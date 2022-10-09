Lewis-Clark State College right-side hitter Carli Berntson, left, and middle blocker Channa Hart prepare to block a return from Oregon Tech during Saturday’s Cascade Conference match at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The Lewis-Clark State College volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point duriing a Cascade Conference match against Oregon Tech at the P1FCU Activity Center on Saturday.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State College outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez jumps for a serve during Saturday's Cascade Conference match against Oregon Tech at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Lewis-Clark State College outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez jumps to hit a ball during Saturday's Cascade Conference match against Oregon Tech at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Lewis-Clark State College defensive specialist Kenzie Dean celebrates with teammates after scoring a point during Saturday's Cascade Conference match against Oregon Tech at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Lewis-Clark State and Oregon Tech battled for three sets Saturday to earn a spot near the top of the Cascade Conference standings.
The Warriors relied on resilient offense and dominating attacks in their 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 win against the Owls at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“I think every coach gets paranoid about what things might be coming,” Lewis-Clark State coach Shaun Pohlman said. “It feels really good to get the win but I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Here are some takeaways:
Anybody can get it done
Lewis-Clark State (12-6, 8-5) had been dealing with some injuries for several weeks but finally was back near full strength in Friday’s 25-16, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17 win against No. 23 Southern Oregon.
The Warriors, who have won five of their past six matches, continued to look impressive, having a plethora of players who are able to finish. The Warriors had 39 kills, which were distributed between five players.
“Every team has ups and downs,” Pohlman said. “When we were going through our injury phase, it was hard to maintain offensive power. We’re healthy right now, but things change all the time.”
Leading the way in kills was right-side hitter Lisi Langi with 11. The senior saved her best stuff for the third set, where she finished the Warriors’ final three points.
“She’s really stepped up and taken her game to another level,” Pohlman said. “It felt like a balanced offense tonight.”
Grecia Ung Enriquez was second on the team in kills with nine. The Sonora, Mexico, native was all around the court for the Warriors, adding six digs and a team-high 14 points.
Front line dominant
Having a front line that includes senior middle blockers Jada Wyms and Channa Hart, and senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson will give any team fits.
Wyms finished with six kills and six total blocks, Hart tallied five total blocks and Nelson added six kills and five digs.
The front line also helped during long rallies, all of which favored Lewis-Clark State.
For example, in the third set, Oregon Tech’s Kaylin Talonen lofted the ball over the net after a bad hit by the Warriors, with the ball traveling toward the out-of-bounds line. But Ung Enriquez dove after it, ran into the scorers’ table and kept the play alive. Nelson eventually would score the point.
“There are some special people in this program, and it feels good to be a part of,” Pohlman said. “The energy in the stands has been amazing, and the players have just been able to feed off of that.”
Big implications
The Warriors now have won two straight in the conference, and play Walla Walla at home Monday.
The win keeps Lewis-Clark State for a high seed in the conference tournament, which takes place Nov. 11-12. The top six teams in the regular season advance. The Warriors are tied with Bushnell and Southern Oregon for fourth place in the conference a little more than halfway through.
“The team wanted to know what happens if we do this or do that and I told them not to worry about it,” Pohlman said. “We just need to go out there and give all that we got and let whatever happens on that end, happen.”