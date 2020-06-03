For Blaine Hardy, there always was an inkling that he possessed the talent necessary to gain access to the exclusive big-league circles.
“I just didn’t know if I’d get the opportunity,” said Hardy, a single-season Lewis-Clark State pitcher in 2008.
Twelve years after he helped boost the Warriors to their 16th NAIA World Series title — the final one for storied coach Ed Cheff — Hardy has done all to affirm his past suspicion he had Major League Baseball-level aptitude on hand. Once he had his chance, the rest was history.
“I’ve always been a proponent of baseball as a ‘right place, right time’ scenario,” he said, “and I was at the right position.
“Because I actually got my foot in the door, I could build a reputation for teams to actually see, then say, ‘Oh, yeah, this guy is a big-leaguer. Let’s give him a shot.’”
Hardy is one of 15 former L-C players to reach the majors, but he’ll also go down as one of the program’s most prosperous at the sport’s loftiest level.
He had a winning record in 24 games (14-10) with Detroit, boasting considerable career marks for WHIP and ERA, at 1.33 and 3.73, respectively, in 289ž innings pitched. Hardy primarily is a flyball pitcher — a good one, at that — who limits hard-hit balls at a rate better than the MLB average despite this offensively catered era.
“I tell myself on a daily basis, ‘The best hitters in baseball fail 70 percent of the time,’” said Hardy, who has spent most of his pro career as a reliever but became a starter in 2018. “If you have conviction with all your pitches and you attack hitters and get ahead of them, then all of a sudden, they’re failing 75 to 80 percent of the time.”
To go as in-depth as possible on the Seattle native and former 22nd-round pick of the Kansas City Royals, one might pick the brain of his wife of almost five years, Nicky, who contributed a few meticulous articles in the past to the Detroit Tigers’ fan blog, “Bless You Boys.”
In her most recent piece, from July 2019, Nicky, a doctor with a background as a research scientist, notes Hardy had an upper-tier batting average against (.201), a 0.956 WHIP, a .245 on-base percentage allowed and a .168 batting average permitted on balls in play through most of 2019. But his ERA climbed a bit because batters simply were making better contact. Not bad, though, considering he was playing with elbow inflammation.
Late in the season, Hardy elected to receive platelet-rich plasma injections in an attempt to treat his elbow. He had sought a second opinion, and his treatment rescinded his option to Triple-A Toledo. Hardy was placed on the injured list, missing the season.
“I’d maybe been on the DL for about two months over the course of 11 seasons,” he said. “It’s really just knowing your body, knowing what you can and can’t pitch through, and I’ve been fortunate enough to stay healthy until this year.”
After six seasons in Detroit’s organization, Hardy was outrighted off the Tigers’ roster, and landed in free agency.
A month later, Minnesota swooped in. Hardy threw once for the Twins at spring training this year, but realized the PRP injections weren’t entirely successful. It was announced March 27 that he’d undergone Tommy John surgery, and will miss the 2020 season — provided it happens.
“There weren’t too many teams willing to commit because of the PRP injections and my elbow’s quality of life, but the one that does, happy coincidence, is Minnesota,” Hardy said. For around two years, the Hardys have lived in Pequot Lakes, Minn., about an hour east of Nicky’s hometown of Perham, Minn.
“You’ll take whatever you can get; I wasn’t gonna be picky. It all just worked out. ... The surgery was a success, I actually did it through the Twins’ team doctor, and I can’t tell you how smart I feel for doing that. They’re in constant contact with me, making sure everything’s progressing the right way. Especially for being a new guy, they’re really taking care of me.”
Until Hardy’s return, his life will be comprised of home projects, ample non-weight rehab, film to scratch the baseball itch, and plenty of family time at his scenic property. The Hardys have a 1½-year-old son, Griffin, and another child on the way in the fall.
“We’ll have our hands full,” he said. “At least, with the way the season’s looking, there’s a 99 percent chance that I’ll be here, even if baseball does play.”
When the 33-year-old’s arm proves fully fresh in early 2021, he could have a crack at making the Twins’ rotation, and will act as one of the most experienced players on the roster for the postseason-caliber Twin Cities team — alongside notables like veteran pitcher Sergio Romo and slugger Nelson Cruz.
The self-aware left-hander does not play off, nor overlook his achievements. He speaks candidly about the travails he’s faced and odds beaten in becoming a recognized figure in the show, and is refreshingly conscious of just how uncommon his feats are. He doesn’t get too high, utilizing a self-described “if it happens, it happens” mentality to not psych himself out, “downplaying how special it is to be in the big leagues.”
“A lot of the time, it’s a mental game, and the mentally strong succeed in those situations where it’s a battle between hitter and pitcher,” he said. “It’s fun to have that chess match. You’ll throw a certain pitch, and they’ll stare at you, like, ‘Did you just throw that?’ And you’ll kinda give ’em a smirk and a nod. It brings you back to when you’re in little league, playing against your friends.”
After his time in the valley, Hardy spent five years in the Royals’ organization, jumping as high as Triple-A Omaha in his third season — and his fourth and fifth — but never getting the call.
“Here I am like five or six years younger than these players, this young guy coming to take their jobs,” he said. “I ended up doing some things I wasn’t supposed to, got humiliated a time or two because there was this old-school method of trying to fix (attitudes) from the veterans. It was effective.”
The Tigers extended him an invitation to spring training in 2014, and he impressed enough to earn a minor-league spot. In June, he got called up and made his first MLB outing — in relief against the team that’d drafted him. His first strikeout was a “confidence boost.” He crippled Kansas City’s Nori Aoki with a nasty curveball that bounced in front of the plate.
“Since I knew everyone I was facing, it kind of made it seem more normal to me, that it wasn’t just this game on a pedestal,” said Hardy, who commended Detroit pitchers Joe Nathan and Joba Chamberlain for giving him some direction. “I think I was the 15th or 16th reliever they’d called up, but they hadn’t cut it. I could’ve pitched the way I did and had the success I did to start, but all it would’ve taken is an extra-innings game, where I have to throw three innings, then I’m getting sent back down.”
Right place, right time. There was his shot.
Hardy’s 2015 season was a jumping-off point, one could say. Between June 28-August 23, he didn’t allow a home run — in 84ž innings, the longest active streak at the time. He went 87 appearances without watching one clear the fences.
“I can almost guarantee you I’ll get nowhere near that streak with the balls we’re using now,” laughed Hardy, who’s found most his success with a combo of a change-up, curve and high-80s fastball. “One of my strong points is that I could induce weak enough contact in the air, especially at (Detroit’s) Comerica Park. I’d throw belt-high pitches, and they’d either miss, or it’d be a fly-ball to the outfield.”
Hardy’s 2016 and ’17 seasons were admittedly disappointing. He saw his numbers and his major-league innings dip. Yet he was re-signed, and good thing too — Hardy became a starter for the Tigers in 2018, going 4-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 13 starts, including a one-hitter in a 13-inning loss Aug. 3 to Oakland.
“It’s funny how goals change,” said Hardy, adding he prefers to start because of the structure and preparation, rather than waiting anxiously for a call to come into the bullpen. “First was to make it to pro ball, did that. Then it was Double-A, then Triple-A, then you realize, ‘Hey, I’m one step away.’ To make it there and realize, ‘Oh, I’m actually here,’ then to have that first taste of success, you think, ‘OK then, let’s try to keep this thing going.’”
Looking back, Hardy said LCSC and the direction he got from Cheff were crucial in his development, particularly “from a mental standpoint and doing everything right.” Twelve years removed from chopping wood on weekends and jogging up the Lewiston Hill, Hardy remains grateful for his baseball opportunities.
“It’s unreal to think about it now,” he said. “At the end of the day, there are way too many factors to have a lot of regrets about doing something I love at the highest level, and having some success with it too.”
Best out?
Hardy once forced Ichiro Suzuki into a broken-bat groundout at a spring training, but perhaps his proudest highlight was an out recorded in 2014 against another Suzuki — catcher Kurt, then of Minnesota.
“He hit a one-hopper, and I saw it off the mound. Hope and a prayer, I threw my glove behind my back, and I actually caught it, and gotta throw him out,” Hardy said of the SportsCenter Top-10 play. “Just one of those plays that makes you look like a super athlete, but let’s be honest, I got really lucky.”
