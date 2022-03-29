There normally isn’t a cooler beyond the end zone, but Travell Harris turned it into part of his act.
The former Washington State receiver caught a short, ultra-quick pass to the back of the end zone and, seeing the cooler just in time, hurdled it for whatever extra booty it might glean him.
Presumably, style points count for something in this arena.
“I was trying to be athletic, man, not get knocked down,” Harris said.
Several ex-Cougar football players zipped through the routine plays and tried to navigate the non-routine ones Monday as NFL scouts assessed their skills in WSU’s Pro Day at the Cougar Football Complex and the school’s practice bubble.
Harris led the Cougars with 76 catches and nine touchdowns in 2021, but the stats were besmirched by a few drops. On Pro Day, with the humble lighting making catches difficult, and with the surrounding silence heightening his grunts, Harris made one tough catch after another.
He copped to some nerves.
“You definitely get a few jitters,” he said. “Once you get going, you get going. We’ve been training so hard for this day, and it’s a little bit of jitters. But it’s football at the end of the day. Once you catch one ball, everything gets smooth.”
Offensive lineman Abe Lucas backed up his performance early this month at the NFL combine, where he took first in the 20-yard shuffle and the 3-cone drill, while cornerback Jaylen Watson filled in some precision skills to the No. 1 mark he’d flashed in the bench press at the combine.
“When I went to the NFL combine, I’d never been nervous playing football in my life,” Watson said. “That was the first time I’d ever been nervous. I called all the guys that weren’t able to go to the combine and told them, ‘At the end of the day, it’s just football. Just have fun.’ ”
He did that, shining in particular in an on-ball agility drill in which defenders must catch a hard-thrown ball at the end. Watson made several consecutive receptions before finally blowing his final rep.
Running back Max Borghi attended the combine but cooled his heals there with an ankle injury sustained in the Senior Bowl. So this was big for him.
“Obviously, it feels like this is everything — the biggest job interview ever,” he said. “But I’ve got four years of tape. Tape speaks for itself.
“I’m happy with it; I think it could have been a lot better,” he said of Monday. “The training — I had one week of training. Everybody comes out here and trains for two months straight. I was doing rehab for two months straight. Obviously that’s not what I wanted, but it’s what happened. It’s part of the game. All I need is a shot.”
The session was attended by 31 of the 32 NFL teams, the exception being the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who don’t send representatives to individual schools’ Pro Days.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.