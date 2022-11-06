Kendrick running back Wyatt Fitzmorris manages to hold onto the ball before being forced out of bounds during Saturday’s Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game against Camas County at Lewiston’s Bengal Field.
Kendrick running back Wyatt Fitzmorris points to the camera as he slaps hands with his teammates and coaches during his introduction before an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game against Camas County at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick defensive lineman Tommy Stamper, top, forces a fumble by Camas Count’s Tristen Smith, and was picked up by Kendrick linebacker Wyatt Fitzmorris, left, in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick running back Wyatt Fitzmorris celebrates a touchdown with Jagger Hewett, right, in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday against Camas County at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick running back Sawyer Hewett runs the ball in for a touchdown as Camas County’s Trevor Tews tries to stop him in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick running back Wyatt Fitzmorris keeps an eye on Camas County’s Kody Smith as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick running back Sawyer Hewett looks for an extra yard as he’s tripped up by Camas County’s Tyson Tupper in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick quarterback Ty Koepp runs in for a touchdown against Camas County in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Kendrick linebacker Nate Tweit, on ground, and defensive end Wyatt Cook bring down Camas County’s Troy Smith in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick defensive back Hunter Taylor trips up Camas County’s Troy Smith in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick quarterback Ty Koepp is stopped by Camas County’s Tyson Tupper in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick tight end Jagger Hewett runs the ball as Camas County’s Kody Smith gets ahold of his foot in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick quarterback Nate Tweit, right of pole, runs through the Camas County defense to a touchdown in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick quarterback Ty Koepp runs the ball in for a touchdown in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick running back Sawyer Hewett runs the ball during Saturday's Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game against Camas County at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
A double rainbow forms as Kendrick gathers during a timeout in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday against Camas County at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick defensive lineman Tommy Stamper forces Camas County’s Tristen Smith to fumble in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick defensive back Jagger Hewett intercepts a pass intended for Camas County’s Tyson Tupper in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick quarterback Ty Koepp avoids Camas County’s Troy Smith before running in for a touchdown in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Kendrick’s football team celebrated coach Zane Hobart’s 32nd birthday in style with a dominating 46-0 win against the Camas County Mushers in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game Saturday at Lewiston’s Bengal Field.
With the win, the Tigers (10-0) advance to the semifinal round either Friday or next Saturday to face Castleford (9-1) for the second straight season. A time, definitive date and place the game will be played will be announced more than likely today by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
The Tigers outgained the Mushers 419-149, with 264 yards on the ground. Camas County (7-3) could only muster 35 rushing yards on 31 carries.
Here’s what we learned:
Tigers Koepp on rolling
Kendrick junior quarterback Ty Koepp ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns, adding 155 passing yards and another score. He led the Tigers to touchdowns in each of their first three possessions.
Koepp opened the scoring on a 58-yard scamper after Sawyer Hewett converted a fourth-and-2 to keep the drive alive.
“It helped that everyone else made the plays too, blocks and stuff like that,” Koepp said. “Everyone else was doing great too and making it happen.”
The Tigers ran a perfect receiver screen to Wyatt Fitzmorris for an 18-yard score. Koepp then broke several tackles in a dominant 12-yard touchdown to give Kendrick a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“There was not a play (Camas County) did not blitz,” Hobart said. “It was tough at times to have time to throw so (Koepp) relied on his legs a little bit more than his arm.”
Hewett creates havoc
Senior Jagger Hewett gave Musher quarterback Tristen Smith headaches all game, picking off three passes.
“I just try to stay on top of the routes I see and kind of watch the quarterback’s eyes and see where he is throwing,” Hewett said.
Hewett’s first two interceptions eliminated drives that threatened to ruin Kendrick’s scoreless streak, which now stands at 418 unanswered points.
The first came in the first quarter with the Mushers down to the Kendrick 32-yard line. The second was with Camas County threatening two drives later just outside the red zone.
“My lineman helped me out, getting pressure,” Hewett said. “Linemen definitely do a lot of work that they don’t get credit for.”
Turnovers create points
Along with Hewett’s interceptions, the Tigers caused two fumbles. All told, Kendrick scored 20 points off the turnovers.
Ball control proved to be an issue for the Mushers on the opening kickoff.
After pulling off a nice end-around move to Kody Smith that got him all the way into Tigers territory, he fumbled the ball with Emmett Palan recovering it for Camas County.
Two plays later, the Mushers fumbled a snap that was scooped up by Kendrick’s Tommy Stamper, thus beginning the story of the game.
Injury concerns for the line
Junior Dallas Morgan was on crutches on the Kendrick sideline after an injury this past week. His 250-pound frame might have been tough enough to fill before senior Jack Silflow joined him on the sideline.
On the last play of the first quarter, the 6-foot, 276-pound Silflow went down with an apparent right ankle injury.
“With our starting center going out right off the bat, it kind of put a lot of pressure on the line with Dallas going out last week,” Koepp said. “They did great, handled it great.”
Silflow did not return, and it is unclear if he will be able to play against Castleford.
“We will probably have the same game plan. We just have a couple of young guys who have to step up,” Hewett said. “I think they can do it and they just have to believe in themselves and believe in each other.”
The streak lives
It has been seven shutouts and 57 days since Kendrick last allowed a point.
You have to rewind back to the third game of the season, on Sept. 9 against Wilbur-Creston Keller, when the Tigers allowed a touchdown in the first quarter.
The Mushers threatened on multiple occasions, but each time Kendrick was able to come up with a key turnover.
“Just the game, just week-by-week, and now it is Castleford,” Hobart said about if there was any attention given to the streak by the team. “We don’t care if they score 60 as long as we have more than 60.”
Koepp mimicked his coach’s response, saying: “The goose egg is nice, just have to do whatever you have to do to win.”
Up next
The Tigers played the Wolves at the same stage a year ago, winning 46-30 on their way to taking their first state title since 2001. Kendrick outscored Castleford 26-8 in the second half.
Koepp was 7-of-13 for 97 yards passing, adding 131 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. Fitzmorris also had two touchdowns and an interception.
Castleford has outscored its past three opponents 140-0.
Camas County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Kendrick 12 8 6 20 — 46
Kendrick — Ty Koepp 58 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 18 pass from Koepp (run failed).
Kendrick — Koepp 12 run (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — Koepp 7 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 28 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 26 run (Lane Clemenhagen run).
Kendrick — Nate Tweit 41 run (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Camas County: Troy Smith 13-20; Trevor Tews 3-15; Kody Smith 1-7; Tristen Smith 10-2; Tyson Tupper 4-(-9). Kendrick: Koepp 11-107; S. Hewett 11-64; Tweit 2-47; Fitzmorris 4-34; Clemenhagen 2-8; Hunter Taylor 1-3; J. Hewett 1-1.