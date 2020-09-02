Deary’s Daryl Stavros is well-versed when it comes to the Pacific Northwest’s high school football scene.
In his 44 years coaching the sport, the first-year Mustangs boss has provided direction for a number of prep programs throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Stavros, a former collegiate player at Portland State and Idaho, was a grad assistant at Eastern Washington, and later continued to lend a hand at the next level, with Whitworth (Spokane).
“And Brayden’s the best quarterback I’ve coached since the late 1970s,” said Stavros of Deary signal-caller Brayden Stapleton, who gouged nonleague foe Troy for 426 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns on Friday in the Whitepine League Division II team’s 74-28 drubbing of the D-I Trojans.
Stapleton, for his otherworldly performance, was tabbed the unofficial player of the week by several media outlets in Idaho.
“It’s gotta be some kind of record,” Stavros assumed of the senior’s stat line.
It’s uncertain whether the notion is true, but it’s unquestionable Stapleton’s 398-yard rushing total surpassed all Idahoans in Week 1. He averaged 17 yards on each of his 23 carries in the Mustangs’ run-heavy, wildcat offense, ripping off scoring romps of 73, 71, 57 and 53 yards.
In Stavros’ eyes, former standout Washington State hoops guard Chris Winkler is the most fitting comparison to Stapleton’s meter of talent among players he’s coached.
“He had the ability to play (quarterback) at the University of Oregon — I wanted them to recruit him — but he chose basketball,” Stavros remembered of his time coaching Winkler at McMinnville (Ore.) High School. “Brayden’s the best quarterback I’ve coached since that kid, and I’ve been coaching for half a century.”
It’s not only at this level of small-town, often-overshadowed football that Stavros could see Stapleton dazzling. Based on his pure football IQ, size and well-rounded capacities in carrying the ball, the 6-foot, 180-pounder could turn out to be a darkhorse college gem in recruiting.
“I know the Idaho quarterbacks — Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, Lakeland — and I’d say he’s the best quarterback in northern Idaho, maybe even in the state,” said Stavros, who’ll be phoning college programs all fall to get the word out. “He’s got the perfect size, and he’ll get bigger by probably about 10 pounds. He has the speed, athleticism and instincts. It all just comes natural to him. We’ll continue to develop our passing game as we go through the season, but as far as reads, running and leading a team, he’s got it all, maybe more than anyone in North Idaho.
“... (College coaches) will get film on this kid, and they’re gonna be amazed.”
Stapleton, a former running back, possesses the intangibles necessary to bear the season-long load effectively for the Mustangs in their quest for a resurgence after a 1-7 season last year.
The even-keeled Deary captain is among the quickest and craftiest runners in the area, often seen throwing off defenders with a hesitation move or a sharp cut one direction.
But he has an innate sense of when to lower the pads; he was especially proficient in doing so with his Mustangs at the goal line against the Trojans.
“You can’t coach instincts — you either have it or you don’t, and he has it,” Stavros said of Stapleton, also a star basketball guard for Deary who averaged 28 points per game last season. “He has the athletic ability to make moves, to cut one way and then the other, but when it comes time, he has the natural ability to get the pad level low and take on a tackler, or tacklers.
“Just beautiful things to watch on film.”
The Stapleton-led Mustangs will look to continue their momentum at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Genesee, another D-I foe.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.
