The Grangeville girls basketball team made a statement with a shutout first quarter en route to a 54-39 victory Saturday against Melba in the third-place game of the Idaho Class 2A girls state tournament at Kuna High School.
The Bulldogs (21-4) led 18-0 through the opening period, and held on to the advantage after senior guard and season scoreleader Camden Barger later dropped out with an injury. With the win, they bounced back from the disappointment of a semifinal upset at the hands of Aberdeen a day earlier and avenged a regular-season defeat to Melba (19-5).
“Bailey (Vanderwall) was phenomenal,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “Early in the second quarter, (Camden) Barger hurt her knee, and Bailey really stepped up and took over. She took the guard spot where Camden normally plays, and she was phenomenal. Her senior leadership really showed. We were 18-0 in the first quarter, and early in the second quarter was when Camden went down. They were really disheartened not making it to the Idaho Center (for the final), and with this on top of it today, we had a really tough tournament, but I’m really proud of these girls and these seniors for ending it with a victory, and for the heart they showed in this game.”
Vanderwall had 24 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, while Talia Brown added another nine points plus four rebounds and three assists, and Camden Barger had six points and four assists in only 12-and-a-half minutes of playing time before her injury.
For the beaten Mustangs, Brooklynn Daylee recorded 11 points and five steals, while Keylee Wilson notched 10 points and seven boards.
MELBA (19-5)
Keylee Wilson 3 3-4 10, Hallie Arnold 1 1-2 4, Kendall Clark 4 1-1 9, Meya Young 0 3-4 3, Laura Forsgren 0 0-0 0, Melina Helm 0 0-0 0, Erika Hunter 0 1-2 1, Daisee Crossley 0 0-0 0, Alivia Vanschoiack 0 0-0 0, Krislynn Breier 0 0-0 0, Cali Sjostedt 0 1-2 1, Brooklynn Dayley 4 2-6 11, Ahna Shaffer 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 12-21 39.
GRANGEVILLE (21-4)
Camden Barger 3 0-0 6, Macy Smith 1 2-2 4, Talia Brown 1 7-10 9, Cameran Green 1 0-0 2, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 9 2-2 24, Abbie Frei 1 2-5 5, Mattie Thacker 0 0-1 0, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 2 0-0 4, Madalyn Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-20 54.
Melba 0 12 10 17—39
Grangeville 18 16 11 9—54
3-point goals — Wilson, Arnold, Dayley, Vanderwall 4, Frei.
Deary 41, Richfield 30
NAMPA, Idaho — Deary was able to secure third place in the Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament with a come-from-behind win against Richfield.
The Mustangs (16-6) came back from four points down at halftime to win by 11. Deary was led in scoring by Araya Wood, who had 16 points in a bounceback game after being held to two points in her team’s semifinal defeat against Rockland on Friday.
The second half of the game saw Deary’s defense return to form, holding Richfield (21-7) to 27.8 percent shooting after allowing the Tigers to convert 53 percent of their field goal attempts in the first half.
DEARY (16-6)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 1 4-5 6, Kenadie Kirk 2 5-6 9, Emiley Scott 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 5 4/5 16, Triniti Wood 0 2-2 2, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 15-18 41.
RICHFIELD (21-7)
Jaci Telford 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Riley 0 0-0 0, Kasey Hendren 2 1-2 5, Maddyson Jones 3 0-0 7, Fallon O’Barr 1 0-0 2, Tori Truman 3 0-1 6, Clancy Patterson 0 0-0 0, Shelby Jones 2 2-2 6, Madalyn Long 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 3-5 30.
Deary 4 11 10 16—41
Richfield 5 14 5 6—30
3-point goals — A. Wood 2, Jones.
Pomeroy 37, Oakesdale 36
WAITSBURG, Wash. — Pomeroy narrowly withstood a fourth-quarter comeback from Oakesdale to squeeze out a victory in a Washington Class 1B district elimination game.
The Pirates (15-6) held a nine-point lead going in to the fourth quarter that was winnowed to one by the final buzzer.
“Tonight’s game is exactly what a play-in game to State should be,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “The atmosphere in the gym was awesome, and both teams battled each other to the very last second. We have been focusing on our offense a lot in the past few weeks, and we finally showed up tonight on that end of the floor. We knew Oakesdale was going to focus their attention on Keely, so we made adjustments and were able to show more diversity on our offense tonight.”
Keely Maves led the Pirates with 13 points and six rebounds. The Nighthawks (11-8) were buoyed by Marilla Hockett’s 15 points.
Pomeroy advances to the regional tournament later this week.
POMEROY (15-6)
Jillian Herres 4 0-0 9, Chase Caruso 1 0-0 3, Keely Maves 5 3-4 13, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Haliee Brewer 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Ruchert 4 0-2 8, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0 . Totals 16 3-6 37.
OAKESDALE (11-8)
Emily Dingman 3 0-0 7, Marilla Hockett 5 3-6 15, Bradyn Henley 1 2-2 4, Lucy Hockett 2 3-6 7, Jenna Rawls 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 1 1-1 3. Totals 12 9-15 36.
Pomeroy 10 9 14 4—37
Oakesdale 6 8 10 12—36
3-point goals — M. Hockett 2, Dingman, Herres, Caruso.
Kendrick 64, Leadore 38
NAMPA, Idaho — The Kendrick Tigers put on a dominant display against Leadore to finish their season, clinching the Idaho Class 1A Division II state consolation title.
“I thought we were real good on the boards,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “We just towered over them, so we just took advantage of our size.”
The Tigers (20-6) outrebounded Leadore (20-7) 55-41 on the day, and had their rivals doubled-up 40-20 at halftime.
Kendrick’s Drew Stacy had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Hailey Taylor had 12 points off four 3-pointers and had six assists, and Erin Morgan added 14 points and seven boards.
Sadie Bird scored a team-high 14 for Leadore.
“It was just a nice send-off for the seniors and a good start for the new girls coming in,” said Ireland, whose team was making its fourth consecutive trip to State. “Hopefully, we’ll just keep the tradition going.”
KENDRICK (20-6)
Rose Stewart 4 0-0 8, Harley Heimgartner 0 1-2 1, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 6 2/6 15, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 3, Starlit Flint 1 0-0 2, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Erin Morgan 6 2-2 14, Ruby Stewart 3 1-2 7, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 12, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Sydney Cowley 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 6-12 64.
LEADORE (20-7)
Mesa Herbst 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Mackay 4 1-2 11, Lexi Piippo 3 0-0 7, Kaylee Kesl 0 0-0 0, Chloe Carver 1 0-2 2, Ady Matson 0 0-0 0, Katie Mackay 1 0-0 2, Kalli Huston 1 0-0 2, Sadie Bird 3 8-12 14, Olivia Beyeler 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Villalon 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-16 38.
Kendrick 19 21 10 14—64
Leadore 11 9 6 12—38
3-point goals — Taylor 4, Tweit, Stacy, Mackay 2, Piippo.
Colfax 76, Liberty 39
SPOKANE VALLEY — Five double-digit scorers led Colfax in a comprehensive Washington Class 2B district final victory against Liberty of Spangle at West Valley High School.
The Bulldogs (18-1) enjoyed contributions of 17 points from Asher Cai, 13 from Harper Booth, 12 apiece from Hailey Demler and Jaisha Gibb, and 10 from Hannah Baerlocher. Offensive powerhouse Brynn McGaughy was double-teamed by Liberty defenders, but still scored six while making 14 rebounds and two blocks.
For the Lancers (18-3), Teagan Colvin scored a game-high 24 points.
“I think we just stayed consistent, stayed steady, and we just played to our advantage,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “We were successful and won because of the way that we shared the ball.”
COLFAX (18-1)
Hannah Baerlocher 3 2-2 10, Jaisha Gibb 6 0-0 12, Hailey Demler 4 2-2 12, Lauryn York 2 2-4 6, Harper Booth 5 0-0 13, Asher Cai 7 1-1 17, Brynn McGaughy 2 2-2 6. Totals 29 9-11 76.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (18-3)
Teagan Colvin 9 3-4 24, Ava Budde 0 1-2 1, Annika Tee 1 0-0 2, Elli Denny 1 0-0 3, Anna Pittman 0 0-0 0, Grace Grumbly 1 0-0 3, Jaidyn Stevens 0 0-0 0, Brooke Redder 1 0-1 3, Hailey Carter 1 1-2 3, Kendall Denny 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-9 39.
Colfax 16 23 16 21—76
Liberty 10 16 4 9—39
3-point goals — Booth 3, Baerlocher 2, Demler 2, Cai 2, Colin 3, Denny, Grumbly, Redder.
West Valley 52, Clarkston 43
SPOKANE — The Bantam girls rallied late, but came up short against West Valley of Spokane Valley in the Class 2A district final at Spokane Arena.
The Eagles (19-2) soared to a 17-point lead by halftime that proved too much for Clarkston (15-7) to overcome. West Valley was led in scoring by Chloe DeHaro and Lani Walker with 11 points apiece.
Leading the charge for the Bantams was Kendall Wallace, who scored 17 points. Erika Pickett had a double-double for Clarkston with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
CLARKSTON (15-7)
Erika Pickett 4 0-3 10, Maggie Ogden 4 2-2 11, Alyssa Whittle 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 6 2-2 17, Alahondra Perez 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 0 2-4 2, Lexi Villavicencio 1 1-2 3, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-13 43.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (19-2)
Chloe DeHaro 3 4-10 11, Lani Walker 2 5-7 11, Molly Fisher 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Chase 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Lobdell 1 0-0 2, Abbie Sicilia 3 0-0 8, Madison Carr 4 0-0 8, Rylen Palmer 0 0-0 0, Aliyah Henry 3 2-2 10. Totals 17 11-19 52.
Clarkston 4 10 11 18—43
West Valley 14 17 8 13—52
3-point goals — Wallace 3, Pickett 2, Ogden, Sicillia 2, Henry 2, Walker 2, DeHaro.
BOYS BASKETBALLPullman 58, West Valley 39
SPOKANE — The Greyhound boys swept to a 40-19 lead by halftime against West Valley of Spokane Valley en route to clinching a Washington Class 2A district championship.
It was the eighth consecutive win for Pullman (20-2) since dropping a game to West Valley (18-5) on Jan. 25. The Hounds have now topped the Eagles in two of three meetings this season.
Tanner Barbour had what Pullman coach Craig Brantner called an “exceptional game” on both offense and defense, racking up 18 points while making several steals. Jaedyn Brown added another 17 points for Pullman, and Grayson Hunt scored 12.
For West Valley, Turner Livingston put up a team-high 13 points.
“We just got off to a great start tonight,” Brantner said. “Defense overall was excellent. We did a great job of rebounding, moving the ball, attacking ... Proud of our kids.”
Pullman advances to compete in the state tournament to be March 2-5 at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
PULLMAN (20-2)
Grayson Hunt 6 0-3 12, Payton Rogers 2 1-2 5, Tanner Barbour 7 0-0 18, Riley Pettitt 0 0-0 0, Thomas Cole 0 0-0 0, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 7 0-0 17, Champ Powaukee 3 0-1 6, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 1-6 58.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (18-5)
Parker Munns 0 0-0 0, Matt Buck 0 0-0 0, Ashton Zettle 1 0-0 3, Kamron Holley 1 0-0 2, Jackson Harty 1 0-0 2, Ben Fried 3 0-0 8, Rosko Schroder 2 0-0 5, John Austin 1 0-0 3, Thomas Price 0 0-0 0, Turner Livingston 5 0-0 13, Raesean Eaton 0 0-0 0, Grady Walker 1 0-0 3, Luke Hone 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-3 39.
Pullman 19 21 5 13—58
West Valley 11 8 7 13—39
3-point goals — Barbour 4, Brown 3, Fried 2, Zettle, Schroder, Austin, Livingston.
Deary 42, Timberline 33
WEIPPE — The Mustangs started slow in the opening quarter, but picked up the pace with each period thereafter en route to an Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament semifinal victory against Timberline of Weippe.
Deary (8-10) was down 10-5 through the first, but pulled within a point at 16-15 by halftime, then took over after intermission.
“First quarter we definitely had a little bit of jitters,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said. “... Shots weren’t falling, and we had a few miscommunications here and there on the defensive end. Second half, we really tightened up our team defense, and that kind of just transitioned into our offense.”
Lakye Taylor had a double double of 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs, while Blaine Clark totaled 15 points and made six steals in what Kirk deemed a “phenomenal defensive effort.” Parker Brown led the Spartans (10-10) with 10 points.
Deary plays at Kendrick in the district final 6 p.m. Wednesday.
DEARY (8-10)
Laithan Proctor 0 3-4 3, Kalab Rickard 5 5-6 15, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 1 4-6 6, Gus Rickert 1 2-4 4, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 5 4-6 14. Totals 12 18-26 42.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (10-10)
Parker Brown 4 0-0 10, Micah Nelson 2 0-0 4, Logan Hunter 1 4-4 6, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-0 0, Rylan West 2 0-0 5, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 4 0-0 8. Totals 13 4-4 33.
Deary 5 10 13 14—42
Timberline 10 6 7 10—33
3-point goals — Brown 2, West.
Liberty 66, Colfax 57
SPOKANE — Colfax led through the opening quarter and kept even with top-seeded Liberty of Spangle going into intermission, but ultimately fell in a Washington Class 2B district final.
“I think they switched up some defenses on us in the second half, and to be honest, we had a couple opportunities and we just didn’t take advantage of them,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
The Bulldogs (17-4) were led by John Lustig with 32 points off 14 field goals, including four from 3-point range, while younger brother Seth Lustig added another 10. Liberty (19-2) had an extremely balanced score sheet with Lincoln Foland at 17 points, Tayshawn Colvin providing 15, and London Foland and Colton Marsh notching 13 apiece.
Both teams proceed to the regional tournament. The schedule will be released today.
COLFAX (17-4)
Damian Demler 3 0-0 8, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 3 1-2 10, John Lustig 14 0-0 32, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 3 1-1 7, JP Wigen 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 2-3 66.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (19-2)
London Foland 5 0-0 13, Colton Marsh 4 4-4 13, Tayshawn Colvin 4 4-6 15, Josh Stern 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Foland 7 0-0 17, Brandon Finau 3 0-0 6, Jake Jeske 0 2-2 2. Totals 23 10-12 66.
Colfax 19 12 10 16—57
Liberty 17 14 15 20—66
3-point goals — J. Lustig 4, S. Lustig 3, Demler 2, Lo. Foland 3, Li. Foland 3, Colvin 3, Marsh.
Kendrick 63, Highland 31
KENDRICK — The Tiger boys roared to an Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament semifinal victory against Highland of Craigmont.
Kendrick (11-8) opened the game outscoring Highland (6-12) 27-5 in the first quarter.
“I really liked our team energy in the first quarter and coming out of halftime,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “Both quarters, I challenged my guys to play hard and play fast and everyone who came into the game, even the bench players, did that.”
Kendrick’s emphasis on defense paid dividends with 17 totals steals for the Tigers. Silflow was also able to hold Highland’s Ty Hambly to 12 points after his 40-point outing Friday.
For Kendrick, Ty Koepp led the way with 22 points on 11 field goals. Jagger Hewett had 17 points with seven steals and five assists.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-12)
Ty Hambly 4 1-3 12, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 3 0-0 8, Ty Goeckner 3 0-0 6, Elias Crea 1 0-0 3, Carter Gion 0 2-2 2, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-5 31.
KENDRICK (11-8)
Lane Clemenhagen 2 1-2 5, Jagger Hewett 6 3-5 17, Preston Boyer 3 0-4 6, Wyatt Cook 1 0-0 2, Hunter Taylor 2 0-0 5, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 1 0-2 2, Ty Koepp 11 0-0 22, Dallas Morgan 2 0-4 4, Totals 28 4-17 63.
Highland 5 17 4 5—31
Kendrick 27 11 20 5—63
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Taylor, Hambly 3, Watson 2, Crea.