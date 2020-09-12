KOOSKIA — Brody Hasselstrom rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns Friday as the Prairie High School football team stormed past Clearwater Valley 54-14 in a Whitepine League Division I game.
The Pirates (2-0) totaled 408 rushing yards.
Anthony Fabbi led the Rams with 85 yards rushing and a touchdown, but Clearwater Valley couldn’t get many opportunities against a Prairie defense that allowed just eight first downs.
Prairie 22 16 16 0—54
Clearwater Valley 0 0 0 14—14
First Quarter
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 3 run (Tayden Hibbard pass from Cole Schlader).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 24 run (run failed).
Prairie — Hibbard 7 run (Schlader run).
Second Quarter
Prairie — Hasselstrom 33 run (John Gehring pass from Schlader).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 34 run (Hibbard run).
Third Quarter
Prairie — Hibbard 15 run (Wyatt Ross pass from Schlader).
Prairie — Travis Alfrey 7 run (Alfrey pass from Schlader).
Fourth Quarter
Clearwater Valley –– Dylan Pickering 30 run (pass failed).
Clearwater Valley –– Anthony Fabbi 35 run (Connor Jackson pass from Fabbi).
Kamiah 40, Deary 16
DEARY — Gabe Eades again showed his mobility at quarterback and also intercepted a pass as Kamiah pulled away in the second half to beat Deary in a nonleague game.
Statistics were unavailable, but it’s thought Eades topped 200 yards in rushing and Landon Keen exceeded 100.
The Mustangs countered with the running of quarterback Brayden Stapleton and trailed only 18-16 before Kamiah cranked up its defense and threw a second-half shutout.
“The defense stepped up in the second half — they did a better job in coverage and pressured the quarterback,” Kubs coach Nels Kludt said.
Kamiah 6 12 14 8—40
Deary 0 16 0 0—16
Timberline 72, Salmon River 12
WEIPPE — Timberline notched its first victory of the season as the Spartans rolled through Salmon River in a nonleague game.
After the Savages (0-3) scored the opening points in the first period, the Spartans (1-2) rallied behind quarterback Parker Brown, who had 221 rushing yards on 14 carries, reaching the end zone three times. Brown also was active in the passing game, completing 6 of 10 attempts for 87 yards and three touchdowns.
“Parker just stepped up today,” Timberline coach Pat Christopherson said, “This was the first game I split the (quarterback) position up and he did an outstanding job and controlled the ball for us.”
The Spartans also got production from freshman Rylan West, who ran the ball nine times for 136 yards and three scores.
Timberline 22 50 0 0—72
Salmon River 6 6 0 0—12
First Quarter
Salmon River — Justin Whitten 49 run (run failed).
Timberline — Parker Brown 34 run (run failed).
Timberline — Micah Nelson 28 pass from Rylan Larson (Brown run).
Timberline — Brown 39 run (run failed).
Timberline — Larson 29 pass from Brown (West run).
Second Quarter
Timberline — Rylan West 30 run (West run).
Timberline — Larson 20 pass from Parker Brown (Brown run).
Timberline — West 4 run (Brown run).
Timberline — Brown 62 run (run failed).
Timberline — West 12 run (run failed).
Salmon River — Whitten 53 run (run failed).
Timberline — Nelson 12 pass from Brown (Chase Hunter run).