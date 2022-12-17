Henley, Bell’s bowl presence felt from the sideline

Washington State receiver Renard Bell is a gametime decision for today’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Fresno State.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

LOS ANGELES — One of them was a Cougar for seven seasons. The other was only in Pullman for one year but turned it into a campaign to remember.

Despite vastly different paths to the Palouse, Washington State receiver Renard Bell and linebacker Daiyan Henley will leave the school with lasting impacts.

