Supercross rider Devin Harriman, of Longview, Wash., kicks up dirt as he rounds a corner during the 250cc class race Saturday at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park. Harriman won the 250cc and 450cc class pro races.
Braden Spangle, of Spokane, Wash., tears up the track as he rounds a corner Saturday night in the 250cc pro class event night at the EC Enterprises Motorsports Park in Lewiston. Spangle came in second in the pro 250cc and 450cc class races.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson
Nora Flinders, 3, of Lewiston, is all smiles as her father Garrett, gives her some encouragement before she races in the electric bike class event Saturday at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park.
Austin Johnson
A photo captured with a drone shows Supercross riders racing across the track Saturday at the EC Enterprises Motorsports Park.
Austin Johnson
A supercross rider goes airborne Saturday at the EC Enterprises Motorsports Park.
Devin Harriman slowed and basked in the applause, raising a fist in celebration as he crested his final dirt peak on a 450cc motorcycle and passed the checkered flags on Saturday at the supercross track at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park on Albright Grade.
The 27-year-old from Ridgeline, Wash., swept the professional main event races on 250cc and 450cc cycles at the venue’s final Supercross program of the year. Organizer Eric Christiansen estimated Harriman would win around $2,500 for his efforts.
“He really rode good,” Christiansen said of Harriman. “Him and (Braden) Spangle, they did great.”
Harriman, who has been competing on the professional Supercross circuit for five years and was racing here for the first time, currently is ranked a career-high 97th nationally. Spangle, 23, of Spokane, who was a reliable runner-up, sits at No. 113.
Spangle pushed Harriman at times early-to-midway through the 250cc main event race, pulling neck-and-neck or briefly taking the lead in several instances as the two tore up and down the winding dirt track. Harriman established decisive separation by the latter stages of that event, and he asserted a similar lead almost from the start in the 450 main event, with Spangle steadily trailing about one bend behind him.
The program was not all professional-level, but featured 20 total races, most of them pitting local amateurs against one another. A fan-favorite amateur event was contested by 3-to-5-year-olds on Stacyc electric bikes and won by 4-year-old Weston Frye of Deer Park, Wash. Lewiston’s J-Rod Cromer, an 8-year-old up-and-comer with a well-followed Supercross-themed Instagram page, swept the 50cc Junior and Open events.
“It’s cool to see that,” Harriman said of the youth races. “I was once where they’re at, looking up to me, watching that guy win in the pro class, and I just never gave up. Had a dream and set little goals and made it happen.”
With the competitive season at an end, Harriman said he is next headed into “boot camp” to prepare for next year’s Supercross tour.
One off-bike highlight came in the form of Robert Lawrence, a professional flagger making his second appearance at the track. Conspicuous for his all-white attire and high-energy presence, Lawrence did elaborate twirling and dance routines as he signaled riders with a green flag during the first lap, white flag for the last lap, and checkered flag at the finish.
“It was a great event,” Christiansen said. “The weather was perfect; couldn’t ask for any better weather. Had a great crowd, and the track was in amazing shape, which led to really good races.”
The bleachers on one side of the track were mostly full, and a smattering of spectators in lawn chairs dotted the terraced hill overlooking the arena from the opposite side.
The venue next will conduct a Grand Prix racing event Nov. 6.
125/250 Intermediate — 1. KC Clinton; 2. Robert Valdovinos