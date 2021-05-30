The towering fly ball sent Dalton Harum to the warning track and beyond. As the Lewis-Clark State outfielder followed the white pill into his glove, a large green object appeared in the foreground. With no room to brake, Harum crashed into the center field wall — the collision creating an audible sound that could be heard easily more than 400 feet away from the press box at Harris Field.
“I knew it was coming, I was on the track, but when you get that close you’ve got to make it, you’ve got to do everything you can to catch it,” Harum said. “You know it’s coming and you’re going to hit it, but you’ve got to wear it and catch the ball.”
It robbed Concordia of an early double that could’ve given the Bulldogs the offensive spark they were searching for all game and encapsulated a strong defensive outing for a Lewis-Clark State team that needed to bounce back after Friday’s loss to Faulkner in the opener of the Avista NAIA World Series.
“It was great,” LCSC starter Trent Sellers said. “I thought it was going to go off the wall, but knowing that Dalton Harum would do anything to get that out makes me believe in this team.”
L-C’s bats came alive in a loser-out game against Concordia, but the Warriors also didn’t make a defensive mistake, allowing the hosts to protect a big lead for more than six innings and prevail 10-0 Saturday afternoon.
“Our defense is kind of the unsung hero of this team,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “Our offense gets a lot of notoriety and some of our arms, and our bullpen, but our defense has been fantastic, some of the top (statistics) in the country all year. Showed it the last couple days. It makes it a little easier on the pitcher, obviously, when these are just three out innings, instead of allowing extras, keep sending guys to the plate. It helps pitch counts for our guys and free passes. We’re competitive and athletic all the way around the field.”
Harum’s courageous catch in center field may have been the defensive highlight for the Warriors, but L-C’s defense came through time and time again with big plays, preventing Concordia from building any type of offensive momentum.
Early in the game, Riley Way got the front of his jersey dirty to snag a sizzling ground ball that looked bound for the outfield grass and in the fifth inning, L-C’s shortstop and first baseman Brock Ephan combine on a bang-bang double play that saw Ephan field a hard-hit grounder five feet off the bag, fire to Way at second and collect the ball again at first.
“We put a big focus on defense and playing well gives our pitchers a chance,” Harum said. “We want our pitchers to pitch to contact, so them being able to trust us is a big deal.”
In 18 innings, the Warriors have committed just one error.
“We make sure every practice to work on defense and that’s all they do, and then they go hit,” said Sellers, who tossed eight scoreless innings and struck out seven batters.
LCSC won big despite registering only four more hits than its opponent. The difference? The Bulldogs walked seven batters to LCSC’s three and Concordia committed four errors to the Warriors’ zero.
“They’re really good, but if you walk guys, if you make a couple errors, you’re just not going to be able to get those guys out,” Concordia coach Ryan Dupic said. “At some point you’re going to have to make those play and we didn’t make them today. They just played a lot better than we did.”