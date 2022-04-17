With a moved-up start time, rain in the forecast and massive clouds quickly approaching Harris Field from the west, maybe Lewis-Clark State freshman pitcher Dawson Day wanted to do his part to make it a speedy game.
The Warriors’ starter found his groove on the mound early, striking out five consecutive batters across the first and second innings to get his team rolling against the College of Idaho.
Day (6-0, 1.67 ERA) fanned 13 in seven innings, earned the win and combined with freshman reliever Drake Borschowa to post a 2-0 Cascade Conference shutout against the Yotes.
“We’ll take a win any way we can get it, but a shutout is a pretty special thing for our pitchers to have,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said.
Like clockwork, rain drops started falling as soon as the game ended about two hours after it began, as Day and his teammates signed posters for fans outside the field.
“It’s always good to put zeroes up on the board as a staff and take a little pressure off the hitters,” said Day, a left-hander. “We squeaked it out but a win’s a win. We’ll take it.”
LCSC (40-4, 11-3) improved to 6-1 on the season against its in-state conference foe. But College of Idaho (24-22, 12-7) didn’t let the Warriors separate and made it interesting in the ninth.
Skyler Sadora — one of the Yotes’ heroes in their 6-5 win in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader — started the rally with a line-drive single up the middle. Borschowa garnered a strikeout and fly out before a walk and another line-drive single loaded the bases.
But Jake Denison’s shot to center field was snagged by a tumbling Sam Linscott to end the game before disaster struck for the Warriors.
“Sam’s athletic,” Taylor said. “Drake didn’t make a quality 0-2 pitch, left it over the plate, but we have some athletes running around out there.”
Yotes starter Connor Root (4-4) allowed two runs and struck out six in 6ž innings in the pitchers’ duel.
LCSC designated hitter Charlie Updegrave scored the first run in the bottom of the third courtesy of a pair of sacrifice flies. Updegrave got on base with a double to the right-field corner, moved to third on a sac fly to deep center field by Coy Stout and came home on another sac fly to center by Riley Way.
It remained 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh, when LCSC’s A.J. Davis recorded his 200th career hit, a double through the left side, then scored on a double by Stout, a former Genesee standout.
“That’s fantastic,” Taylor said of Davis’ milestone. “The guy just grinds away, he’s competitive, elite work ethic, fantastic leadership skills. Super proud of him.”
The senior second baseman and Clarkston High School product went 2-of-4 and Stout went 2-of-3 on a mostly quiet day for Warrior batters. No Yote had more than one hit.
Defensively, LCSC first baseman Luke White had a couple of stellar plays in the fifth inning. The Lewiston High School grad first leapt up to grab a ball from former high school teammate Way and swung around to tag out C of I’s Ben Dudley before he reached the bag for the first out. Later, White stretched and scooped a tough ball out of the dirt for a force out.
The four-game series will wrap up at 11 a.m. today at the same site.
“The College of Idaho competes,” Taylor said. “When you don’t score a lot of runs (by) either team, every at-bat means something. It was a great pitching performance today by Dawson and Drake.”
COLLEGE OF IDAHO LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hultberg 2b 4 0 0 0 Way ss 1 0 0 1
Sadora 1b 4 0 1 0 Threlfall lf 3 0 0 0
McFarland rf 4 0 0 0 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0
Robertson dh 4 0 1 0 Nagle rf 4 0 1 0
Gaff ss 3 0 0 0 Linscott cf 4 0 0 0
Dudley lf 4 0 1 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0
Denison 3b 3 0 0 0 Mazzone c 4 0 1 0
Miller c 3 0 0 0 Canty pr 0 0 0 0
Watkins cf 2 0 1 0 Davis 2b 4 1 2 0
Updegrave dh 4 1 1 0
Stout 3b 3 0 2 1
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 30 2 7 2
College of Idaho 000 000 000—0 4 0
Lewis-Clark State 001 000 10x—2 7 0
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Root (L, 4-4) 6.2 5 2 2 4 6
Wood 1.1 2 0 0 0 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Day (W, 6-0) 7 2 0 0 1 13
Borschowa (S, 1) 2 2 0 0 1 3
Attendance — N/A.
