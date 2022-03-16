Ryan Hasselstrom, who led Prairie High School to three state eight-man football championships and has been involved in the Pirates’ program for almost a quarter-century, has resigned to pursue other interests, he confirmed to the Lewiston Tribune on Tuesday.
He will continue to teach business and coach track and field at the Cottonwood school.
“It’s been a blast,” Hasselstrom said. “I’ve been blessed beyond belief with some of the talent we’ve had. I’ve just made up my mind that we’re going to step back and see what happens.”
Prairie athletic director Travis Mader said he plans to name a replacement before summer break.
Hasselstrom’s decision is connected to the football career of his son, Brody, a running back who graduated from Prairie in the spring, signed with Eastern Oregon University, of La Grande, Ore., in February and doesn’t yet know yet whether he’ll be redshirted in the fall. For the elder Hasselstrom, 48, watching Brody play college football might have forced him to make compromises in his coaching.
“We put a lot of time in,” he said. “I think everybody knows, if you do it right, it takes a lot of time to coach and try to be successful at it. If I’m going to be on the road during weekends and not able to commit to the team to do it right, it’s probably not benefiting the team. We’ve got a good group of kids coming through. It made sense to turn it over to somebody else at this point.”
Nonetheless, “It’s one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make,” he said. “It would be great to say I did it for my whole career — for 33 years or whatever it would be — and stick to it. But I’ve missed a lot of stuff in the fall. I don’t get to go hunting in the fall and stuff like that.”
In the second of Hasselstrom’s two stints as Prairie’s coach, which lasted 10 years, he guided the Pirates to Class 1A Division I titles in 2014, 2017 and 2019, missing the state playoffs only once. His win-loss record was 89-17.
“In my eyes, he’s turned this football program into one of the powerhouses in the state of Idaho,” Mader said. “He’s done a phenomenal job.”
Hasselstrom also assisted a Mader-coached Prairie team that claimed a state title in 2008, the school’s first. When asked to name his favorite memories, that’s the first one he mentioned.
In all, Hasselstrom coached in the program for 24 years, including an initial stint as head coach from 1998-2004 when enrollment numbers worked against him. The Pirates transitioned from 11- to eight-man football during a difficult 2004 season that drew a turnout of only 12 players and resulted in an 0-9 record.
Hasselstrom then took a year off before assisting Mader in 2006-11. He has been the Pirates’ track coach for 25 years.
“I can’t thank him enough for what he did for our community and, most of all, what he did for our student-athletes,” Mader said.
Hasselstrom’s record in second stint
2012: 4-5
2013: 8-3
2014: 12-0
2015: 11-1
2016: 7-3
2017: 12-1
2018: 9-2
2019: 11-0
2020: 7-1
2021: 8-1
Record in second stint: 89-17