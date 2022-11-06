Kendrick’s football team celebrated coach Zane Hobart’s 32nd birthday in style with a dominating 46-0 win against the Camas County Mushers in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Lewiston’s Bengal Field.

With the win, the Tigers (10-0) advance to the semifinal round either Friday or next Saturday to face Castleford (9-1) for the second straight season. A time, definitive date and place the game will be played will be announced more than likely today by the Idaho High School Activities Association.

