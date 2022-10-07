PULLMAN — There isn’t much more you can ask for out of a football game.
From the start Thursday, it was apparent that Class 2A Greater Spokane League foes Pullman and Shadle Park were going to war at Ray Hobbs Field.
With three seconds left in regulation, Highlanders kicker Memphis Lake nailed a 22-yard field goal to send the game into overtime tied at 24.
Natreven Dickerson scored on Shadle Park’s first possession of the extra period from seven yards out, then the Highlanders held off the Greyhounds on their OT drive to seal a 30-24 win.
“It was a great game,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “I don’t think it did my heart rate any good though.
“You can’t really point to anyone making mistakes, it was really people making plays on both sides.”
Here are some takeaways:
Special teams are fun
Shadle Park (5-1, 4-0) and Pullman (3-2, 2-1) displayed why special teams are so important, especially in high school.
Pullman kicker Carlens Dollin nailed a 39-yarder to put the Greyhounds ahead 17-14 in the third quarter.
He also ran what would’ve been a successful fake punt later on, but was called back because of a penalty.
During overtime, Champ Powaukee blocked Lake’s point after attempt, injecting life into the Pullman sideline.
“I thought we had a little bit of momentum there,” Cofer said. “Ultimately, we couldn’t get it done on fourth down.”
Playmakers make plays
With the game tied at 14 in the second quarter, the Greyhounds moved Tanner Barbour under center in the wildcat formation.
The package was something Cofer had in his back pocket for three weeks, looking to break it out for a special occasion.
“We hit a stalemate in our offense and we needed a spark,” Cofer said. “We needed (Caleb Northcroft) to come back in late and try to win the game, and I thought he did a nice job.”
Barbour took snaps well into the third quarter. Northcroft returned under center in the fourth quarter.
“It isn’t easy to come off the bench and play at a high level,” Cofer said. “I thought both guys played extremely well.”
Barbour finished 4-of-9 passing for 36 yards, adding 42 yards on the ground. Northcroft was 13-of-19 for 124 yards and two scores.
Explosive defense
The two teams made forced numerous miscues.
Shadle Park turned the ball over three times, which included an outstanding read by Joe Kraft on a screen pass.
The linebacker read the play from the jump, got in front of the pass and made the interception.
“Our defense really flew around today,” Cofer said. “Obviously, we wanted more of those turnovers to go our way, but when they’re coughing it up, it shows your doing good things defensively.”
Pullman wasn’t without its miscues. They allowed Shadle Park’s explosive duo Beckett Ensminger and Jordan Dever to combine for more 70 percent of the Highlanders’ yards.
“We knew they were going to be talented coming in, especially at the skill level,” Cofer said. “We let them get loose a few times but I thought we contained them pretty well.”
Shadle Park 7 7 0 10 6 —30
Pullman 7 7 3 7 0—24
First Quarter
Shadle Park — Natreven Dickerson 7 run (Lake kick).
Pullman — Champ Powaukee 30 pass from Caleb Northcroft (Carlens Dollin kick).
Second Quarter
Shadle Park — Jordan Dever 57 pass from Dickerson (Lake kick).
Pullman — Terran Page 8 run (Dollin kick).
Third Quarter
Pullman — Dollin 39 field goal.
Fourth Quarter
Shadle Park — Beckett Ensminger 8 pass from Dickerson (Lake kick).
Pullman — Tanner Barbour 16 pass from Northcroft (Dollin kick).
Shadle Park — Lake 22 field goal.
Overtime
Shadle Park — Dickerson 7 run (kick blocked).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shadle Park: Ensminger 23-130, Dickerson 14-106. Pullman: Terran Page 13-28, Henry Preece 10-14, Barbour 7-42, Brady Coulter 6-39.
PASSING — Shadle Park: Dickerson 19-28-2—163. Pullman: Northcroft 13-19-0—124, Barbour 4-9-0—38.
RECEIVING — Shadle Park: Dever 13-158, Jacob Boston 2-8, Kam Odell 2-6, Ensminger 2-3. Pullman: Powaukee 6-81, Barbour 6-44, Page 4-34, Gavin Brown 1-3.
