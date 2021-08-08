Brooke Henze compared the 2021 Avista NAIA World Series to “running a race” in which not much else mattered but crossing the finish line.
“Sometimes finishing is winning,” said the Lewis-Clark State athletic director, who also oversees the Series. “That was the goal.”
In that case, consider the latest edition of the national tournament at Harris Field a success.
Priority No. 1 was completing all 18 games in the face of potential COVID-19 issues and protocols enforced by the NAIA. Games could have been canceled, for instance, if an individual from a competing team tested positive for the virus.
That almost happened early in the tourney, when an LSU Shreveport player drew a positive. But the Pilots avoided disqualification with team-wide negative tests for the rest of their stay at the event. From there, the Series avoided hiccups.
It didn’t help matters, Henze noted, that temperatures reached upwards of 105 degrees on a couple of days.
“It was just a lot. There were so many factors this year,” she said. “So our main goal, which we accomplished, was getting every single game in. Period. It was like, ‘We did it.’”
On the financial end of the Series, LCSC fared “better than we anticipated” despite a max capacity of 65 percent at each game, Henze said.
Part of that might be attributed to the Warriors’ performance. They went 3-2, advancing to the semifinal round before being eliminated by Central Methodist (Mo.) — which eventually fell to Georgia Gwinnett in the title June 3.
Harris Field flirted with a 65 percent capacity crowd in three of LCSC’s games. It was much too hot outside for some fans during the semis.
“I know we have a lot of loyal fans who couldn’t stay out in that heat,” Henze said.
Overall, LCSC’s financial gain from this Series was comparable, perhaps a little better, than in 2019 — the 2020 tourney was called off because of the pandemic.
The Warriors stayed alive for longer this season than in 2019, “a tough year because we were playing in the afternoon and lost early,” Henze said.
“The reality is: The longer the Warriors stay in, the better the budget is,” she continued. “The walk-up general admission and the concessions are always better. When we play at night, it’s always better.
“It changes the financial outcome of the World Series” when the Warriors succeed, so it should be noted that 2019 maybe isn’t the best comparison to a “normal year.”
In addition, COVID-19 protocols forced the elimination of such events like the pre-Series banquet and various promotional events, and that ultimately cut some costs.
“We were preparing for a huge loss, and as of right now, it looks like it’s going to be better than expected,” Henze said. “So it was good. We definitely had days at max capacity. Our ticket revenue was less than normal, but better than expected.”
Visiting spectators seemed to simply be hungry for baseball.
Series organizers figured fans would purchase tickets to the “session” in which their team was playing — the Series was split into morning and afternoon sessions, and attendees were asked to leave in between so the stadium could be sanitized.
It just so happened that many of the same fans returned for other sessions. It was a theme throughout the Series.
“We assumed people from the morning sessions wouldn’t come to the afternoon sessions. That wasn’t the case,” Henze said.
Many Series fans who prepaid in 2020 rolled over their tickets to 2021. That amounted to more than $60,000. Some of the financial harm was alleviated too because a handful of sponsors honored their sponsorship agreements from 2020.
“It was tremendous for the community to give us that support,” Henze said, referencing how the Series is a part of the valley’s DNA.
“Having it (conducted) is a relief because of all those things you want to make good on to people who are sponsors and what not. We’re grateful Avista stayed on board. They helped us get through last year.”
A figure isn’t yet available in terms of the revenue the Series generated for LCSC and the community at large. The Series’ economic impact on the valley is estimated to be around $1 million annually.
Henze said the athletic department still is in the process of finishing its budget from the past year.
The COVID-19 year forced LCSC to “scale back” significantly on “most everything” and restructure the athletic department to some extent so to continue operating in the black.
Some positions were lost in summer 2020, which meant a few salaries no longer come out of the Series budget — as had been the case for years previously.
“We’re figuring out a way to navigate through it just like everybody,” Henze said. “We didn’t have all these events that we needed support staff for, and now we’re coming back and it’s like, ‘OK, how will we do this without those people?’”
Although the Series operated a bit unlike years past, with fewer concessions, fans and features, it managed to produce a familiar vibe around the valley. Henze recalls receiving an uplifting phone call from an unnamed visiting coach.
“He said, ‘It’s more amazing than I thought it could be. ... This place is great,’” she said. “I really appreciated him saying that because I felt like there were all these things we weren’t able to do this year, so people would be disappointed. We didn’t have the kids’ clinic, the banquet, the opening ceremonies, the school visits.”
In putting on as standard a Series as possible and reaching the finish line relatively smooth, Henze said she’s “thankful.”
“Our student-athletes got to compete and our fans got to come out,” she said. “It was a mix of happiness and stress because you wanted to make sure everything went OK. I want to have this event and not take a risk, and at the same time try to move the needle forward so we can kinda get out of what we’re in.”
