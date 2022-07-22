SEATTLE — The reasons for the Seattle Mariners’ magical success aren’t as theatrical as one might expect or hope when trying to build a narrative that doesn’t really exist.
Contrary to popular belief from many fans, the infamous brawl with the Los Angeles Angels wasn’t the defining moment that united the team. They already felt united and playing for each other.
If you recall, they’d won five games in a row before that Sunday in Anaheim and lost a winnable game that would’ve made it six in a row and lost the next day to Baltimore.
There was a fear within the clubhouse that the subsequent suspensions stemming from the fracas provoked by the Angels and interim manager Phil Nevin might send them into another spiral of losing.
The success didn’t come with the team meeting that came on the morning of June 19. While the details of the meeting weren’t revealed by manager Scott Servais or the players, sources indicated it was sort of like the “airing of the grievances” rite in Frank Costanza’s “Festivus” holiday.
They actually were shut out 4-0 later in the day by the Angels, dropping four of five games against their AL West rivals and finishing an 11-game homestand with a 3-8 record.
“We had a big series that could’ve turned the tide a little bit and instead we dug ourselves a little bit of a bigger hole to get out,” an irritated J.P. Crawford said postgame. “We’ve got to really flip the switch, NOW. We haven’t been playing well, offensively especially. We haven’t been getting hits, we haven’t been driving people in. We haven’t been doing our jobs.”
A team that came into the season with expectations of the postseason was already trending toward irrelevance before the All-Star break, falling to 29-39 and eight games back of the third wild-card spot with six teams in front.
Something needed to change, or change would be forced upon them.
“We just got beat four out of five by a team that had lost 14 in a row not too long ago,” Servais said after the game. “So it does turn. It flips. That being said, it has to come from within our clubhouse. There’s no quick fix. There’s no magic pill or potion. There’s no rah-rah speech that’s going to work and it has to come from within.”
With no games the next day, speculation was rampant that somebody, probably not Servais, was going to be fired on the coaching staff. That’s what teams do in this situation. That’s what past Mariners regimes have done under similar circumstances.
They returned to action June 21 at the crypt known as the Oakland Coliseum. Playing in front of a sparse crowd, smaller than a Class 2A high school football game, the Mariners got a strong start from Marco Gonzales and back-to-back-to-back homers from Julio Rodriguez, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez off reliever Austin Pruitt to roll to an easy 8-2 win.
Counting that victory, the Mariners would prevail in 22 of their remaining 25 games going into the All-Star break, including the current 14-game winning streak that is the second-longest in team history.
That stretch catapulted them into the second American League wild-card spot with a 51-42 record, a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Rays (51-41).
The only team to have a better stretch of success in team history was the 2001 Mariners, who went 23-3 from May 9-June 8 en route to winning 116 games. No team in MLB history has won 14 straight games going into the All-Star break.
So what happened? What was the one thing that brought his team together and turned them into a winner?
“Nothing,” Gonzales said. “I’ve been saying the same thing for months. We’re a talented group, we put the work in, we have fun and we take it one day at a time. I’ve been saying the same thing. So nothing’s changed.”
The Mariners’ pitching did change. It went from great to brilliant during that stretch. Seattle’s pitching staff had the lowest ERA (2.45) in all of MLB during that spot. The starting rotation has a 12-3 record in those 25 starts with the third-lowest ERA (3.15) including 14 quality starts. In 21 of those 24 starts by the regular rotation (one bullpen start), Seattle’s starter pitched at least five innings.
The bullpen has been the best in baseball, posting a 10-0 record with 12 saves, a 1.49 ERA, a 1.8 FanGraphs WAR, a .167 opposing batting average — all league-leading numbers.
To Gonzales, Crawford, Ty France and other players that returned from last season’s 90-win team, the key to success was consistent daily preparation. If you do all the things to prepare to win every day, the execution and results will eventually follow.
“We knew we had a good baseball team,” France said. “We knew if continued to prepare the way always have, it would come together.”
With so many new faces on the team, Servais pushed the expectation of preparation. It took a few meetings early in the season.
“It’s an adjustment for those guys on our process, how we approach things, what our standards are and how we do things,” Servais said. “Guys didn’t understand why we do what we do and how we prepare the way we prepare. I very bluntly said, ‘This is what we do and we’re not changing. If you don’t like it, then you probably won’t be here very long.’ We weren’t going to change the standard because we have different players, who weren’t comfortable doing it. There’s a right way to do things. It’s how we do it. It works for us. Those guys got the message.”
Eventually.