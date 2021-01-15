GREELEY, Colo. — Micayla Isenbart hit a short jumper in the paint with less than a second remaining in regulation Thursday as the Northern Colorado Bears beat the Idaho Vandals 63-61 in Big Sky Conference action at Bank of Colorado Arena.
Hannah Simental paced the Bears (4-7, 1-2 Big Sky) with 19 points, Isenbart added 13 points and five rebounds, and Alisha Davis finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Junior guard Gina Marxen led the Vandals (6-5, 5-2) with 18 points. Senior guard Gabi Harrington and junior post Hailey Christopher each added 12 points and sophomore guard Beyonce Bea had 11 points for Idaho, which made a season-high 14 3-pointers. Northern Colorado held the Vandals to just one point in the final 3:46.
The Vandals (6-5, 5-2) led for 19 total minutes after falling behind 11-0 to begin the game.
“Our execution down the stretch was not good offensively or defensively,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “We were trying to get a foul at the end. We thought we fouled but there was no whistle so obviously we didn’t, so then they get their shot. The last minute we didn’t run our stuff the way we have been practicing all year. It didn’t just come down to the final shot. We had breakdowns and didn’t take care of the basketball, and it ultimately cost us this ball game.”
Each team turned the ball over 18 times, but the Bears held a slight 19-17 edge in points off turnovers. Northern Colorado held the advantage on the boards 25-19 as each team shot better than 45 percent from the floor.
The Vandals were without Natalie Klinker, who has been out recently with an undisclosed injury. Klinker took an awkward fall against Washington State on Dec. 13, then returned to action for a series at Northern Arizona Dec. 31-Jan. 2, but has not played since.
The two teams will play each other at 11 a.m. Saturday at the same site.
IDAHO (6-5, 5-2)
Marxen 6-10 2-2 18, Harrington 4-8 1-2 12, Bea 4-7 0-0 10, Alexander 1-6 0-0 3, Gandy 1-3 0-0 3, Christopher 5-9 0-0 12, Atchley 1-1 0-0 3, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 3-4 61.
NORTHERN COLORADO (4-7, 1-2)
Simental 7-10 1-2 19, Isenbart 6-7 0-0 13, Davis 3-9 4-8 11, Gayles 2-6 2-2 7, Galloway 1-5 1-2 4, Chapman 4-5 0-0 9, Finau 0-3 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-1 0-0 0, Wikstrom 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. 23-48 8-14 63.
Idaho 12 14 23 12—61
Northern Colorado 15 10 22 16—63
3-point goals — Idaho 14-25 (Marxen 4-7, Harrington 3-4, Bea 2-3, Alexander 1-3, Gandy 1-2, Christopher 2-4, Atchley 1-1, Kirby 0-1), Northern Colorado 9-16 (Simental 4-4, Isenbart 1-2, Davis 1-1, Gayles 1-3, Galloway 1-2, Chapman 1-1, Finau 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Wikstrom 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 19 (Kirby 8), Northern Colrado 25 (Davis 6). Assists — Idaho 11 (Marxen 3), Northern Colorado 12 (Simental, Isenbart 3). Total fouls — Idaho 11, Northern Colorado 14.