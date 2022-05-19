A total of 35 players representing four area high schools will compete in the Idaho state tennis championships Friday and Saturday in Boise and Nampa.
Leading the way is Lewiston, which sends 14 total players to Boise for the Class 5A event — the most of longtime coach Sandi Stocks’ career. The Bengals’ Dylan Gomez — a tall, fleet-footed and versatile junior hailing from a distinguished local tennis family — is seeded second after winning the district boys singles title for a second year running. The top seed is Centennial’s Tyler Dalos, who was runner-up at last year’s state event.
“I feel good about his draw,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said. “I think he’s got a solid chance to get clear to the semifinals and if he plays well, all the way to the championship.”
Also seeded second is Lewiston’s top doubles duo of Emmett Heiss and Henry Parkey, who open against a Borah team they defeated in the Capital Classic tournament April 29-30. Lewiston’s girls doubles pairing of Morgan Moran/Allison Olson and mixed doubles entry of Shelby Hobbs/Kayden Lafferiere each are No. 3 seeds.
“On my boys side, I feel very strongly that should they put in the tournament that they’re capable of, this team could definitely be in contention for placing at State,” Stocks said of her team’s prospects in cumulative team scoring, which allots two points to a school for each championship-bracket win and one point for each win in consolation play.
From Moscow, senior boys singles player Lynnsean Young, an all-court competitor with a strong net game, will be making his second consecutive trip to the Class 4A event, also in the Boise area. He is joined by the Bears’ mixed doubles district champions Sam Unger and Ellis Jaeckel.
The Class 1A-3A classifications are combined for one small-school state event, which will be at Ridgevue High School in Nampa. At the small-school district tournament, in which a top-five showing was good for a state berth, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia qualified 11 players and Grangeville seven.
State qualifiers
Class 5A
Lewiston: Dylan Gomez, boys singles; Emmett Heiss/Henry Parkey, boys doubles; Christian Bren/Federico Navarro-Lopez, boys doubles; Rylei Carper, girls singles; Allison Olson/Morgan Moran, girls doubles; Megan Halstead/Lexi Ahlers, girls doubles; Shelby Hobbs/Kayden Lafferiere, mixed doubles; Garrett Beardsley/Cathryn Ho, mixed doubles.
Class 4A
Moscow: Lynnsean Young, boys singles; Ellis Jaeckel/Sam Unger, mixed doubles.
Class 1A/2A/3A
Clearwater Valley: Gabe Kirish, boys singles; Josh Francis, boys singles; Kaylee Graves, girls singles; Ashton Mangun, girls singles; Ben Bean/Edoardo Miconi, boys doubles; Eleah Swan/Ashlyn Ledeboer, girls doubles; Brooke Romney/Jerrod Murray, mixed doubles; Peyton Andrews/Axl Fairbank, mixed doubles.
Grangeville: Cameran Green/Bella Dame, girls doubles; Talia Brown/Hayli Goicoa, girls doubles; Jordan Click/Mia Rioux, girls doubles; Amber Olson, girls singles.