Howard 2.