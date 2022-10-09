Devin Harriman slowed and basked in the applause, raising a fist in celebration as he crested his final dirt peak on a 450cc motorcycle and passed the checkered flags on Saturday at the supercross track at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park on Albright Grade.

The 27-year-old from Ridgeline, Wash., swept the professional main event races on 250cc and 450cc cycles at the venue’s final Supercross program of the year. Organizer Eric Christiansen estimated Harriman would win around $2,500 for his efforts.

