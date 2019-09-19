PULLMAN — Washington State has another reason to consider itself a fourth-quarter team. The Cougars will be featured in the final of four episodes of an HBO documentary television series on college football this season.
The network will visit the WSU campus the week of the homecoming game against Colorado on Oct. 19, and the episode will air at 10 p.m. Pacific on Oct. 23.
HBO announced the plans Wednesday, making official a report of a month ago that Washington State, Penn State and Arizona State would be featured in the series. Contrary to what initially was reported, the fourth school will be Florida, not Alabama.
“24/7 College Football” is expected to resemble the popular HBO series, “Hard Knocks,” which takes a behind-the-scenes look at NFL teams. It will have the same narrator, Liev Schreiber.
The Cougars actually will play a role in two of the episodes. They will be the visiting team when Arizona State is featured leading up to an Oct. 12 game in Tempe, Ariz. That episode will be aired at 10 p.m. Pacific on Oct. 16.
“For many years, we have been enamored with the story lines and unrivaled traditions of college football,” HBO executive producer Rick Bernstein said in a statement. “Viewers will feel the tremendous electricity of some of the best atmospheres in the country, and see the meticulous preparation and challenges facing these programs in the build-up to game day and during the game action.”
The No. 19 Cougars (3-0) open their Pac-12 schedule at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium (ESPN) against UCLA (0-3).
“The excitement surrounding Cougar football is at an all-time high,” athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. “We hope our alumni and fans will get an inside look at what makes this football program so special.”
Other games featured will be Towson at Florida and Purdue at Penn State. Those episodes will air Oct. 2 and 9, respectively.
ERICKSON TO BE HONORED — Former Washington State and Idaho coach Dennis Erickson will be recognized during the Cougars’ game Saturday for his impending induction into the College Hall of Fame.
“Dennis Erickson put together a Hall of Fame coaching career that spanned 23 seasons and six teams,” Steve Hatchell, presdent of the National Football Foundation, said in a statement, “and his tenure in Pullman, while short, produced one of the most memorable seasons in Washington State history.”
He was referring to the Cougars’ Aloha Bowl year of 1988, the final of his two seasons at the school.
Erickson and other honorees will be officially inducted Dec. 10 in New York.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.