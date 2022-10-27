Have the Mariners closed the gap on the Astros? It may not matter.

Seattle pitcher George Kirby, left, and catcher Cal Raleigh embrace after the Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of an American League wild-card playoff series Oct. 8 in Toronto.

 The Canadian Press

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in the past six years, which to many Seattle Mariners fans might be only slightly less distressing than having the similarly loathed New York Yankees represent the American League.

Then again, considering the excruciating sweep Seattle absorbed at the hands of the Astros less than two weeks ago, and their unwavering status as the leading impediment to the Mariners conquering the AL West (and the AL, period) — not to mention the ongoing scorn emanating from their cheating scandal — Houston probably tops the distress test.

