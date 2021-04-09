Heitmanns to receive Lifetime Warrior Award

James and LaVonne Heitmann will be honored with the Lifetime Warrior Award during the 10th annual Warrior Athletic Association’s Wake Up With the Warriors scholarship fundraising event, which will take place at 7:30 a.m. today virtually on lcwarriors.com and the WAA’s Facebook page.
The event, which has coincided this year with the WAA’s Warrior Week of Giving, serves as a scholarship fundraiser for LCSC student-athletes. It provides an opportunity for individuals and companies to contribute to the WAA.
James Heitmann worked at Potlatch Corp. for 43 years before retiring in 1994. LaVonne worked for Pacific Tel and Tel, and Pacific Northwest Bell for 35 years before retiring in 1992. She also worked for Diet Center in Lewiston for eight years until 1991.
Previous winners of the award include Phil and Marilyn Stonebraker, Paul Thompson, Colleen Mahoney, Kay Williams, Jim and Susan Mahan, Willard Teel and Don and Joanne Poe.
This year’s program also will include a new award, the Warrior Impact Award. It will be presented to P1FCU for its support of the athletic department throughout the years, including a contribution to help build the video scoreboard and the new outfield fence at Harris Field.