CALDWELL — Jason Hunter’s message to his team was simple: it’s one of the best eight in Idaho’s 1A Division II classification.
Had a couple things gone differently in the hectic final few seconds of Wednesday’s loss, Timberline could call itself one of the top four teams in the state.
Carsn Perkes’ layup with 15.9 seconds remaining was the difference in the Spartans’ 53-52 defeat against Richfield in the first round of the Class 1A Division II state tournament at Caldwell High School. Timberline (12-10) now heads to the consolation bracket, where it plays North Gem at 1 p.m. Pacific today here.
The Spartans of Weippe still are seeking their first state tournament win since 1972.
“The message to the boys is just rally and keep fighting, keep playing,” Hunter said. “It’s great to be here, I’m proud of the kids for getting here, but we want to win some games. So we’re going to regroup and come back at it.”
Perkes’ go-ahead bucket marked the ninth and final lead change of a back-and-forth second half. Timberline’s last advantage was 52-51 with 22.4 seconds left after Chase Hunter split two free throws. Perkes then raced down the court for the layup and, after inbounding the ball and crossing midcourt, Timberline turned it over with eight seconds left.
The Spartans had to commit three fouls to get into the bonus and didn’t put Richfield on the free-throw line until the clock showed 1.1 seconds to go. The Tigers’ Jamen Fuchs missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity and Timberline got the rebound, but the buzzer sounded before a three-quarter-court prayer could be hoisted.
Timberline’s late foul quandary was, in a way, an unfortunate result of its own strategy. With a 49-48 lead and around two minutes remaining, the Spartans passed the ball around the arc, draining a minute or so off the clock. Richfield finally fouled with 1:19 left, but Timberline missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
But the Spartans quickly got the ball back, and Parker Brown made two free throws to push the lead to 51-48 with 1:04 to play, but Richfield’s Clay Kent answered with a 3-pointer to tie it with under a minute to go.
“It was some key decisions, some mistakes we made that didn’t allow us to finish the game like we wanted to,” Jason Hunter said. “We thought we had it there for a minute, and then, it’s never over till it’s over. They came down and hit some big shots.”
Timberline also lost its top scorer in the game, Rylan Larson, when he fouled out with 3:21 left in regulation. The 6-foot-2 senior scored 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 15 points before halftime, helping the Spartans lead 16-10 after the first and go into the break tied at 21.
“He’s our best offensive player and he had some key steals there in the first half and we were feeding off that momentum,” Jason Hunter said. “We have a hard time playing without him.”
The Spartans led by as many as eight points in the first quarter and didn’t trail until early in the third. They shot 44.7 percent to Richfield’s 41.7 percent, but attempted 10 fewer shots. The Tigers (14-10) played quickly on offense, while Timberline waited for its best look. Both teams mostly played zone defense, leading to a combined 44 3-point attempts. The Spartans made eight of their 19 tries from distance.
Chase Hunter had 11 points and seven rebounds and Brown added nine for Timberline. Perkes led Richfield with 21 and Kent had 11.
The Spartans’ next opponent, the North Gem Cowboys from Bancroft, beat Timberline 79-50 in their meeting last year at State. The Cowboys’ James Bodily scored 37 points in that game and is back this year as a senior.
RICHFIELD (14-10)
Jamen Fuchs 3 0-1 9, Carsn Perkes 8 3-4 21, Clay Kent 4 0-0 11, Rance Allen 1 0-0 3, Luke Dalton 3 1-1 7, Dane West 0 0-0 0, Hudsun Lucero 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 4-7 53.
TIMBERLINE (12-10)
Rylan Larson 9 2-2 21, Parker Brown 1 6-6 9, Micah Nelson 1 0-2 3, Chase Hunter 3 2-5 11, Logan Hunter 2 0-0 6, Devon Wentland 0 0-0 0, Jaron Christopherson 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-15 52.
Richfield 10 11 17 15—53
Timberline 16 5 20 11—52
3-point goals — Fuchs 3, Kent 3, C. Hunter 3, L. Hunter 2, Perkes 2, Allen, Larson, Brown, Nelson.
