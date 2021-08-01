ARLINGTON, Texas — Switch-hitting Jonah Heim hit his second two-run homer of the game in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 5-4 win Saturday against the Seattle Mariners.
Heim, who homered from both sides of the plate, launched his left-handed shot in the 10th against Diego Castillo (2-5), who was acquired Thursday from Tampa Bay and hadn’t allowed a run in his previous 11 outings.
“I asked (Rangers manager Chris Woodward) if I should bunt or hit a homer,” said Heim, a 25-year-old rookie acquired from Oakland in February for veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus. “He said he wouldn’t be mad if I hit a homer.”
Spencer Patton (1-1) earned the win after giving up the tying run in the ninth inning and then the go-ahead run in the 10th.
J.P. Crawford singled to score Tom Murphy from second in the 10th in Texas’ first save situation after closer Ian Kennedy was traded to Philadelphia in a multi-player deal Friday. Ty France led off the Mariners’ ninth with a homer.
Heim led off for Texas in the 10th with Andy Ibanez on second. It was Heim’s first walk-off homer and first multi-homer game in the major leagues. He also homered in Friday’s 8-5 loss to the M’s.
“Made a mistake — one pitch got us,” said manager Scott Servais, whose Mariners lost for only the second time in 12 extra-inning games. “That happens.”
Seattle remained 2½ games behind Oakland for the American League’s second wild-card berth.
Heim hit a homer from the right side in the fifth inning against Tyler Anderson to tie the score at 2. Nathaniel Lowe gave Texas a 3-2 lead in the sixth with an opposite-field single to left off Anderson, scoring Adolis Garcia, who doubled with a shot that struck the left-field chalk behind third base.
Kyle Seager gave Seattle a 2-0 lead four batters into the game with a two-run homer off Taylor Hearn after what appeared to be an inning-ending double play on a one-out grounder to third base by France. But second baseman Ibanez took his right foot off the bag before catching the throw from Charlie Culberson and relaying to first base, keeping the inning alive with Mitch Haniger at second. Seager then hit a 2-2 slider into the right-field seats.
Hearn was removed after retiring the first two batters in the fourth after 52 pitches, two more than his career high, in his fourth career start.
Lowe’s hit ended the day for Anderson, who made his Seattle debut after being acquired Wednesday from Pittsburgh. Anderson allowed three runs on six hits and no walks.
MOORE TO WATCH — It was an eventful night in left field for Seattle’s Dylan Moore. After jogging in to make a routine catch on Texas’ opening batter, he tripped, fell forward and was compelled to tip his cap to his applauding teammates in the dugout. In the sixth, Moore made a leaping catch running into the wall and a throw that led to doubling Lowe off first base.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners left-hander Justus Sheffield (forearm strain) probably will throw a bullpen session early next week before starting a rehab assignment.
UP NEXT — Mariners LHP Marco Gonzales (3-5, 5.48 ERA) allowed seven runs in 3⅓ innings against the Rangers in a loss at Seattle on July 3. ... Rangers right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (2-10, 6.11) has allowed the most homers in the majors (31) and has the third-worst opponents’ batting average among big-league qualifiers (.281). His ERA in four July starts was 10.42.
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 0 2 1 Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 1 0
Haniger rf 4 1 2 0 Culbersn 3b 3 0 0 0
France 1b 5 1 1 1 Garcia rf 4 1 1 0
Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1
Toro 2b 4 0 1 0 Ibanez 2b 4 2 1 0
Torrens dh 4 0 1 0 Heim c 4 2 2 4
Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 Terry dh 3 0 0 0
Murphy pr-c 0 1 0 0 J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 White cf 3 0 1 0
Moore lf 1 0 1 0
Bauers ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 37 4 10 4 Totals 32 5 7 5
Seattle 200 000 001 1 — 4
Texas 000 021 000 2 — 5
E—Ibanez (2). DP—Seattle 1, Texas 2. LOB—Seattle 6, Texas 2. 2B—Garcia (13). HR—Seager (22), France (10), Heim 2 (7). SB—Moore (16), White (4). S—Culberson (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
T.Anderson 5⅓ 6 3 3 0 3
Smith ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo L,0-1 BS,0-1 0 1 2 1 0 0
Texas
Hearn 3⅔ 3 2 0 1 3
D.Anderson 3 4 0 0 0 0
B.Martin H,6 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Barlow H,2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Patton W,1-1 2 3 2 1 1 2
Castillo pitched to 1 batter in the 10th, D.Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Scott Barry.
T—3:19. A—33,463 (40,300).