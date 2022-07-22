Mariners Nationals Baseball

Manager Scott Servais has led the Mariners to the second wild-card spot.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — The reasons for the Seattle Mariners’ magical success aren’t as theatrical as one might expect or hope when trying to build a narrative that doesn’t really exist.

Contrary to popular belief from many fans, the infamous brawl with the Los Angeles Angels wasn’t the defining moment that united the team. They already felt united and playing for each other.

