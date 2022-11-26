As local high schools gear up for the boys basketball season, there are a number of newsworthy storylines to key into.
Wildcats out to continue tear
There is no bigger perennial name in area hoops than the Lapwai Wildcats, who currently are riding a rare wave of success even by their standards as they boast 36 consecutive victories and back-to-back Idaho Class 1A Division I state titles. To find competition that could push them, the Wildcats sought out the largest schools in the region in 2021-22 for nonleague play and continued to handle them.
They hope to maintain that trend this season, with their opener coming against Class 5A Post Falls on Dec. 6 and their next nonleague game against the Washington Class 2A state champion Lynden Lions in a Nike Showcase event Dec. 10.
“I’ve always felt to get better you have to play the best,” said Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman, whose team will be on the road for its first nine outings. “Get us ready for March and fight for another state championship; that’s always our goal.”
Lapwai graduated three seniors who have gone on to play at the collegiate level, but still retains a deep talent pool. Standouts for this year’s team include the likes of Kase Wynott, a 6-foot-6 junior who led the state in scoring last year and whose father, Jeremy, a former Lewis-Clark State standout, has just joined the team’s coaching staff alongside Eastman.
Bengals heading in different direction
The Lewiston Bengals, who start their run with a nonconference challenge against southern foe Borah on Dec. 3 followed by an area rivalry game at Pullman on Dec. 6, have a new coach at the helm in Brooks Malm.
Most recently the coach at Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calif., Malm grew up in this area and played high school basketball for Troy. He played for two years at Walla Walla Community College before making the transition to coaching.
While he appreciated his time in far-flung regions, Malm remained interested in a return to his roots and to a place like Lewiston, where with only one public high school, the Bengals are the “only show in town” at the high school level, generating greater community investment. He also feels the brand-new school building and basketball facility create a sheen of promise.
“When you’re in a blue-collar town like this, and people are tough it’s kind of a melting pot of small towns, is really what it is,” said Malm, who was in attendance at the Ford Idaho Center in 2009 when Lewiston won its last Class 5A state title. “In Lewiston, you grow up in Lewiston, you take pride in that. I think we’ll be able to look back on it and say we’re really proud of what we did here.”
Coming off a solid 17-6 season, the Bengals might shore up any lack of localized coaching experience with their large senior class and leadership from varsity returners like Drew Hottinger, Carson Way and James White. Malm wants (and thinks he has) a hard-working team that is adaptable and focuses on lining up intelligent shots.
“Whoever gets the better shot is going to win the game,” he said.
Greyhounds back in the hunt
Coming off a runner-up showing at the Washington Class 2A state tournament to cap a 23-3 season, Pullman opens its new campaign at home Wednesday against nonleague foe Colville. The Greyhounds have 10 total nonleague games, including showdowns with Lewiston and Moscow, before they begin Class 2A Greater Spokane League play in January.
While he would like to see his team contend for the state title again, Pullman coach Craig Brantner emphasized the Greyhounds will have their work cut out for them to get to that level, facing potentially improved rivals in their league and the added obstacle of a regional crossover with the Central Washington Athletic Conference between the district and state tournaments.
“Both West Valley and Clarkston are going to field really good teams that will have the opportunity to make a state tournament spot, and we’re going to have to play very good against them to come out with a victory,” he said.
Last year’s Hounds were a powerhouse offensive team that rained down as many as 18 3-pointers in a game, and Brantner expects much of the same this season. Leaders include the likes of 6-foot-4 senior point guard Jaedyn Brown, who generated totals exceeding 30 points on multiple occasions as a junior.
“You never know if the ball’s going to go in when you want it to, but I think we’ve got a good shooting team for sure,” Brantner said.
Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268, or cwendt@lmtribune.com.