He’s in select company

Bob Sobotta Jr. knows Lapwai basketball history as well as anyone. He can’t recall any Division I men’s basketball players other than Emmit Taylor III who have hailed from Lapwai High School.
The small school on Idaho’s Nez Perce Reservation holds a special place in local hoops lore. Taylor is one of its most special players. He’s one of many former Wildcat stars to reach the next level, but one of few who’ve been advanced to D-I. The Lapwai native made the move official in fall 2019 when he signed with Idaho State, and is in the midst of his first season of big-time college ball.
“As a kid, I always dreamed of playing college basketball — not necessarily Division I, but just getting to the college level and playing basketball,” Taylor said. “So being Division I, it means a lot to me.”
Taylor spent the past two years at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene. Before that, he was one of the best high school players in Idaho, showcasing a pure shooting stroke and game-changing scoring ability that led Lapwai to back-to-back Class 1A Division I state championships. As a senior, he was named the classification’s player of the year in the state and was nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.
After high school, he moved a couple hours north to start his college career at NIC, where the men’s basketball program has built a reputation of winning and sending its players to higher levels of college basketball. Taylor’s shooting and scoring abilities carried over to the two-year junior college. In 61 games, he averaged 12.5 points — logging 14 20-point games — and made 40.1 percent of his 3-pointers. In the 10th game of his freshman season, he buried 12 3s en route to a career-high 46 points.
He also experienced more team success. The Cardinals won the Northwest Athletic Conference championship when he was a freshman, repeating their effort from the previous year. (Both titles eventually were vacated after NIC was penalized for committing numerous violations).
Taylor garnered Division I offers from ISU, Florida Gulf Coast and Bryant (Rhode Island), according to the basketball recruiting site verbalcommits.com. He signed with the Bengals in November, completing a Lapwai-to-Division I journey few others have traveled.
“I think that he’s the trendsetter there for being one of the first,” said Sobotta Jr., who coached Taylor during his final two years at Lapwai and whose family name bespeckles the chronology of Lapwai hoops. “He’s definitely one of the very few, probably in the history.” (Note: Trevon Allen, who starred for the University of Idaho and now is playing professionally in Poland, hails from Lapwai but played high school basketball at Clarkston).
Sobotta noted several attributes that helped Taylor reach the Division I level — his passion for basketball and poise under pressure added to a desirable combination of size (6-foot-4) and natural skill. But it can be difficult for players to make it big from Lapwai — its population is just more than 1,000 and showcase opportunities might be hard to come by. Sobotta realized Taylor was on par with big-city kids when he proved it during his senior season at Lapwai.
At a holiday tournament that December, Taylor scored 16 points in Lapwai’s win against Spokane’s North Central, and followed it with 31 points and 12 rebounds the next day in a one-point loss to Spokane’s Ferris in the championship.
North Central and Ferris each have enrollments above 1,000. Lapwai’s is a little above 100.
“That Ferris game, it just kind of gave a lot of legitimacy in terms of his being able to play at any level,” Sobotta said.
Ryan Looney took charge as Idaho State’s coach during Taylor’s sophomore season at North Idaho, and one of his top priorities was adding a shooter. Taylor fit the bill and was among Looney’s first ISU signing class.
“We felt like we didn’t necessarily shoot the 3 all that well,” Looney said. “Emmit’s a guy who can really, really do that, so that was the main reason we were intrigued with him.”
But Taylor’s transition to Division I hoops has been challenging. The complexities of switching schools and adapting to a new coach are built into transferring, as Taylor did, but the gap that exists between the quality of junior college basketball and Division I hoops can be tough to bridge.
Plus, for the first time, Taylor is a long way from home. It was easy for him to get to Lapwai from Coeur d’Alene, but Idaho State and Pocatello, in the southeast corner of Idaho, are eight hours away. The distance is exacerbated by the coronavius pandemic.
“With COVID, it’s been a big challenge for me to stay focused on my basketball and not worry about anything back home,” Taylor said.
Taylor is self-aware when it comes to his strengths and weaknesses on the basketball court, noting the high levels of organization, discipline and attention to detail necessary at the Division I level. Looney, who was a remarkably successful Division II coach, is a stickler for defense and pointed to that as Taylor’s greatest need for improvement.
Through ISU’s first seven games of the season, Taylor has logged six appearances at a modest 3.3 minutes per outing. He scored his only points Dec. 12 when he made — naturally — a 3 vs. Bethesda.
Taylor is a junior this season and, with the NCAA’s recent announcement that all Division I athletes competing in winter sports will get an extra year of eligibility, has a couple more seasons on the horizon — plenty of time to continue his increasingly notable basketball journey.
“His time’s going to come,” Sobotta said. “He’ll get some opportunities through the year to prove himself, and I know he will.”
