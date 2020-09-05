COEUR D’ALENE — Cruz Hepburn tallied three touchdown runs, the last of which came from 20-plus yards with 33 seconds remaining, as the Lewiston Bengals outdueled the Lake City Timberwolves 58-50 on Friday night in a 5A Inland Empire League prep football game.
Hepburn, a junior who has committed to the University of Washington to play baseball, took a handoff from senior quarterback Kash Lang and sprinted around the left side virtually untouched to break a 50-50 tie.
Lang helped make the game-winner possible with his dynamic keepers throughout a lengthy, back-and-forth battle. He scored five touchdowns, including two from 58 yards.
“Kash Lang was unbelievable running the ball,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “We need to play better on defense, but our offense was pretty awesome.”
The running of Elliott Taylor contributed to an LHS ground game that included a 51-yard score by Hepburn.
The Bengals (2-0, 1-0) led 36-22 at halftime, but Lake City and its passing attack roared back. For the game, the Timberwolves’ aerial TDs included one from about 70 yards and another from about 30.
Hepburn scored twice in the fourth quarter, but so did the Timberwolves.
“It was one of those games where they couldn’t stop us running and we couldn’t stop their pass,” Pancheri said. “We were glad to get a chance there at the end to get it into the end zone. I’m glad our kids made plays when they needed to.”
Chase Irvin scored on a QB sneak for Lake City with about 2½ minutes left to knot the score. The Bengals’ game-winner came after they took possession near midfield.
“Our offense just decided they were going to finish the game,” Pancheri said, “and they went out and did it.
“Our seniors are a really positive group that works hard together. They just kept playing.”
Irvin passed 29-for-48 for 489 yards and six touchdowns. His favorite target was Matt Whitcomb, who caught eight passes for 250 yards and two scores .
On the final possession, the Timberwolves marched to about the Bengal 35 before running out of time.
A full box score was unavailable.
Lewiston 12 24 6 16—58
Lake City 14 8 14 14—50