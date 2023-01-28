Snow this morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Lewiston guard Breanna Albright, center, would hit the game-winning 3 late in regulation during the Golden Throne girls basketball game against Clarkston at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
Lewiston post Savannah Burke, left, shoots as Clarkston Ella Leavitt defends and Ryann Combs looks on during Friday’s Golden Throne girls basketball game at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
Lewiston players celebrate their victory after Friday’s Golden Throne girls basketball game against Clarkston at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
What better way to start the Golden Throne than with a history-making performance?
The Lewiston girls basketball team notched a 74-69 win Friday against Clarkston at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College. The 143 combined points were the most for a girls game in the rivalry’s history.
“We talked before the game that we had to play with a lot of heart,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “I think after the nerves and anxiety went away, we were able to go out there play our game and fight.”
Lewiston’s Reese DeGroot tied the game at 69 with 1:19 to go by hitting a free throw.
Two possessions later, senior Zoie Kessinger got a steal and passed it to a wide-open Breanna Albright in the right corner. She buried a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left for the go-ahead points.
“We knew that we had to play downhill and we had to attack them,” Stefanchik said. “She was due for something like that. I’m really happy for her.”
Here’s what we learned:
The Albrights shine bright
The Lewiston faithful all left smiling afterward. but the family of the Albright sisters absolutely were gleeful.
While Breanna Albright hit the game-winner, sister Dilynn was key in making it happen.
Kendall Wallace hit her fourth 3 of the game with 1:44 remaining in regulation to put Clarkston (12-4) up 69-64.
On the next possession, Dilynn Albright buried a 3 in almost the same spot as her sister would later to make it a one-possession game.
“She’s worked hard all season trying to find her stroke,” Stefanchik said. “It really came out tonight and I’m really proud of her.”
Dilynn Albright finished with a season-high 15 points and was 5-for-8 from the field.
Learning to finish games
The first half saw four lead changes and with 3:27 remaining in the half, Savannah Burke hit a free throw to tie it at 29.
The Bantams then punched the Bengals in the mouth, scoring the final 10 points of the second quarter to go into the locker room up 39-29.
In the past, Lewiston might have packed it in. Not this time. Not in a rivalry game.
The Bengals (6-13) switched to a press defense coming out of the locker room and pulled itself within 46-39 with 4:31 to go in the third.
“We started beating ourselves and weren’t taking care of the ball,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We didn’t value every possession and we were really weak with the ball at times.”
Another key was Lewiston’s effectiveness from outside as it went 11-for-22 (50%) from deep.
Kessinger hit four 3s and led the Bengals with 22 points. She also had two from Steph Curry range in the third.
“I think everyone just went out and believed in each other,” Stefanchik said. “I think that gave everyone confidence that when they put the ball up, it was going to go in.”
Wallace finished with a game-high 26 points for Clarkston, the 10th-ranked team in the state of Washington in Class 2A. Alahondra Perez added 17.
“(Kendall) was laser-focused tonight, especially in the first half,” Sobotta said. “She wanted to win this game really bad and sometimes she has too much passion that she’s too hard on herself.”